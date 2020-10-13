HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Johner Images via Getty Images We found Prime Day 2020 baby deal on clothes, strollers, car seats and more.

Whether you’re a new parent or a soon-to-be parent, you’ve probably been busy checking off all of those new parent “essentials” (a stash of diapers or onesie PJs), but you might be holding out for some of the best baby deals of the year for big ticket buys such as a stroller or car seat.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait any longer: there are dozens of discounts on baby deals in Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day sale that you won’t want to miss out on for your little one. If you’ve got a friend or family member who’s expecting, you might just save on a gift to give them, too.

This Prime Day, we’ve seen diapers, clothes, car seats, scrollers and toys on sale for Prime Day, including from brands well-known baby brands like Gerber, Graco and Maxi-Cosi. Best Prime Day Baby Deal... Out of all the deals, this Maxi-Cosi baby stroller is probably the best deal— originally it’s $800, but you get it now for $200 off, coming in at $600 at Amazon.

Of course, when it comes to Prime Day, you’ll want to be quick about scrolling through the pages and pages of markdowns. These deals are only live for two days, or sometimes less if there’s a flash sale that lasts for a couple of hours.

So to save you some time, we searched through Prime Day deals and rounded up the best baby markdowns to snag now while they’re actually marked down.