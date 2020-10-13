HuffPost Finds

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Baby Deals So Far

Score baby deals on diapers, clothes, car seats, scrollers, toys and more from brands like Gerber, Graco and Maxi-Cosi.

We found Prime Day 2020 baby deal on clothes, strollers, car seats and more.&nbsp;
Whether you’re a new parent or a soon-to-be parent, you’ve probably been busy checking off all of those new parent “essentials” (a stash of diapers or onesie PJs), but you might be holding out for some of the best baby deals of the year for big ticket buys such as a stroller or car seat.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait any longer: there are dozens of discounts on baby deals in Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day sale that you won’t want to miss out on for your little one. If you’ve got a friend or family member who’s expecting, you might just save on a gift to give them, too.

This Prime Day, we’ve seen diapers, clothes, car seats, scrollers and toys on sale for Prime Day, including from brands well-known baby brands like Gerber, Graco and Maxi-Cosi.

Best Prime Day Baby Deal...

Out of all the deals, this Maxi-Cosi baby stroller is probably the best deal— originally it’s $800, but you get it now for $200 off, coming in at $600 at Amazon.

Of course, when it comes to Prime Day, you’ll want to be quick about scrolling through the pages and pages of markdowns. These deals are only live for two days, or sometimes less if there’s a flash sale that lasts for a couple of hours.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. During Prime Day, you’ll find everything from mattresses to Apple deals.

So to save you some time, we searched through Prime Day deals and rounded up the best baby markdowns to snag now while they’re actually marked down.

Take a look:

1
Gerber Baby Organic Cotton 3pk Long Sleeve Onesies Bodysuit with Mitten Cuff
Target
Originally $8, get the pack now for $5 at Target.
2
Graco Nautilus 65 LX 3 in 1 Harness Booster Car Seat
Amazon
Originally $170, get it now for $130 at Amazon.
3
The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers
Amazon
Originally $51, get them now for $36 at Amazon.
4
Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller
Amazon
Originally $66, get it now for $53 at Amazon.
5
Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Convertible Car Seat
Amazon
Originally $200, get it now for $158 at Amazon.
6
Gerber Baby 8-Pair Organic Wiggle-Proof Sock
Amazon
Originally $15, get the pack for $10 at Amazon.
7
Evenflo ExerSaucer Activity Center
Walmart
Originally $50, get it now for $45 at Walmart.
8
Graco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Car Seat
Walmart
Originally $240, get it now for $159 at Walmart.
9
Seventh Generation Baby Diapers
Amazon
Originally $60, get them now for $41 at Amazon.
10
Graco Modes Element Travel System, Includes Baby Stroller with Reversible Seat
Amazon
Originally $260, get it now for $225 at Amazon.
11
Evenflo EveryKid 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Walmart
Originally $169, get it now for $149 at Walmart.
12
VTech Pull and Sing Puppy
Walmart
Originally $13, get it now for $10 at Walmart.
13
Gerber Toddler Baby Food, Banana Blueberry (Pack of 12)
Amazon
Originally $15, get them now for $12 at Amazon.
14
Maxi-Cosi Lila Modular All-in-One Stroller
Amazon
Originally $800, get it now for $600 at Amazon.
15
BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Originally $90, get it now for $30 at Amazon.
16
Graco Pace Click Connect Stroller
Target
Originally $100, get it now for $90 at Target.
17
Infantino Carry On Multi-Pocket Carrier
Walmart
Originally $52, get it now for $45 at Walmart.
18
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Fiesta Baby Feeding Bottles
Amazon
Originally $34, get them now for $24 at Amazon.
19
Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Car Seat
Amazon
Originally $180, get it now for $160 at Amazon.
20
Yobest Baby Playpen
Amazon
Originally $200, get it now for $170 at Amazon.
