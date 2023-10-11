The Best Prime Day Deals On Everything You Need For Pooping

Amazon

A Kindle Paperwhite (32% off)

Who doesn't love to read while using the loo? It's better than doomscrolling endlessly! I invested in a Kindle during Prime Day last year, and it's one of the best purchases I've made. I love being able to carry it around knowing that it's holding dozens of my books nearly weightlessly, so I can take it on trips, on errands, and up and down the stairs easily. Plus, it has adjustable warm light so you can read late into the night without straining your eyes. The battery life lasts seemingly forever and it's even waterproof. I was a stickler for physical books until I tried the Kindle — now I'm a total convert.