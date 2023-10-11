The Best Prime Day Deals On Everything You Need For Pooping

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.
As much as I love splurging on luxury items, there’s no time like a big sales event to stock up on the utterly practical.
From organization products to beauty essentials, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has us fully covered from head to toe, quite literally — so why not take the opportunity to save on everything you need for pooping? If we can elevate this everyday human activity without having to spend a bundle, why wouldn’t we?
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on items that can make going to the bathroom easier, more pleasant and comfortable. After you snag a few of these must-haves, you’ll be looking forward to every visit to the porcelain throne.
Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet (31% off)
Tushy's bidet attachment is easy to install, fingerprint- and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. It's designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. Frankly put, it sprays your bum with fresh water after you poop, and the new slim design is easier to install and use than ever before.
Squatty Potty The Original bathroom toilet stool (25% off)
Chances are pretty high you have spotted a Squatty Potty in someone's house in recent years. This "Shark Tank"-famous and cult-fave helps your body poop with ease. You'll be surprised what a difference it makes and how pleasant it makes the entire experience. It's made with durable materials and can easily be tucked away when not in use.
Amazon Basics toilet paper (15% off)
My household goes through toilet paper like no one's business, so Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to stock up and save some money in the process. This set provides a hefty 30 rolls of toilet paper in total (divided into five sets of six rolls), and reviewers say
its 2-ply weight is surprisingly strong and soft.
A Kindle Paperwhite (32% off)
Who doesn't love to read while using the loo? It's better than doomscrolling endlessly! I invested in a Kindle during Prime Day last year, and it's one of the best purchases I've made. I love being able to carry it around knowing that it's holding dozens of my books nearly weightlessly, so I can take it on trips, on errands, and up and down the stairs easily. Plus, it has adjustable warm light so you can read late into the night without straining your eyes. The battery life lasts seemingly forever and it's even waterproof. I was a stickler for physical books until I tried the Kindle — now I'm a total convert.
Apple 9th-generation iPad (24% off)
If you prefer, you can watch your shows or catch up on the news while doing your business with a new iPad.This 9th generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide, front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. It's 10.2-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by A13 bionic chip that gives you the graphics performance you need. Both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are on sale.
Garden of Life Super Seed vegetarian whole food fiber supplement (37% off)
A member of our team tipped us off to a sale on these best-selling fiber- and probiotic-rich supplements, which are selling like hotcakes this Prime Day. (Remember to always check with your doctor before trying a new supplement.) This vegetarian fiber is made with an assortment of sprouted seeds, grains and legumes so you get a big dose of nutrient-dense fiber. Your body will thank you for adding it to your repertoire.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Room & Air Freshener Spray three-pack (30% off)
Freshen up before you leave with an air freshener that smells as delightful as the fall season itself. This limited edition apple cider scent has a sweetly crisp and spiced smell, is made with cruelty-free ingredients and is packaged in a non-aerosol spray container.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go spray (25% off)
Reviewers say that this pre-poop spray is incredibly effective
at banishing the olfactory evidence of a vigorous movement. Simply add a few spritzes to the toilet bowl before you go — the essential oils pull odors underwater, preventing it from entering the air (and the nostrils of the person who’s next in line for the restroom).
Coway Airmega air purifier (39% off)
If you’ve got the space in your bathroom, an air purifier is a surefire way to get of unpleasant odors quickly. This highly-rated, reviewer approved model can clean a room of 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes, and in its eco and auto modes, it will constantly monitor air quality and kick in or up when it detects impurities or pollution. The three-stage system includes a washable pre-filter, an odor filter and a HEPA filter (it'll let you know when it's time to clean or replace a filter, making maintenance wildly easy). If you're looking for something that will clean the air in a smaller space, we recommend this popular, nighlight-sized plug-in option
that’s $10 off today.
Kitsure toilet paper holder stand (20% off)
The last thing you want is to have toilet paper out of reach, and this stylish stand will ensure that you have as much as you need and provide a nice little perch for your phone and wipes as well. Made with durable and sturdy metal, it has a clean minimalist aesthetic that will look good in any bathroom.
Veken bidet toilet attachment (40% off)
If you want to be different parts of your undercarriage are clean, then this Veken bidet attachment is for you. it features dual nozzles so you can make sure you get your booty (or beyond) nice and fresh. It has an easy-to-use knob that controls water pressure, is simple to install and can be used with most standard toilet seats. It's durable and made to last. It's very popular and highly-rated among Amazon shoppers.