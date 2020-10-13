HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lokibaho via Getty Images This Prime Day, ULTA will be offering 50% off best-selling hair care brands.

After several months of at-home facials, self-taught hair dye jobs and maybe even cutting your own hair, it wouldn’t be surprising if your beauty bag or medicine cabinet is in need of a restock.

Luckily, there are plenty of deals on makeup, skin care and hair care to be found during Prime Day 2020 at Amazon and beyond. Amazon as a few beauty markdown on its site, including on its own in-house beauty brand Belei.

But if you’d like to spend you money somewhere other than Amazon this Prime Day, we get it. Perhaps you’d even prefer to shop at some Black-owned beauty brands like Pat McGrath Labs or Fenty Beauty. We’ve also found alternative Prime Day beauty sales at ULTA, Sephora and Dermstore.

For some skin care TLC, we recommend browsing Soko Glam and Skinstore’s sale selection of moisturizers, serums and face masks, including this beloved Peter Thomas Roth cucumber gel masque.

If you’re just trying to look as put-together as you can in as little time as possible, we’ve also spotted a deal on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush. This top-rated hot air brush has become the stuff of legend, racking up a whopping 83,000 reviews on Amazon. While it normally retails for $60, it’s on sale for just $42 on Amazon.

Below, we’ve rounded up a full guide to the best Prime Day beauty deals on makeup, skin care and hair care that you won’t find on Amazon.

Take a look: Bawdy Take 20% off all butt masks including these retexturing, firming and hydrating masks Bliss Get 30% off all products on Amazon and up to 50% off select products, including best-selling face masks and cleansers Carol’s Daughter Get up to 30% off Carol’s Daughter hair kits and body products CHI Haircare CHI Haircare is offering 30% off select hairstyling products and tools for Prime Day

Fenty Beauty Get 25% off and free shipping from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19 Garnier Get 30% off select hair care, hair color and skincare products HoMedics Take up to 25% off select HoMedics products, including this foot bath InstaNatural Save on select skin care, including this top-rated Vitamin C serum with 11,000 reviews

Get a free sample bag with any $50 purchase at Sephora when you use code YOURCHOICE.

Lano Get up to 30% off lip tints and balms LiLash Get 20% off all products, including eyebrow and eyelash growth serums Lookfantastic Get 20% off best-selling brands including PRIORI, Decorte and ELEMIS from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23 L’Oreal Paris Take 20% off best-selling skin care, hair care and makeup, including the brand’s top-rated Voluminous Mascara Nordstrom Get an extra 25% off clearance items on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Get a free sample bag with any $50 purchase when you use code YOURCHOICE. You can also score a free fragrance sampler with a $35 product purchase until Oct. 26

Soko Glam Get up to 15% off best-selling brands with code ELITE15 during Soko Glam’s “Best of K-Beauty” sale from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18

Get 20% off brands including Peter Thomas Roth, EVE LOM and Christophe Robin until Oct. 16

Get up to 50% off best-selling hair care brands and daily “Beauty Steals” during The Gorgeous Hair Event, which runs until Oct. 24 Ursa Major Get 20% off the full line-up on Amazon from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14