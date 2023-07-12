ShoppingPrime Day 2023

24 Products With Before And After Photos That’ll Convince You To Buy ‘Em Before Prime Day Is Over

Buying things that make such a difference just makes sense. And buying them on sale makes even more sense.
Kayla Browner, Samantha Wieder

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
A jar of firming and lifting eye cream for 30% off made with squalene and marine algae
Promising reviews: "About a year and a half ago my eyelids stared getting itchy, inflamed, and swollen. And they crack and bleed like eczema. Other times it can be more like dandruff on the eyelid. Either way the itching is uncomfortable the dryness can be very painful, and it’s unsightly. I was prescribed a steroid topical cream to keep it in check. Off the steroid cream my eyelids started acting up again. I happened to be watching queer eye, on Netflix (thank you Johnathan Van Ness) and I ordered several products, the eye cream, face wash, and the moisturizing face cream.. all of them, are amazing. But look at the results of my eyelid. This is without the steroid cream— which until now had been the only thing to fight back the dryness. The pictures show my healing! I am a customer for life. These products are amazing." —April W.

Price:$39.20 (originally $56)
2
amazon.com
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for up to 38% off made to erase dry, rough bumps
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana

Price:$9 (originally $12; available in four sizes and a pack of two)
3
amazon.com
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for 30% off that can be worn overnight
Try dampening your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod!

Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10 pm and unwrapped it at around 8 AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

Price:$11.19 (originally $15.98; available in three styles)
4
Amazon
A reusable squishy universal cleaning putty for 44% off
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

Price:$5.59 (originally $9.99)
5
amazon.com
A game-changing dishwashing spray for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action! The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

Price:$12.25 (originally $17.50; available in two styles)
6
amazon.com
A pack of 22 pairs of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
Promising review: "These definitely made a noticeable difference it the shade of my teeth. They were far more yellow than what I liked and was always afraid to try any at home whitening since I have sensitive teeth. I finally decided to go for it and I am glad that I did. My teeth are much whiter and they did not cause any issues with sensitivity." —Emmyjak13

Price:$29.99 (originally $45.99)
7
amazon.com
A hair finishing stick for up to 30% off that'll literally slick down stubborn fly aways
Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up, I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy, and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield

Price:$5.59 (originally $7.99; also available in a pack of two)
8
amazon.com
An ozone-free Levoit air-purifier for 22% off
Promising review: "This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much. The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." —Dana

Price:$69.98 (originally $89.99; available in two colors)
9
amazon.com
A disposable cleaning wand for 40% off
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pics attached (above)." —Whitney

Price:$7.97 (originally $13.30)
10
amazon.com
A multi-award-winning anti-frizz spray for 30% off
It's lightweight, non-greasy, doubles as a heat protectant, and can last through three to four shampoos!

Promising reviews: "I have extremely dry, coarse and frizzy hair. My hair is also lightweight, which adds to the frizz. I used it twice this week, and I was pleased how well it worked. I've used other products that say they will keep your hair smooth and straight, but didn't work for me. This product, however, works for me, and I plan to purchase more in the future." —Amazon Customer

Price:$19.60 (originally $28)
11
amazon.com
A pack of two jewelry-cleaning sticks for 15% off
Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" —KFray

Price:$12.06 (originally $14.20; available in three styles)
12
amazon.com
A pack of 12 non-toxic adhesive window fly traps for up to 30% off
Promising review: "Gross yet effective. We live in the country with animals so we have lots of flies. I did not want to hang a fly trap but caved when I saw this. I feel it’s not as noticeable as others and is easy to hide and works very well. Easy to hang and does not leave a sticky residue when removed." —Tina

Price:$5.59+ (originally $6.99+; available in several quantities)
13
amazon.com
Seresto flea and tick treatments for dogs and cats for up to 45% off
Promising review: "So, I live in South Florida where it is hot all year long and the fleas reign. I have two dogs less than 10 pounds and a hoard of cats who do like to sneak outside. We’ve been battling fleas for many years, and we were definitely losing the battle. These collars are so expensive that they were my last resort especially since flea collars don’t ever seem to work at all! But my babies were miserable, they were even losing their hair from those fleas, and itching to death. Today you can not find even a single bug on my pups, and their hair is actually growing back! They’re so relieved, and I don’t feel like the world’s worst per owner. *UPDATE* It’s been three months now, and the dogs are still doing great. Their coats have fully grown back out, and they don’t look like they have mange now. So glad I found this product!" —Morbid N’ Macabre with Crystal Bearr

Price: $45.21 (originally $81.58; available for small dogs, large dogs, and cats). Psst — see even more flea and tick prevention deals as part of Prime Day!
14
amazon.com
A jar of midnight blue calming cream for 30% off
Promising reviews: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face 4 times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer

Price:$17.50 (originally $25).
15
amazon.com
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors for up to 37% off
See them in action on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko

Price:$4.74 (originally $7.49; also available in a nine-count pack).
16
amazon.com
A food container lid organizer for up to 34% off
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn

Price:$13.29+ (originally $19.99; available in five sizes/styles).
17
amazon.com
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 45% off
Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. BellPromising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price:$13.80 (originally $25)
18
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99)
19
amazon.com
OGX Argan Oil of Morocco curl-defining cream for 33% off
Promising review: "I looove the scent of this curl cream! I been using the LOC method to style my natural hair. This is the C part, and I use it in combination with two other products. I use this alone to refresh my curls. Smells wonderful and helps control Frizz. Worth the money!" —Victoria

Price:$7.19 (originally $10.69)
20
Amazon
Youthforia BYO Blush Oil for 20% off, which is designed to react to the pH levels of your skin
Promising review: "Okay, not gonna lie, I was a bit skeptical when I heard about this product, but it is great. When I first applied it, I was like, 'Holy heck, this is way too much pigment,' but after I blended it around my cheekbones and up, it was amazing and so natural looking. I would describe it as a flushed look. It wears really well. I would definitely buy it again." —Oshannah

Price:$28.80 (originally $35.99)
21
amazon.com
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for up to 25% off
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert

Price:$12 (originally $16; available in five styles)
22
amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

Price:$11.09 (originally $18.49)
23
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Promising reviews: "OBSESSED. I can't say enough great things about this lotion. Don't hesitate, just buy" —Summer "Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown

Price$35.20 (originally $44).And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
24
Amazon
An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for up to 68% off
The IPL hair remover features an Auto Mode (continuous flash) for bikini lines, upper lip, chin, face, and Manual Mode (single flash) for the back, arms, and legs.

Promising reviews: "Don't expect instant results... But after about a month of regular use I see a clear difference. For fun, I only flashed my left leg, after a month you can see the results in the pic.Much less hair on my left leg. My under arms are a little slower going. My face showed results pretty quickly." —Jenni "I was so excited when I saw that at-home laser hair removal was available. I have gotten hair removal at a salon, which I loved, but it is expensive. I have been using this for about six weeks, two times per week for the most part, and at first I didn't think it was making a difference but now I am noticing that my hair is getting thinner in the areas I have been treating. I will continue to use it and hopefully it will continue to get better results. The cooling option is nice and I really love the continuous mode option." —Frenzy

Price:$62.99 (originally $197.99)
