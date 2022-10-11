FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

I know, I know, it’s not even Halloween yet and we’re already talking about holiday gifts. It might feel ridiculous, but hear me out. Instead of waiting until Black Friday to empty your bank account and max out your credit cards, why not get a head start on some essential holiday shopping before you’re under a massive time crunch? You might as well take advantage of Amazon Prime’s Early Access sale Tuesday and Wednesday to save big on gifts you know you’re going to have to get anyways.

Even if you haven’t started your holiday shopping list yet, there’s a good chance you already know what your loved ones want and need. Whether it’s a new pair of headphones, a sparkly bauble or kicky little purse, these deals are too good to miss out on. Keep reading to check out some of the must-have holiday gifts that are currently heavily discounted during Amazon Prime’s Early Access sales. There’s something for everyone, from kids to gamer teens, fashion-loving aunties and dads in desperate need of new pajamas.