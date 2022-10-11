Shopping
The Best Prime Day Deals On 2022 Holiday Gifts

Shop deals on most-loved gifts like coffee machines, fitness trackers, toys and more during Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year.

An Amazon <a href="https://amazon.com/dp/B09DFBR66Y" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Halo View fitness tracker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6335e759e4b0e376dbf4e839" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://amazon.com/dp/B09DFBR66Y" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Halo View fitness tracker</a>, Ninja <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-AF101-Fryer-Black-gray/dp/B07FDJMC9Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6335e759e4b0e376dbf4e839%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6335e759e4b0e376dbf4e839" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-AF101-Fryer-Black-gray/dp/B07FDJMC9Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6335e759e4b0e376dbf4e839%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">air fryer</a>, and Bose <a href="https://amazon.com/dp/B09KYY6YHM" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="noise-cancelling headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6335e759e4b0e376dbf4e839" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://amazon.com/dp/B09KYY6YHM" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">noise-cancelling headphones</a>.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

I know, I know, it’s not even Halloween yet and we’re already talking about holiday gifts. It might feel ridiculous, but hear me out. Instead of waiting until Black Friday to empty your bank account and max out your credit cards, why not get a head start on some essential holiday shopping before you’re under a massive time crunch? You might as well take advantage of Amazon Prime’s Early Access sale Tuesday and Wednesday to save big on gifts you know you’re going to have to get anyways.

Even if you haven’t started your holiday shopping list yet, there’s a good chance you already know what your loved ones want and need. Whether it’s a new pair of headphones, a sparkly bauble or kicky little purse, these deals are too good to miss out on. Keep reading to check out some of the must-have holiday gifts that are currently heavily discounted during Amazon Prime’s Early Access sales. There’s something for everyone, from kids to gamer teens, fashion-loving aunties and dads in desperate need of new pajamas.

For Grown-Ups

1
Amazon
Peloton indoor spin bicycle (15% off)
If you're looking to seriously spoil a biking enthusiast, pick up a Peleton during Amazon Prime's Early Access sale. This cult-favorite indoor stationary bike is as good as it gets for spin lovers and will be available on sale through October 12.
$1,225 sale at Amazon (originally $1,445)
2
Amazon
Amazon Halo View fitness tracker (43% off)
Count your steps and more with Amazon's new Halo View fitness tracker. It gives you health metrics like heart rate, activity points, sleep scores and on-demand blood oxygen levels. The purchase includes 12 months of access to membership features like workouts and other programs. Get it for 43% off through October 12.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
3
Amazon
The Drop Avalon small tote bag (30% off)
How stylish is this tote bag from The Drop? It comes in nine different cheeky colors so you can accessorize all your winter outfits. Pick one up for yourself and your fashionista pal. Get it for TK% off from now through October 12.
$27.93 at Amazon (originally $39.90)
4
Amazon
Swarovski Symbolic Evil Eye crystal jewelry (37% off)
Give a loved one the thoughtful gift of a Swarovski crystal evil eye bracelet. This rose-gold beauty is a sparkling charm bracelet that can be customized depending on how many charms you want to purchase. It's a stunning, timeless piece of jewelry. Pick from one of five options and get 46% off from now through October 12.
$78.75 at Amazon (originally $125)
5
Amazon
Sony portable wireless speaker (36% off)
Give the music enthusiast in your life the gift of crystal clear portable sound with this compact Sony speaker. It connects easily to Bluetooth, is waterproof and dust-proof, has up to 16 hours of battery life and comes with a strap for easy transport. Get it for 36% off now through October 12.
$38 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
6
Amazon
Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses (25% off)
Pick up a pair of sunnies for yourself and a friend while these Ray-Ban classics are on sale. Get them for 20% off from now through October 12. They're available in 10 different colors, making them the ideal accessory for every aesthetic.
$130.50 at Amazon (originally $174)
7
Amazon
Cosori electric gooseneck kettle (19% off)
Boil water fast with the Corosi kettle. It has a chic sleek shape, five precise temperature presets and the ability to keep water hot for up to an hour. Get it in two different colors for TK% off from now through October 12.
$56.51 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
8
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian wireless noise cancelling earbuds (10% off)
If you've had your eye on the Kim K and Beats collab then this is your moment to scoop up a pair. Available in three nude shades, these sleek earbuds are flexible, secure, stable and comfortable. Get them for 20% off from now through October 12.
$179.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
9
Amazon
Revlon One-Step volumizer PLUS 2.0 (31% off)
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then the Revlon PLUS 2.0 volumizer is here to save the day. This wildly popular drying brush — which has a smaller handle, additional settings and gets closer to the root of hair compared to the cult favorite basic One-Step volumizer — will give you the blowout of your dreams. Get it for 24% off from now through October 12.
$45 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
10
Amazon
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (42% off)
Not only does this pod coffee maker serve up deliciously warm coffee, but it can also be used for dispensing hot water and has the ability to make iced coffee as well. It has multiple brew strength settings, a large water reservoir and a removable drip tray. It comes in two different colors and is available for 26% off today through October 12.
$109.99 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
11
Amazon
Logitech gaming racing wheel (50% off)
Hardcore gamers need this racing wheel in their lives. It's compatible with Playstations 3, 4 and 5, and is made with strong solid steel ball bearings, a stainless steel shifter and pedals with a hand-stitched leather wheel. It simulates the racing experience and is a great gift for car and gaming lovers. Get it for 45% off from now through October 12.
$ 199.99 at Amazon (originally $399.99)
12
Amazon
Ninja air fryer (35% off)
Ninja's air fryer features a four-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate that can hold a whopping two pounds of French fries. It crisps, roasts, reheats and dehydrates food, so this versatile tool can be used almost nightly. It's 22% off now through October 12, making it the perfect time to invest in a kitchen gadget for a loved one who loves to try new things in the kitchen.
$84.999 at Amazon (originally $129)
13
Amazon
An essential oil diffuser (28% off)
Help your loved one relax and indulge in a little self-care with this multi-functional oil diffuser and nebulizer. It gives you all the benefits of aromatherapy plus the hydrating effects of a humidifier and nebulizer. It's great for cold, dry weather, is easy to use and comes in three different colors. Get it for 45% off only on October 12.
$25.99 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
14
Amazon
Beetles gel nail polish kit (38% off)
This nail kit is essential for the manicure enthusiast in your life. It includes 20 stunning autumnal and wintry shades of gel nail polish, a base polish, a glossy top coat and a matte top coat. Get it now for 59% off through October 12.
$20.29 at Amazon (originally $32.99)

For Children And Families

1
Amazon
The Happy Planner 18 month planner (20% off)
Pick from six cheerful different patterns and give your most organized friend their most treasured gift. The planner includes calendars, weekly spreads, dividers that feature vibrant botanical floral prints, inspirational quotes, metallic foil accents and more. Get it for 20% off now through October 12.
$21.59 at Amazon (originally $26.99)
2
Amazon
LeapFrog LeapPad Academy kids’ learning tablet (41% off)
Available in two different colors, this educational LeapFrog tablet for kids is full of educational apps and creativity tools to help kids expand their minds. You can also download apps, videos and music from the LeapFrog app store. It's available for 48% off from now through October 12.
$82.90 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
