These Prime Day 2020 Deals On Cookware Are Heating Up

The can't-miss Prime Day cookware deals on Calphalon, Cuisinart, Le Creuset and more at places like Amazon, Target and Macy's.

These stock pots and fry pans are still in stock for Prime Day.&nbsp;
It’s almost time to say goodbye to Prime Day 2020, but the deals aren’t over just yet.

This Prime Day, there have been plenty of kitchen deals on brands like KitchenAid and Keurig worth adding to your carts. In the spirit of dining in rather than out, we found the best pots and pans that are majorly marked down right now.

Amazon’s two-day sales event has featured discounts on everything from the latest Apple AirPods Pro to the Revlon One-Step Hot Brush that’s become a haircare must-have. While Prime Day was pushed back this year, the deals we’ve been busy looking for have been the same — or sometimes even better — as usual.

Ahead of Prime Day, our shopping editors went on the hunt of early deals that you couldn’t miss out on. Our shopping editors couldn’t help but do a little shopping of their own while finding household items under $50 that are on sale, small businesses to support on Amazon and last-minute deals that are still live — including cookware.

From a Cuisinart all-purpose pan that was $80 and is now just $24 to a Le Creuset cast iron grilling pan that’s now almost $100 off, you might want to make some space on your stovetop for these cookware deals.

Check out these Prime Day 2020 cookware deals that are hot, hot, hot:

1
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill Pan
Nordstrom
Get grilling (and grill marks) with this cast iron pan from Le Creuset. It features oversized ergonomic handles that are easy to hold and is dishwasher-, oven- and broiler-safe. Originally $170, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
2
Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Macy's
You can count on this Rachael Ray cookware set to do just about anything. It includes different sauce pans, a sauté pan and stock pot, skillets and even a cookie sheet. Plus, it's top-rated, too. Originally $300, get the set now for $120 at Macy's.
3
Select by Calphalon 8pc Oil Infused Ceramic Cookware Set
Target
This cookware set is constructed with enameled aluminum and tempered glass, making it pretty durable to us. It even has an olive oil-infused ceramic coating. The set includes two fry pans, two sauce pans and a Dutch oven. Originally $150, get the set now for $100 at Target.
4
GreenPan Rio Ceramic Nonstick 5-Qt. Saute Pan
Macy's
Sauté away with this sauté pan. It has a ceramic nonstick coating and "stay cool" handles so you're not burning up every time you touch it. And it's dishwasher-safe if you're wondering. Originally $90, get this set for $28 when you use code THANKYOU at Macy's.
5
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef's Oven with Silicone French Trivet
Amazon
Yes, you can get Le Creuset's colorful cookware at Amazon, too. This is definitely a Prime Day deal worth knowing about. This enameled chef's oven can keep heat in and it comes with a matching trivet that'll be helpful when you serve dinner. Originally $316, get it now for $180 at Amazon.
6
Select by Calphalon 8pc Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Cookware Set
Target
This cookware set is budget-friendly and perfect for small spaces. From Calphalon, the set includes two fry pans, two sauce pans and a Dutch oven. It's oven safe for up to 400 degrees. Originally $150, get the set now for $120 at Target.
7
GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Nonstick 11" Round Grill Pan
Macy's
This round grill pan can be used to barbecue indoors. It features a ceramic non-stick coating and is scratch resistant. Originally $90, get it now for $35 with code THANKYOU at Macy's.
8
Calphalon 10-Piece Simply Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
With a whopping 2,000 reviews, you might just turn to this pot and pan set whenever you have to make a meal. It includes fry pans, sauce pans, a sauté pan and stock pot. The best part? These pots and pans have a two-layer nonstick coating on the inside for easy clean up. Originally $250, get the set now for $180 at Amazon.
9
BergHOFF Leo 3Pc Non-Stick Fry Pan Set
Target
It's probably one of the best Prime Day deals you'll come across. And this set isn't even on Amazon. The set comes with three different sized fry pans in a mauve shade that we're loving. Originally $220, get the set now for $75 at Target.
10
Rachael Ray 6-Qt. Stockpot & Lid
Macy's
Just looking for a stock pot for soups? Take a look at this one that features a non-stick coating and double-riveted grippy handles that won't be hard to hold. It's a definitely plus that this pot has an ombre effect on the outside, so it'll stand out on your glass shelves. Originally $60, get it now for $24 at Macy's.
11
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
The cult-favorite Always Pan isn't usually on sale. But this Prime Day, it is, dropping $30 from its normal price. It can do just about any kind of cooking including steaming, straining and boiling. Originally $145, get it now for $115 with code SHOPSMALL at Our Place.
12
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel 7 Piece Cookware Set
Macy's
Another one of our favorite finds, this Cuisinart cookware set is more than half-off right now. It comes with a skillet, two sauce pans and a stock pot. The cookware has tapered rims to make pouring easier on you. Originally $200, get it for $70 when you use code THANKYOU at Macy's .
13
Calphalon Classic Pots and Pans Boil-Over Inserts
Amazon
Just before Prime Day is over, you might want to get this Calphalon set that's on sale just for Prime Members. The set includes no-boil over inserts for when you're making pasta. The pots and pans themselves have measuring marks, pour spouts and tempered glass lids. Originally $240, get the set for $172 at Amazon.
14
T-Fal 17pc Simply Cook Prep and Cook Set
Target
One of the cheapest cookware sets we could find was this one from T-Fal. The pots and pans have an even heat base and secure handles. And yes, the set even comes with a cutting board. Originally $80, get the set now for $56 at Target.
15
KUTIME 6pcs Cookware Set
Amazon
You can find this cookware set for more than 40% off this Prime Day. If you're not looking for a completely new cookware set, this one has two fry pans, a stock pot and milk pot. The cookware has a non-stick coating, too. Originally $97, get the set now for $55 at Amazon.
16
Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel Pots and Pans 8-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
From Calphalon, this cookware set can sear, brown and sauté your breakfast, lunch and dinner. It comes with fry pans and a sauce pan. Originally $367, get the set now for $222 at Amazon.
17
Le Creuset Stainless Steel Fry Pans, Set of 2
Le Creuset
Fry, fry, fry with this set of two fry pans from Le Creuset. You can use them on top of your stove or in the oven. And you know that stainless steel will help them last through lots of dinners. Originally $230, get them now for $132 at Le Creuset.
18
Tools of the Trade 20-Qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid, Created for Macy's
Macy's
If you're cooking for more than just two, you could get this stock pot, which is meant for big batches of seafood or corn on the cob. It's made of stainless steel and has a glass lid. Originally $120, get it now for $40 at Macy's.
19
Circulon Acclaim Nonstick 15-Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
This Prime Day, this affordable cookware set is $50 off. The set include different sauce pans and frying pans. Plus, it comes with cookie sheets for all the bakers out there. Originally $200, get the set now for $150 at Amazon.
20
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 12" Covered All Purpose Pan
Macy's
It's a deal that made us do a double take: this Cuisinart pan is just $24 right now. The pan has a tempered glass cover and is made from stainless steel. Originally $80, get it now for $24 with code THANKYOU at Macy's.
