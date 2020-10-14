HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s almost time to say goodbye to Prime Day 2020, but the deals aren’t over just yet.
This Prime Day, there have been plenty of kitchen deals on brands like KitchenAid and Keurig worth adding to your carts. In the spirit of dining in rather than out, we found the best pots and pans that are majorly marked down right now.
Amazon’s two-day sales event has featured discounts on everything from the latest Apple AirPods Pro to the Revlon One-Step Hot Brush that’s become a haircare must-have. While Prime Day was pushed back this year, the deals we’ve been busy looking for have been the same — or sometimes even better — as usual.
Ahead of Prime Day, our shopping editors went on the hunt of early deals that you couldn’t miss out on. Our shopping editors couldn’t help but do a little shopping of their own while finding household items under $50 that are on sale, small businesses to support on Amazon and last-minute deals that are still live — including cookware.
From a Cuisinart all-purpose pan that was $80 and is now just $24 to a Le Creuset cast iron grilling pan that’s now almost $100 off, you might want to make some space on your stovetop for these cookware deals.
Check out these Prime Day 2020 cookware deals that are hot, hot, hot: