These Prime Day Deals On Calphalon Cookware Are Going Fast

It's the last day to take advantage of these sales on pots, pans, coffee makers and more.

Tuesday (June 22) is the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2021, and shoppers have been scooping up incredible deals on Calphalon cookware. We wanted to let you know about the deals so you can get in on the action before they run out.

There’s an 11-piece set of pots and pans for 50% off, a smart blender for 41% off, a 10-piece set of nonstick bakeware for 53% off (a great gift for the baker in your life), and much, much more. See all the deals below!

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

1
Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set (50% off)
This 11-piece set is made of a durable three-ply metal construction, is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 12-inch fry pan with a cover, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 3-quart sauté pan with a cover and an 8-quart stock pot with a cover.

Get the Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set for $242.19 (originally $479.99).
2
Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup (41% off)
This blender has five different settings and an option for making thick or thin results — plus, it has a to-go canister.

Get the Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup for $117.41 (originally $199.99).
3
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set (53% off)
Ever start making a recipe and realize you don't have the right size pan? That's unlikely to ever happen again with this set, which includes a large cookie sheet, a 12-by-17 baking sheet, two 9-inch round cake pans, a 9-by-13 brownie pan, a 9-by-13 cake pan, a cooling rack, a lid that fits both 9-by-13 pans, a medium loaf pan and a 12-cup muffin pan.

Get the Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set for $55.99 (originally $119.99).
4
Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine with Grinder & Steam Wand (30% off)
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and produces a beautiful layer of crema. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and pre-programmed single and double shots.

Get the Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine with Grinder & Steam Wand for $399.99 (originally $599.99)
5
Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (37% off)
Are you a perfectionist? This 14-cup drip coffee maker is programmable to perfectly customize the temperature and strength of your brew.

Get the Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $62.99 (originally $99.99).
6
Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set (33% off)
This cookware set is PTFE and PFOA free, and makes a great gift for someone moving into a new kitchen. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart sauce pan with cover, a 2.5-quart suace pan with cover, a 3-quart sauté pan with cover, a 5-quart Dutch oven with cover and a 12-inch round griddle pan.

Get the Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $199.99 (originally $299.99)
7
Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick Wok (47% off)
This sturdy 12" wok is built to last and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees F.

Get the Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick Wok for $69.45 (originally $129.99)
