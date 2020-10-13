HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images This Prime Day, find deals on home office accessories like the Apple Magic Mouse, Apple Magic Keyboard, laptop risers, computer monitors and much, much more.

Need more space for your big ideas? You might be in luck because we’ve spotted plenty of deals on home office furniture and accessories on Prime Day 2020.

This Prime Day, you’ll save not only on desks for small spaces and cute home office chairs, but there are also deals on printers, monitors and other home office accessories like a new Apple Magic Mouse or Apple Magic Keyboard and even laptop stands that’ll make your home office more productive.

More importantly, Amazon’s not the only place to get a good deal on a home office essentials. We’ve found good alternative Prime Day sales at well-known furniture and decor destinations like Wayfair, AllModern and even The Home Depot.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2020 deals on desks, office chairs and other work-from-home essentials:

Lumina Images via Getty Images Need to upgrade your work-from-home setup this Prime Day? We found deals on office chairs, monitors, standing desks and more.

PRIME DAY DEALS ON DESKS, STANDING DESKS AND MORE

PRIME DAY DEALS ON OFFICE CHAIRS FOR THE HOME

PRIME DAY DEALS ON PRINTERS

PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOP RISERS AND STANDS

skyNext via Getty Images Create a cozy work-from-home office this Prime Day with deals on office chairs, desks, monitors and more.

PRIME DAY DEALS ON MONITORS AND SCREENS

PRIME DAY DEALS ON KEYBOARDS AND MICE