Prime Day 2020 Home Office Deals: Desks, Chairs, Printers And More

This Prime Day, find deals on desks, chairs, keyboards, mice, computer monitors, printers and more essentials for your home office.

This Prime Day, find deals on home office accessories like the <a href="https://amzn.to/3ng8Yt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Apple Magic Mouse</a>, <a href="https://amzn.to/34iBod9" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Apple Magic Keyboard</a>, laptop risers, computer monitors and much, much more.
Need more space for your big ideas? You might be in luck because we’ve spotted plenty of deals on home office furniture and accessories on Prime Day 2020.

This Prime Day, you’ll save not only on desks for small spaces and cute home office chairs, but there are also deals on printers, monitors and other home office accessories like a new Apple Magic Mouse or Apple Magic Keyboard and even laptop stands that’ll make your home office more productive.

More importantly, Amazon’s not the only place to get a good deal on a home office essentials. We’ve found good alternative Prime Day sales at well-known furniture and decor destinations like Wayfair, AllModern and even The Home Depot.

This top-rated wireless charging tray that’s on sale for $20 on Amazon might be a good solution for getting all of those cords under control. If you’re worried about keeping those devices clean, check out this PhoneSoap 3 Phone Sanitizer that’s 20% off at Phonesoap.

If you’re set on a desk but are looking for Prime Day office chair deals, this trendy Mercury Row Rabideau Velvet Task Chair on sale for $79 at Wayfair might be what you’re looking for. If you’re worried about protecting your posture, check out this standing desk that’s $60 off at Flexispot.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2020 deals on desks, office chairs and other work-from-home essentials:

Need to upgrade your work-from-home setup this Prime Day? We found deals on office chairs, monitors, standing desks and more.
PRIME DAY DEALS ON DESKS, STANDING DESKS AND MORE

PRIME DAY DEALS ON OFFICE CHAIRS FOR THE HOME

PRIME DAY DEALS ON PRINTERS

PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOP RISERS AND STANDS

Create a cozy work-from-home office this Prime Day with deals on office chairs, desks, monitors and more.
PRIME DAY DEALS ON MONITORS AND SCREENS

PRIME DAY DEALS ON KEYBOARDS AND MICE

PRIME DAY DEALS ON CHARGERS AND SMART ACCESSORIES

