Need more space for your big ideas? You might be in luck because we’ve spotted plenty of deals on home office furniture and accessories on Prime Day 2020.
This Prime Day, you’ll save not only on desks for small spaces and cute home office chairs, but there are also deals on printers, monitors and other home office accessories like a new Apple Magic Mouse or Apple Magic Keyboard and even laptop stands that’ll make your home office more productive.
More importantly, Amazon’s not the only place to get a good deal on a home office essentials. We’ve found good alternative Prime Day sales at well-known furniture and decor destinations like Wayfair, AllModern and even The Home Depot.
This top-rated wireless charging tray that’s on sale for $20 on Amazon might be a good solution for getting all of those cords under control. If you’re worried about keeping those devices clean, check out this PhoneSoap 3 Phone Sanitizer that’s 20% off at Phonesoap.
If you’re set on a desk but are looking for Prime Day office chair deals, this trendy Mercury Row Rabideau Velvet Task Chair on sale for $79 at Wayfair might be what you’re looking for. If you’re worried about protecting your posture, check out this standing desk that’s $60 off at Flexispot.
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2020 deals on desks, office chairs and other work-from-home essentials:
PRIME DAY DEALS ON DESKS, STANDING DESKS AND MORE
- Get this Mercury Row Marotta Desk on sale for $200 (normally $349) at Wayfair
- Get this Ebern Designs Lapis Height Adjustable Standing Desk on sale for $92 (normally $164) at Wayfair
- Get this Everly Quinn Hayashi Desk on sale for $157 (normally $250)at Wayfair
- Get this Symple Stuff Tatom Height Adjustable Standing Desk on sale for $280 (normally $320) at Wayfair
- Get this Trent Austin Knapp Desk on sale for $195 (normally $430) at Wayfair
PRIME DAY DEALS ON OFFICE CHAIRS FOR THE HOME
- Get this Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair on sale for $154 (normally $229) at Wayfair
- Get this Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk on sale for $290 (normally $350) at Flexispot
- Get this Latitude Run Alondria Mesh Task Chair on sale for $76 (normally $129) at Wayfair
- Get this Mercury Row Rabideau Velvet Task Chair on sale for $79 (normally $140) at Wayfair
- Get this Inessa Task Chair on sale for $95 (normally $170) on Amazon
PRIME DAY DEALS ON PRINTERS
- Get this HP OfficeJet 9012 All-in-One Wireless Printer on sale for $150 (normally $200) at Walmart
- Get this Lexmark Multifunction Laser Printer on sale for $155 (normally $292) on Amazon
- Get this Dremel Digilab 3D Printer for 30% off (normally $679) on Amazon
- Get this Sindoh 3D Printer for 20% off (normally $1,500) on Amazon
PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOP RISERS AND STANDS
- Get this HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser on sale for $12 (normally $17) on Amazon
- Get this Klearlook Foldable Monitor Stand Riser on sale for $24 (normally $30) on Amazon
- Get this 1home Wood Monitor Stand Riser on sale for $10 (normally $37) on Amazon
PRIME DAY DEALS ON MONITORS AND SCREENS
- Get this Samsung Business 22″ Monitor on sale for $85 (normally $115) on Amazon
- Get this Samsung Business 24″ Monitor on sale for $100 (normally $145) on Amazon
- Get this Samsung 27″ Curved LED Monitor on sale for $140 (normally $220) on Amazon
PRIME DAY DEALS ON KEYBOARDS AND MICE
- Get this Apple Magic Keyboard on sale for $94 (normally $99) on Amazon or the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Pad on sale for $119 (normally $129) on Amazon
- Get this Satechi Compact Backlit Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard on sale for $60 (normally $80) on Amazon.
- Get this Apple Magic Keyboard on sale for $74 (normally $79) on Amazon
- Get this M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse on sale for $20 (normally $30) on Amazon.
- Get this Bluetooth Extended Numeric Keypad on sale for $30 (normally $45) on Amazon
PRIME DAY DEALS ON CHARGERS AND SMART ACCESSORIES
- Get this QI-EU 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch on sale for $20 (normally $40) on Amazon
- Get all Phonesoap products, including the PhoneSoap 3 Phone Sanitizer for 20% off on Oct. 13
- Get an eero Mesh WiFi system on sale for $174 (normally $250) on Amazon
- Get this Satechi Dual Smart Outlet on sale for $30 (normally $60) on Amazon
- Get this Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link 4-Pack on sale for $27 (normally $50) on Amazon