Amazon

A portable Victrola record player with Bluetooth and built-in speakers (32% off)

"I bought one of these for my grandma on her 99th birthday last year, and I've never seen her light up so bright. It allowed her to play her favorite records with a sound that was clearer than she'd been able to hear in decades, and the simplicity of this machine (it's got built-in speakers!) made it really easy for her to use. Not to mention, the vintage look is super stylish. I highly recommend this as a gift for anyone, and right now it's at an even lower price than usual.



"(And a secret: even if you don't own any records, you can connect the record player to your phone and stream your music through the Victrola's speaker.)" ― Kristen Aiken, Head of Life