The Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Our Editors Recommend

Everything the HuffPost Shopping team is actually buying on Prime Day, including high-ticket home splurges, chef-made spices and THAT viral water bottle.

We’re a little over 12 hours into Prime Day, and visions of savings are dancing in our heads like so many sugarplums in July. So far, we’ve reviewed hundreds of pages on Amazon to isolate the very best deals on vacuum cleaners, coffee-making appliances, inflatable hot tubs and, of course, bidets. And as we while away the hours surfacing the savings that our readers might want to take advantage of, we thought you might be getting curious about what we, the HuffPost Shopping editors, are actually buying for ourselves.

While our team of product enthusiasts have widely varied lifestyles, we have one thing in common: We know a good deal when we see one. And this year, we’ve seen a lot. The goods that have actually landed in our carts contain some things that you’ll immediately want to buy in bulk (a top-rated micellar water) and others that you didn’t think you needed, like a chili-crisp topping concocted by a Michelin-starred chef. Ahead, take a look at the stuff that’s actually getting us to smash the checkout button,

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

Le Creuset cast iron chef's oven with glass lid (38% off)
"I love to cook, and the process is all the more enjoyable when I’m using Le Creuset's iconic and beautiful products. Anytime I see their wares on sale, I can't help but scoop them up, which is why I'm splurging on the brand's cast iron chef's oven and glass lid. It's super versatile and can be used for a variety of different recipes, so it'll be worth the investment." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, shopping writer
$249.95 at Amazon (originally $400)
Amore Pacific enzyme peel treatment (30% off)
"I tried this product on a whim about five years ago as a way to address bumpy skin texture and pore congestion and, honestly, it has been in my regular lineup of skin care items ever since. If you have sensitive skin like me, then you're in luck because this powder-to-foam formula uses a blend of enzymes, rather than harsh exfoliants, to lift away dead skin cells, clear stubborn blackheads and even skin tone. Plus, it contains calming green tea and hydrating hyaluronic acid which leaves my skin feeling clean and not stripped within an inch of its life." — Tessa Flores, Shopping writer
$47.60 at Amazon (originally $68)
A Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (41% off)
"I've written before about my love affair with my Jakcery portable power station and cannot be happier to recommend the Explorer 240 today, for almost half off. It's a super packable, easy-carry, silent, rechargeable lithium battery power station that can run a TV for three hours or charge a smartphone 24 times. It charges in from a wall socket, car outlet or even Jackery's own solar panels to bring you hours of power for smaller devices like phones, iPads, cameras or TVs when camping or during power outages and storms. Reviewers have called it everything from 'one of the best camping lifestyle purchases I have made' to 'the Tesla of generators' (though it's not technically a generator; it's a portable power station). Use it for camping, tailgates, outdoor movie nights or just keep it on hand as a safety measure." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$175.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
A portable Victrola record player with Bluetooth and built-in speakers (32% off)
"I bought one of these for my grandma on her 99th birthday last year, and I've never seen her light up so bright. It allowed her to play her favorite records with a sound that was clearer than she'd been able to hear in decades, and the simplicity of this machine (it's got built-in speakers!) made it really easy for her to use. Not to mention, the vintage look is super stylish. I highly recommend this as a gift for anyone, and right now it's at an even lower price than usual.

"(And a secret: even if you don't own any records, you can connect the record player to your phone and stream your music through the Victrola's speaker.)" ― Kristen Aiken, Head of Life
$44.70 at Amazon (originally $55.99)
A gorgeous Calphalon espresso maker (28% off)
"I've long yearned to feel like a real adult (despite the fact that I'm 40), and lately I've been convinced that the only way to do so is to invest in an espresso maker. This one from Calphalon features a 15-bar Italian pump that promises to make a beautiful layer of crema, an integrated conical burr mill grinder with 30 adjustable grind settings, a steam wand that froths milk, a milk jug, tamper and more. When else can you score such a huge deal on a nearly $700 machine?" ― Aiken
$475.99 at Amazon (originally $664.30)
Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water (39% off)
"I am stocking up on at least two of Bioderma's cult-favorite micellar water. It's my go-to makeup remover — somehow it is both potent and gentle at the same time. I have contact lenses and allergies, so I can't risk using anything harsh near my eyes. This French drugstore staple gets my whole face clean and fresh but without that stripped feeling. I'll use it until the day I am in my grave." — Uribe
$11.24 on Amazon (originally $16.99)
Calvin Klein cotton bralette (83% off)
"There's nothing I love more than a soft, cozy bralette and these sporty chic Calvin Klein bras are absolutely iconic. They're supportive but not constricting and look great on their own if you're headed to Pilates class or it's what I like to call a 'no shirt day'. The fabric is smooth and comfortable and the branded logo band adds a fresh and stylish touch. I'll be living in these for the rest of summer and beyond." — Uribe
$4.90 at Amazon (originally $28)
A set of four sleek and sturdy glass tumblers (30% off)
“I’m ready to swap out my hodgepodge of randomly acquired drinking glasses for a set that is stylish and minimal, and I’m obsessed with the can-like silhouette of these tumblers. Each of the 16-ounce glasses is dishwasher-safe, and reviewers find them to be surprisingly sturdy given their delicate appearance. (They’re also, apparently, quite popular on TikTok.) 'These are seriously the best glasses we've used in our kitchen. They're perfect for having any drink including cocktails. Every time our friends come over they specifically request one of these cups,' wrote Karah in an Amazon review. 'They hold up really well too! They get tons of usage, have been put in the sink with pots, pans and plates and the dishwasher with no scratches and none have broken.' I'm sold.” — Emily Ruane, Shopping managing editor
$16.08 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
Graco TriRide convertible car seat (20% off)
“My next Prime Day pick is from... Target! The red-dot boutique is having its own very competitive sale today and tomorrow, and I dare say they are coming for Amazon’s throne of deals. When I spotted this Graco car seat in Kristen Adaway’s must-read roundup of Target’s best deals, I immediately added it to my cart. This will actually be my family’s second purchase of this convertible 3-in-1 seat. We already have one for my 2.5-year-old, who finds it very comfortable (when she’s in the mood to ride in the car, at least) and loves putting her tumbler and toys in the cup holder. And, now that our 1-year-old has outgrown her Doona, she’ll go in her own Graco. I love the 6-position recline and 10-position adjustable headrest that will ensure it grows with our daughters until they don’t need car seats anymore. [insert crying emoji]” — Ruane
$151.99 at Target (originally 189.99)
Stasher mega reusable silicone storage bag (30% off)
"I can say from personal experience that making the switch from plastic Ziplock bags to these endlessly reusable ones from Stasher is a choice I have never regretted. This mega-sized version measures roughly 8 by 9 inches, can stand up on its own to make filling easier, and has an innovative airtight seal. It's made with food-safe silicone that can be frozen, microwaved, boiled and even placed in the oven. These are typically an investment, but one well worth making, in my experience, so now is a great time to jump on the discounted prices." — Flores
$20.99 (originally $29.99)
PMD Clean smart facial cleansing device (40% off)
"The PMD Clean Pro has been my facial cleansing device of choice for years because of how effective it is at getting my skin clean, reducing blemishes and improving texture — all while being gentle enough to not irritate my sensitive skin. If you have tried traditional facial brushes with nylon bristles then you know they are notorious for being too abrasive and developing a terrible smell after a while. That is never a problem with the PMD because the soft silicone brush head is antimicrobial and uses 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down impurities from pores while simultaneously massaging the skin. The rose quartz panel on the back of the brush is also great for applying serums or facial oils, and the brush has a warmth function to help product penetrate even deeper." — Flores
$107.40 at Amazon (originally $179)
Drybar's (better, IMO) version of the famous blow dryer brush (32% off)
"Look, I know everyone is obsessed with the internet-famous Revlon dryer brush, but I've tried it and it ripped my hair out. Apparently my tresses are on the fragile side, but the super-cheap price of the Revlon brush just isn't worth losing my hair over. I recently gave this Drybar Single Shot 2.25-inch blow dryer brush a try, and it was like music to my hair. There was no breakage and no yanking, and there are three temperature settings to assure you don't burn yourself with high heat. It's on the expensive side, which is why Prime Day is a great time to grab it." ― Aiken
$105 at Amazon (originally $155)
A cult-favorite ice maker that makes “chewy” pellets (24% off)
“You know that special crunchy ice that you always get at fast-food restaurants and can never seem to replicate at home? Turns out you need a special ice maker for that. If you’re obsessed with those 'chewy,' airy, restaurant-style pellets that have gone viral in the past few years, you may have considered plunking down a few hundred dollars for GE’s cult-favorite machine that creates micro-cubes out of compacted ice flakes — I know I certainly have. Well, fellow ice enthusiasts, I’ve got good news for all of us: This highly-rated countertop ice maker is $150 off for Prime Day, and its large-capacity bin holds up to 48 ounces of porous, cocktail-worthy ice to keep you cool all summer long.” — Ruane
$479 at Amazon (Originally $629)
A 3-pack of Mrs. Meyer's good-smelling dish soap (40% off)
"I have a horrible time getting myself to do the dishes, and I have found the only way is to bribe myself with a Bud Light Lime, some TLC show about plural marriage blaring in the background and the good-smelling Mrs. Meyer's dish soaps in the really user-friendly bottle. I fell in love with Mrs. Meyer's hand soaps a while back and now am totally converted to their cleaning products. The dish soap is a notable favorite — it's a simple luxury that smells nice, looks good on your sink and truly comes in a perfectly sized bottle that's easy to squirt into an overflowing sink of dirty dishes. I love to buy in bulk and hide the extras under my sink for a small dopamine rush when I discover them later on." — Wynne
$8.38 at Amazon (originally $12.87)
Momofuku's black truffle chili crunch (25% off)
"I put chili crunch on almost everything I eat, from eggs to pizza and even ice cream. Every brand seems to have their own version these days, but David Chang's Momofuku line is in on the action now with this black truffle chili crunch, which you'll want not only for your own pantry but to give as gifts all year long. It's the perfect thing to give anyone who loves to eat." ― Aiken
$15.74 at Amazon (originally $20.99)
Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones (75% off)
"In an inscrutable chain of events that feels very classic for my family, my mother ended up with a pair of wireless Beats headphones that she didn't personally use but didn't want my brother to take to college, so they sat in the basement for like six years. All I know is that I am now the proud owner of these wireless on-ear headphones, and I couldn't be happier. They charge super fast and last a while, and they're comfy on your ears during travel or long work days. If you're looking for a solid pair of headphones that makes your podcasts sound crisp and Olivia Rodrigo albums feel like she's singing only to you — you found 'em. Please get a pair yourself and don't tell my brother I took his." — Wynne
$114.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
An assorted 12-pack of Recess's "calming" sparkling drinks (12% off with additional coupon)
"I'm one of the world's biggest skeptics when you start tossing around terms like CBD, adaptogens and hemp, so I was reluctant to try Recess's sparkling drinks, which claim to lift your mood and ease tension. But when their colorful packaging caught my eye on a hot day and I was tempted by the flavors (blood orange, peach ginger, black cherry and strawberry rose, all containing less than 5g of sugar per can), another ingredient on the label caught my eye: magnesium L-threonate, which can help your brain focus and retain memory. Who doesn't need that? Since then, I've become hooked on the amazing flavors and the calming effect (even if it's just a placebo), and I buy it whenever I can." — Aiken
$37.52 at Amazon (originally $49.55)
A large Hydro Flask water bottle (up to 39% off)
"Despite knowing how important it is to keep hydrated, I rarely used to drink enough water during the day. This 32 oz. Hydro Flask bottle has changed all of that for me. It keeps my H2O cold for hours and it's easy to carry around. (I have one for home and one I always keep in a bag for work or traveling.) The key is getting the straw cap, which is an additional $15 but well worth it." — Lindsay Holmes, Senior Wellness & Travel Editor
Get it for $27.41+ (originally $44.95)
A 6-pack of CPR emergency face shields (72% off)
"I volunteer weekly with houseless and other vulnerable populations here in Philly, and I like to keep these CPR masks on my key chain in the event of an emergency. Even if you're not actively volunteering, they're a great addition to a home first aid kit, or to keep in your car/travel bag, to help limit the potential transmission of COVID if someone needs CPR or rescue breathing. They come in sets of 6, 12 and 25 so you can keep a few for yourself and hand some out to coworkers or friends." — Wynne
$6.95 at Amazon (originally $24.95)
A set of eye masks from Bliss (25% off)
"These Bliss holographic foil eye masks are both affordable and effective, a double win in my book. I plan on stocking up on these. Pro tip: Keep them in the fridge and and stick them on first thing in the morning. Nothing like fighting tired, puffy eyes while enjoying a cup of coffee to help wake you up." — Holmes
$11.15 from Amazon (originally $14.85)
A chic grey Blueair 411 air purifier for large rooms (30% off)
"This cool, quiet cylindrical air purifier is made for large rooms. I moved mine into my kitchen, where it helps eliminate odors and smoke from my worst culinary adventures, so I'm going to grab a second one to help keep things clean and less dusty in my bedroom. Its HEPA filter captures 99% of airborne annoyances like smoke, mold, dust, allergens and even coronavirus. The washable gray pre-filter gives it a grown-up unobtrusive look, and they also have other colors you add to your cart. When I had my first one set on low all the time in my bedroom, I couldn't hear it at all, so I'm excited to get another." — Janie Campbell, Senior Editor
$97.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
New Balance 515 sneaker
“I have so been procrastinating acquiring a pair of these trending 'dad' sneakers. New Balance’s blocky logo is embedded into my brain from my grade-school years, and now that these trainers are widely accepted as cool and available in so many appealing colorways, I need to pull the trigger. I love the slash of hot pink embedded in an otherwise neutral tan sneaker. Since this discount is only on men’s sizes, I’ll order 1.5 sizes down from my usual size 8.” — Ruane
$42.99 at Amazon (originally $74.99)
A time-saving Ninja Foodi air fryer (30% off)
"When one of my previous roommates moved out and took her air fryer with her, I bought this one because like many people, I am addicted to using one — especially on days when I don't actually want to 'cook.' My favorite part about this model is that it has two baskets that let you cook foods at different temperatures and lengths of time so you don't have to wait for one food to finish frying before throwing in another one. I've had it for over two years and it's literally getting me through each day." — Kristen Adaway, Shopping writer
$159.99 at Amazon (originally $224.99)
A versatile Philips toothbrush (40% off)
"I have sensitive gums and teeth and have had my fair share of visits to the dentist in the past. That being said, I take my oral care seriously and was relieved when my dentist told me this toothbrush that I've been using for a long time is one he recommends to his other patients. I absolutely love that it has three cleaning settings so your whole mouth can get a deep clean." — Adaway
$59.95 at Amazon (originally $99.96)
A sunscreen from Everyday Humans that doesn't leave a white cast (32% off)
"I've literally tried over 20 sunscreens looking for one that a.) doesn't leave a white cast, and b.) is non-greasy and c.) doesn't irritate my extremely sensitive skin. Right now, this sunscreen from Everyday Humans is my go-to, and I always pack it in my beach bag. It meets all of my requirements and it has a nice, light cucumber scent that isn't too strong or overpowering." — Adaway
$12.23 at Amazon (originally $18)
LifeStraw water filter (64% off)
"Attention all hikers, campers and fellow outdoorsy wanderers: The LifeStraw deserves a spot in your backpack. There's nothing worse than being out on a journey without clean drinking water. This handy little gadget removes 99.99% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics directly from water (think ponds and rivers) so you can stay hydrated and safe." — Adaway
$11.12 at Amazon (originally $29.95)
A six-pack of bar soap to put a small dent in plastic waste (24% off)
“We all know that the best way to reduce waste is to buy less stuff, but some things — like soap — are a necessity for my family of four. I’m looking to make the switch to bar soap to reduce plastic waste in my household, and these paper-packaged Tom’s of Maine bars — infused with naturally-derived ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, and rainforest-safe palm-oil — come very highly rated, with an overall 4.6-star rating and over 3,000 five-star reviews.” — Ruane
$20.50 at Amazon (Originally $26.94)
