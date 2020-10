A set of creepy coasters to use well past All Hallows' Eve

IMHO, Halloween is the best holiday. Think of the candy, the costumes — what other night could you see Marie Antoinette and a mummy just hanging out? While this Halloween isn't going to be exactly like the ones of years past, I'm still looking forward to munching on M&Ms and watching classic horror movies.To get in the spirit, I've been slowly trying to find Halloween decor that could actually stay out past Halloween . Of course, I don't want to overspend. Luckily, there are lots of cheap Halloween essentials at Target right now. While these coasters aren't on sale, they're too creepy to pass up so adding them to my cart.They're a part of the John Derian for Threshold collection, which is full of spooky finds that are ideal for any horror fan (I bought a skeleton pillow from the collection when it first dropped that's sold out currently). I missed these coasters when I first shopped from the collection, but I can't miss out on them again. You can get the set for $10 now at Target . —