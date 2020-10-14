HuffPost Finds

The Prime Day Deals Even Our Shopping Editors Can't Pass Up This Year

While finding the best Prime Day deals for you, our shopping editors have added a few things to their own carts, too.
Here's what HuffPost's shopping editors are buying from <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ultimate-guide-best-prime-day-deals-2020_l_5f806f1bc5b664c95bd8d30d?gq" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">all of the Prime Day 2020 sales</a> going on right now.
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, to which we say: Imitate away!

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 is going on now and ends Wednesday, Oct. 14. Though the “holiday” is synonymous with Amazon, it also inspires plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Instant Pot.

Some noteworthy early Prime Day deals included this Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV for $119 and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot brush for half-off.

Our shopping editors know a good deal when they see one. They’ve been clicking and scrolling away for weeks ahead of Prime Day, on the hunt to weed out the best deals from the unremarkable ones.

And while they’ve been figuring out what you should buy from The Home Depot instead of Amazon and comparing Target’s Prime Day deals vs. Amazon’s Prime Day deals, they’ve been adding a few things to their own carts, too.

So what does a shopping editor buy when they spend their day looking at sales and deals? From a water flosser to an office chair that’s not ugly, here’s what our editors are buying for themselves from all of the Prime Day deals happening now.

Take a look below:

1
A set of Brooklinen's best-selling sheets to gift
Brooklinen
I've long been a Brooklinen obsessive (I swear by their linen sheets). This Christmas, I want to gift my mom a set of their best-selling Luxe Sateen Sheets. My mom is a nurse and this year has been a LOT, so I wanted to get her something to treat herself and also help her relax. Right now, Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide, so I opted to buy these now rather than wait until closer to the holidays. I wanted to get them while they're in stock and will be delivered on time. — Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds
2
A wireless charging pad
Amazon
I love gadgets and hate unsightly cords, so I've been searching for a sleek wireless charging pad that could charge all of my daily devices flat without spending a ton. This QI-EU 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station has a 4.2-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews, it normally retails for $40 but you can get it on sale right now for just $20. — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
3
A blush blanket to get through the cold nights
Nordstrom
You can never have too many blankets. This faux fur blanket was one of my "best finds" last month, since it's so soft and perfect to throw on when you're working from home at your desk or just laying on the couch on a Sunday afternoon. I knew I wanted another one to have but was waiting for the right time to click "checkout." Luckily, Nordstrom surprised us all by dropping an extra 25% off sale items this Prime Day, making this blanket almost half-off. Not half-bad at all. Snag (or snuggle?) this blanket for just $50 (it's usually priced at $98). — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
4
Comfortable shoes for cold, rainy weather
DSW
At this point in the pandemic, I'm pretty much over any kind of clothing (shoes included) that are uncomfortable and impractical. I have a pair of extremely comfortable Oxford-style Dr. Martens with embroidered roses on them, which I LOVE. But with the colder weather, I know I'm going to want a pair of boots-style Dr. Martens that are also rain proof. I ended up purchasing these Dr. Martens 2978 Chelsea Boots from DSW this Prime Day. Right now, DSW is offering 30% off sitewide with code FALLIDAY. Unfortunately, Dr. Martens are excluded from this promotion, but I knew these were boots I would wear on repeat, so why wait? — Nims
5
An office chair that’s pretty and practical
Wayfair
After three months of working from home I knew it was time to invest in a proper office chair. Unfortunately, I really wanted an office chair that wasn’t ugly and matched my home decor, but still offered lumbar support — so naturally all the styles I wanted (and that were within budget) were out of stock. After putting my email down for multiple waiting lists, I finally got the green light that this Katrina Task Chair was back in stock (and on sale for $180) last week, so I ordered it immediately as an early Prime Day deal. — Gonzalez
6
A set of creepy coasters to use well past All Hallows' Eve
Target
IMHO, Halloween is the best holiday. Think of the candy, the costumes — what other night could you see Marie Antoinette and a mummy just hanging out? While this Halloween isn't going to be exactly like the ones of years past, I'm still looking forward to munching on M&Ms and watching classic horror movies.

To get in the spirit, I've been slowly trying to find Halloween decor that could actually stay out past Halloween. Of course, I don't want to overspend. Luckily, there are lots of cheap Halloween essentials at Target right now. While these coasters aren't on sale, they're too creepy to pass up so adding them to my cart.

They're a part of the John Derian for Threshold collection, which is full of spooky finds that are ideal for any horror fan (I bought a skeleton pillow from the collection when it first dropped that's sold out currently). I missed these coasters when I first shopped from the collection, but I can't miss out on them again. You can get the set for $10 now at Target. — Pardilla
7
A vitamin C serum to brighten dull quarantine skin
Amazon
During the last facial I had before the pandemic took off in the U.S., my Heyday facialist recommended Ursa Major's Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum to brighten up my chronically dull skill and dark under eyes. Unfortunately, this year has done nothing to improve my tired skin, so when I discovered that all Ursa Major skin care products are 20% off on Amazon for Prime Day, I thought I'd give the Vitamin C serum a go. — Nims
8
A fancy way to floss
Amazon
I’ve been trying to floss more often, but just can't make a habit out of it. I think a water flosser might make it easier to work into my nightly routine, but have been holding off because I’m worried it will be too bulky on my bathroom counter. That’s until I found this top-rated Waterpik with a 4.4-star rating and 6,000 reviews that’s slim, portable and rechargeable. This Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser is on sale for $59 (normally $90) on Amazon on Oct. 13 starting at 5:15PM EST as a Lightening Deal. If you don’t make the sale, don’t stress, I found this similar Battery-Operated Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser on sale for $36 on Amazon. — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
9
A classic Levi's jean jacket that's lined with sherpa
Amazon
We're starting that weird time when you don't know whether you should throw over jacket or put on a coat. While I have tons of coats for when it really feels like winter, I don't actually have too many jackets. But one of my all-time favorites is this jean jacket from Levi's that's slightly oversized and goes with everything. Of course, Prime Day came at the perfect time since the sherpa-lined version, which looks much more warm, is on sale right now. Some sizes and colors might vary in price, so keep that in mind when shopping. This jean jacket was $98 but comes down to $59 now at Amazon. A real steal. — Pardilla
10
Indoor plant pots, to brighten up the indoors this winter
Wayfair
I don't have much of a green thumb, but one plant I can keep alive no matter what is a pothos. I have two right now that are root-bound, so I used all of the Prime Day sales as an excuse to find some cute indoor planters on the cheap. I found a ton of plant pots on sale a Wayfair. I grabbed two of these ceramic planters for my pothos plants (one in black, one in white), as well as this gold floor planter for a yucca plant I recently purchased. Here's hoping I can keep them alive through the winter. — Nims
11
A clothes drying rack for small spaces
Amazon
Though we have a dryer, my boyfriend and I prefer to air dry most of our clothing. (It makes the clothes smell better and it's energy-saving!). But our current clothes drying rack is, quite literally, falling apart. This time around, I wanted a drying rack that unfolded vertically rather than horizontally, to save space. Unfortunately the one I purchased is now sold out on Amazon, but I also spotted this rack still on sale for Prime Day. — Nims
12
My favorite mascara
Amazon
I love mascara, it's my holy grail makeup product and nothing else makes me feel so put together. That being said I've tried a lot of different mascaras in search of one that lengthens, thickens and fans out my lashes without smudging, flaking or clumping them. After trying $30 products from Sephora and $13 products from my local drugstore, I've settled on L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Mascara. The formula is thin and buildable so you can continue to coat lashes until you achieve your desired effect without clumping and the brush allows you to separate and stretch. I wear this over the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Primer because the areas under my eye get very oily with the skincare products I use and prone to smudging, and use the waterproof version of this in the summer. A tube will normally cost $9, but you can get this set of two for just $13 on Amazon for Prime Day. — Gonzalez
13
A newer Echo Dot to replace an old model
Amazon
I currently have a first-generation Echo Dot that I keep in the bedroom. While it still works OK, the sound quality isn't great compared to the newer Echo I purchased last year for my kitchen and living room. Right now, third-generation Echo Dots are only $19 on Amazon, so it was an upgrade I couldn't resist. Echo Dots are perfect for small spaces like bedrooms and kitchens. If you don't have a smart home device yet, the Dot is a great intro. — Nims
14
Reusable stretch lids for bowls
Amazon
These Holikme 16 Pack Silicone Stretch Lids are on sale for $7 (normally $10) on Amazon. They're like reusable plastic wrap that can stretch to fit various containers. It even comes with tiny tops that can be used to cover wine bottles.
