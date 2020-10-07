The self-made shopping holiday is known for providing shoppers with major markdowns on everything from kitchen appliances to fancy vacuums, and has inspired other retailers like Walmart and Target to host their own competitive Prime Day sales.

As we get closer to Prime Day on Oct. 13 and 14, we expect to see a few early Prime Day deals rolling out. In fact, we’ve already spotted a few early deals on smart TVs, the Revlon One-Step, a bread maker, AirPods Pro and, surprisingly, inflatable hot tubs.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock given that trendy and affordable inflatable pools blew up this summer. During a summer of social distancing, adults and kiddos alike looked for creative ways to enjoy the perks of a pool in their own backyards, decks and rooftops — no matter how limited the space.

You might have even spotted a few inflatable hot tubs bubbling to the top of your Instagram feed back in the summer. Known for soothing sore muscles and easing anxiety, hot tubs were in high demand during summer for obvious reasons.

Some people admitted to “panic-buying” these blow-up hot tubs as a way to bring “calm” to a pandemic summer at home. Publishers from CNN to Business Insider claimed to round up the “best” inflatable pools for your backyard.

Now that the temperatures are dropping, we expect these hot items to make an even hotter comeback, especially since there are plenty of inflatable hot tubs on sale this Prime Day.