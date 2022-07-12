Shopping

The Top Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals On Kitchen Items And Cookware

Save big on top-rated items like a Vitamix blender, Ninja air fryer, Cuisinart cookware and more.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096X9LGJ1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62beee5ee4b00a9334e72f3e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ninja Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL two-basket air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62beee5ee4b00a9334e72f3e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096X9LGJ1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62beee5ee4b00a9334e72f3e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ninja Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL two-basket air fryer</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073Q8P6CQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62beee5ee4b00a9334e72f3e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon Basics pre-seasoned cast iron skillet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62beee5ee4b00a9334e72f3e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073Q8P6CQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62beee5ee4b00a9334e72f3e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Amazon Basics pre-seasoned cast iron skillet</a>.
Amazon
A Ninja Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL two-basket air fryer and an Amazon Basics pre-seasoned cast iron skillet.

Every shopping lover’s favorite holiday is here: Amazon Prime Day. You now have two full days to get massive discounts on a ton of home goods, including cookware, kitchen tools and appliances.

Whether you just moved into a new place and are eager to stock your kitchen with a bunch of gadgets, or you’re simply on the hunt for a good deal on an air fryer, we have you covered on the best deals to grab during Prime Day. From powerful blenders to must-have cookware sets, the time to stock up on countertop appliances and kitchen essentials is now, and we’re here to make it easier to choose what to buy.

Below, we rounded up the best kitchen deals you can get on Prime Day. Be sure to keep an eye on the list, as we’ll be adding new deals throughout the two days of Prime Day.

1
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 blender (26% off)
This is the blender that just about every professional chef swears by, so you'll want to put it at the top of your Prime to-do list. Its motor is strong enough to chow through the thickest of concoctions without dying, and will give you smoother results than you've ever dreamed of. You can easily control the speed at any time during the blending process thanks to the convenient dial, and it has a 64-ounce container and durable stainless steel blades to slice through all types of ingredients.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $405.54)
2
Amazon
Ninja Foodi air fryer (30% off)
If you don't have an air fryer yet, Prime Day is the best time to grab one. This option comes with two baskets in separate heating zones which hold 5 quarts each to cook frozen fries, cauliflower, chicken, potatoes, bacon, shrimp, bagels and more. Its 6-in-1 functionality includes the ability to air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.
$159.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
3
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer (32% off)
The same power that the KitchenAid classic stand mixer has comes packed in a smaller size with this mini version. It has 67 touch points around the bowl to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else your recipe calls for.
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.99)
4
Amazon
Crockpot 7-quart slow cooker (44% off)
Prepare for the winter months (and holiday party planning) with this Crockpot in the color polished platinum to make soups, pot roasts and chili. It has a 7-quart capacity and is dishwasher-safe.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
5
Amazon
Calphalon two-slice toaster (42% off)
There's nothing like having a good traditional toaster to prepare your morning toast and jam duo. This Calphalon toaster even has extra-wide slots to fit bagels and thicker foods. You can fully customize your toasting experience with the 6 shade settings, and you don't have to worry about a messy cleanup as it has a removable crumb tray.
$48.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
6
Amazon
KitchenAid multifunction can and bottle opener (55% off)
Pop open a cold one with this stainless steel opener. Its ergonomic handles make sure you have a sturdy, comfortable grip, and the large knob is is super easy to turn.
$9.49 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
7
Amazon
Vitamix One blender (30% off)
This compact blender is small space-friendly and comes with a simple speed dial that controls all of its functions, so you don't have to mess around with a bunch of different buttons and switches. It works best for making smoothies, sauces, dips and frozen desserts.
$174.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
8
Amazon
KitchenAid dual platform digital food scale (45% off)
This food scale has two platforms, one that holds up to 11 pounds and one that holds up to 16 ounces, to make your measurements more precise.
$28.74 at Amazon (originally $51.99)
9
Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer (44% off)
Air fry, broil, roast and reheat with this multifunctional appliance that has become synonymous with the trendy air frying cooking method. It also comes with a grill plate and skewer set.
$89.99 (originally $133.70)
10
Amazon
KitchenAid gourmet meat tenderizer (46% off)
Grilling season is upon us, and this meat tenderizer is sure to come in handy. It has both a textured surface and smooth surface for use on a variety of meats.
$11.89 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
11
Amazon
Amazon Basics pre-seasoned cast iron skillet (32% off)
Every chef (pros and amateurs alike) needs a quality cast iron pan, and this one comes pre-seasoned and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees.
$27.29 at Amazon (originally $40.98)
12
Amazon
Cuisinart 10-Piece classic cookware set (24% off)
This stainless steel set from Cuisinart has everything you need for a well-stocked kitchen. It includes three saucepans with glass covers, a generous stockpot, along with an 8" skillet and a 10" skillet. (Check out Cuisinart’s landing page of Prime Day deals, which includes a food processor and a convection oven.)
$174.99 at Amazon (originally $229.35)
13
Amazon
Ninja Foodi power blender ultimate system (17% off)
This blender system will likely be the most versatile appliance in your kitchen as it has blades that can blend, slice, grate, crush, chop and mix a variety of ingredients. It also comes with a nutrient extraction cup.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $239.99)
14
Amazon
Nostalgia MyMini waffle maker (46% off)
Upgrade your breakfast and lunch routine with this very adorable mini waffle maker. Cook French toast, biscuits, hash browns, grilled cheese, brownies and, of course, waffles. It also makes a great gift for the holidays (hint, hint).
$16.32 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
15
Amazon
GreenLife ceramic nonstick 16-piece cookware set (30% off)
Add a splash of color to your next dinner session with this dishwasher-safe vibrant cookware set that comes in black/cream, turquoise, bright blue, red, yellow, blue, lavender, bright pink and soft pink. The set includes a mini frying pan, two larger frying pans, saucepans with lids, a stock pot, a stainless steel steamer and four kitchen utensils.
$83.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
16
Amazon
Amazon Basics four-slot toaster (31% off)
We showed you a toaster with two slots, but if you're looking to take it to the next level, this one has four. It has six browning settings and multifunctional controls for bagels and a defrost mode and a quick-cancel button.
$30.35 (originally $48.06)
17
Amazon
Ninja Foodi XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill and griddle (33% off)
Bring the party inside with this grill and griddle that's designed to be used indoors. It has seven cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. You can even cook with the hood up if you want intense high-heat searing, or down for fast, even high-heat and surround searing.
$248.99 at Amazon (originally $363.05)
18
Amazon
Anova Culinary nano sous vide precision cooker (27% off)
If you're curious about the world of sous vide cooking, Prime Day is the best time to give it a try. Anova Culinary is known for its sous vide products and this precision cooker will have you using the French method like a pro. This tool allows you to cook chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more.
$109 at Amazon (originally $149)
19
Amazon
FoodSaver vacuum sealer machine (44% off)
As a blossoming sous vide expert, you're going to need this vacuum sealer machine to seal your meats inside airtight bags before starting the process.
$81.99 at Amazon (originally $143.30)
20
Amazon
SodaStream bundle (37% off)
With this neat appliance, you can have fresh sparkling water with only a push of a button. You can select your level of fizz and watch as the machine does all the work to give you a refreshing serving of carbonated water.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159.95)
