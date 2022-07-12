Vitamix 5200 blender (26% off)

This is the blender that just about every professional chef swears by, so you'll want to put it at the top of your Prime to-do list. Its motor is strong enough to chow through the thickest of concoctions without dying, and will give you smoother results than you've ever dreamed of. You can easily control the speed at any time during the blending process thanks to the convenient dial, and it has a 64-ounce container and durable stainless steel blades to slice through all types of ingredients.