You can still snag Apple AirPods, viral skin care products and essential home goods for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
Right now you can still snag <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-SpotClean-ProHeat-Portable-2694/dp/B07Q2MKX5C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell portable carpet cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-SpotClean-ProHeat-Portable-2694/dp/B07Q2MKX5C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bissell portable carpet cleaner</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Barista Express espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6527f1ffe4b09f4b8d4353a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Breville Barista Express espresso machine</a>.
Don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.

Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days has officially come and gone, taking with it some tremendous sales on everything from home goods to game-changing kitchen gadgets to cult-favorite tech. Fortunately for anyone who missed out on all the savings, you can still take advantage of some of the most coveted deals that are still going on.

For a very limited time, you can snag yourself anything from the following list of items that includes barista-approved coffee makers, wireless headphones and much much more.

1
Amazon
iRobot Roomba J6+ vacuum (23% off)
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
$614 at Amazon (originally $799)
2
Amazon
Shark AI Robot mop and vacuum (48% off)
Using a combination of sonic mopping and powerful suction, this two-in-one robot vacuum scrubs floors up to 100 times per minute to tackle even stuck-on messes. It also uses blasts of air to clear debris from crevices and corners throughout your home. After completing its precision grid cleaning, it automatically returns to its charging dock and can resume where it left off if a recharge is needed mid-job.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $479.99)
3
Amazon
A powerful Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away deluxe upright vacuum (up to 20% off)
As wildly helpful and smart as robot vacs and stick vacs have become, sometimes you just want the tried-and-true cleaning power of an upright vacuum. This bestselling model from Shark not only has great suction, but is completely sealed and fitted with a HEPA filter to truly trap dust and allergens. You can detach the central body for reaching under furniture or cleaning stairs, or detach the nozzle for reaching high or tight spaces. The swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver. Reviewers give this 4.5 stars.
$149.99 at Amazon (regularly $169.95-$185)
4
Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (40% off with coupon)
With over 157,000 5-star ratings, these pillows are on sale with a 40% off coupon today during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. Just clip the coupon before you add them to your cart! These pillows are filled with a soft down alternative that helps them keep their plush shape, and which makes them a great pick for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Hot sleepers will especially appreciate the pillows’ cooling fiber and breathable cotton cover with a luxe 400-thread count.
$30.59 at Amazon with coupon (originally $60.99)
5
Amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan set (23% off)
Upgrade your everyday pan with this beautiful multifunctional, expertly designed pan from Ninja. it can replace up to 12 cooking tools, including a fry pan, sautê pan, skillet, sauce pan, steamer and much more. The set includes a steamer/strainer and spatula that can be stored in the lid. It's as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, made of forged metal that evenly distributes heat for a perfect sear every time.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
6
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (20% off)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.
$14.50 at Amazon (typically $18)
7
Amazon
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 smart air fryer (24% off)
Kitchen gadgets and tools that have multiple functions are the dream of anyone with little counter space. This air fryer has 10 useful functions: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat and pizza. It has an extra large capacity that fits a five-pound chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables with two-level even cooking with no rotation required.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $329.99)
8
Amazon
Bissell SpotClean ProHeat portable spot and carpet cleaner (23% off)
Using the cleaning power of heat, this portable carpet cleaner from reviewer-trusted brand, Bissell, can loosen and remove tough stains from carpets and upholstery. This lightweight and compact cleaner also comes with a selection of specialized tools and uses a stain-fighting solution powered by Oxy.
$103.38 at Amazon (originally $133.89)
9
Amazon
Kasa outdoor smart plug (24% off)
Kasa's outdoor smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while also monitoring your energy usage. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands — all available in this weather-resistant socket.
$18.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
10
Amazon
Amazon Breville barista express espresso machine (25% off)
HuffPost has previously spoken to several coffee experts who swear by Breville espresso machines which offer professional-level coffee making right in your home. This particular model offers valuable integrated elements such as a grinder, tamper, boiler and temperature control, and a steam wand for creating frothy milks. This brushed stainless steel machine promises a barista-level performance and perfectly extracted flavor in each brew.
$559.95 at Amazon (originally $749.95)
11
Amazon
Apple AirPods 2nd generation (20% off)
Classic for a reason, these second-generation AirPods automatically connect with your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone and have over a 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time. They use an Apple lightning cable, so it's likely the same charger as your iPhone or iPad, and the compact case is easy to carry to work, the gym or anywhere else. These days, you can usually snag a pair for $99 on Amazon, but Prime Day is still giving you some extra savings.
$89 at Amazon (typically $109)
12
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds noise canceling earbuds (40% off)
On sale in four cool colors, these Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Apple and Android phones with simple one-touch pairing. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you won't even have to worry about sweat or rain. Choose between transparency and noise-cancelling modes so you can enjoy the best audio and calls. You'll get eight hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours with additional charge from the case. Like Apple's AirPods Pro, they come with three tip options for the best fit.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
13
Amazon
LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB external hard drive (36% off)
If you've ever felt that sinking, devastating feeling when a tech person tells you your hard drive is unrecoverable, you know you need to stop putting off buying an external hard drive so you never lose everything again. This compact but big-in-storage hard drive from LaCie is versatile, portable, durable and full storage space. It works with both Mac and PC and all sorts of inputs, and LaCie says it's designed to survives shock and drops up to 4 feet. Plus, it's dust- and water-resistant. Save yourself (and your data)!
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $109.99)

