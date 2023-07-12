ShoppingAmazonsalesPrime Day 2023

The Best Prime Day Sales For Actual Adults

If you've ever "felt your age," there's a Prime Day deal here for you.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/UREVO-Treadmill-Walking-Portable-Capacity/dp/B0BVQMSVM1?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="walking treadmill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/UREVO-Treadmill-Walking-Portable-Capacity/dp/B0BVQMSVM1?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">walking treadmill</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kindle-2022-release-high-resolution-auto-renewal/dp/B0BR67MQLG?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kindle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kindle-2022-release-high-resolution-auto-renewal/dp/B0BR67MQLG?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kindle</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LiBa-Massager-Trigger-Fibromyalgia-Massage/dp/B07P5PFFMZ?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="handheld back massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LiBa-Massager-Trigger-Fibromyalgia-Massage/dp/B07P5PFFMZ?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=64ae8c06e4b02fb0e6fc2156%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">handheld back massager</a>.
After analyzing our HuffPost Shopping stats, we’ve noticed an uptick in readers buying trending products that are extremely practical, easy-to-use and designed to help optimize the day-to-day lives of anyone from “actual adult” to “older.” We’re talking about wellness essentials for tired bodies, beauty products for dry skin, home gadgets for purifying air, and much more.

Ahead, we’ve culled the best-selling Prime Day products perfect for anyone in those categories. If you’ve ever “felt your age,” there’s a Prime Day deal here for you! You still have a day left to take advantage of Prime Day savings, so check out this handy shopping guide (of course, we’ve got all the best Prime Day deals covered if you’d like to browse for even more).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
ProsourceFit acupressure mat (23% off)
The idea of laying down on a mat of "spikes" may be daunting but, rest assured, this bed of acupressure points is designed to help promote blood flow and circulation down your back to help relieve pain (and will not puncture skin). It will take some getting used to, but once you get the hang of it, the relief can be euphoric. Some reviewers have admitted to falling asleep on this mat!
$22.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
2
Amazon
LiBa back and neck massager (58% off)
Loosen up the ol' knots in your back and neck with this multi-hook gizmo with designated pressure points to help target areas that could use kneading. Because of the way this massager is designed, applying pressure doesn't require much effort at all.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
3
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's bunion corrector (30%)
If wearing pointy-toed shoes all your life has been unkind to you, give your big-toe joints much needed relief. This cushioning contraption from Dr. Scholl's is designed to help alleviate bunion pain. As a preventative measure, you can even strap these on at home or when bare-footed to slow down bunion progression.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
4
Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (50% off)
Dental hygiene can become difficult to maintain as you get older. With the Oral-B Genius X Limited, keeping teeth super healthy is easy with the built-in bluetooth-enabled artificial intelligence that recognizes your brushing style and guides users to better teeth-cleaning habits.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
5
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 7500 electric toothbrush (39% off)
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features four personalized cleaning modes like deep clean, whitening and gum mode, and it also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.
$129.96 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
6
Amazon
Amazon Basics dumbbell set (29% off)
If you'd like to build (or retain) muscle but don't want anything strenuous to handle or cumbersome to keep in your home, this lightweight dumbbell set is a perfect solution.
$31 at Amazon (originally $43.71)
7
Amazon
TheraGun Pro massage gun (42% off)
Theragun's fourth-generation Bluetooth-connective massage gun offers percussive therapy and pain relief that reaches 16 mm into the muscle. It features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance, and you can choose from four attachments and five speeds using the OLED display screen.
$349 at Amazon (originally $599)
8
Amazon
Lee Beauty professional callus remover (40% off)
Get sandal-ready with this powerful pre-exfoliating treatment that rids your feet of dry, cracked patches and flaky, dead skin. This foot gel uses a blend of skin-safe acid and hydrators to remove even the most stubborn or calluses or cracks.
$11.09 at Amazon (originally $18.49)
9
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
10
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 blender (45% off)
This Vitamix professional-grade large-batch blender has the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
11
Amazon
Aquaphor healing ointment set (25% off)
Aquaphor's revered Advanced Therapy skin protectant is ideal for of a number of skin care needs, such as wound healing, cracked cuticles, chapped lips and facial moisture. This water-free ointment helps to create a protective yet breathable barrier on the skin.
$17.54 at Amazon (originally $23.39)
12
Amazon
Swedish reusable dishcloths (44% off)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, and gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes, cleaning countertops and more, since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$13.97 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
13
Amazon
Black+Decker Dustbuster (33% off)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 68,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility.
$40 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
14
Amazon
Keurig K-Express single cup coffee maker (38% off)
Keurig has cornered the market of single-serve coffee makers, and this slimmed-down model is a great option for smaller kitchen spaces. It has a large reservoir in the back to prevent you having to refill the water each time you use it, and a multi-stream brewing system extracts more flavor from your grounds.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
15
Amazon
Bedelite back bath brush (53% off)
As you get older, exfoliating becomes more crucial. After all, it helps remove dead skin cells to promote the regeneration of new ones, keeping your skin as fresh-feeling and youthful as possible. Since the backside is a tough-to-reach area, we recommend this handy shower tool to help scrub where your arms don't reach.
$9.47 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
16
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filter (40% off)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a great item to have on hand for international travel or during during boil water advisories. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.95)
17
Amazon
Levoit pet air purifier (31% off)
Perfect for both pet owners and allergy sufferers, this energy-efficient and ultra-quiet air purifier by Levoit uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system as well as a high efficiency activated charcoal filter to trap hair, dander, pet odors and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the air of a rooms up to 219 square feet. It has an adjustable night light and a "check filter" indicator so you always know when to swap out a replacement filter.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
18
Amazon
Featol wrist brace (64% off)
If you're prone to carpal tunnel, are dealing with arthritis or have a hand or wrist sprain on the mend, you need an adjustable and compressive wrist support brace to help stabilize your joints. This brand offers various sizes for each hand so you can ensure the best fit for optimal results.
$11.05 at Amazon (originally $30.99)
19
Amazon
Tushy Classic bidet (30% off)
If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, Tushy can gently ease you into the lifestyle. This bidet is remarkably easy to use and attach to your existing toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, pop on the bidet and connect it to your water source.
$76.30 at Amazon (originally $109)
20
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine (35% off)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without you having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best-in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for your desired beverage. A starter set of Nespresso capsules are included.
$129.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
21
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off)
Get professional-level teeth whitening from home with these number one-selling whitening strips from Crest. Just use once a day for 30 minutes and remove up to 14 years' worth of stains while keeping teeth white for up to 12 months.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
22
Amazon
Two Casper original pillows (30% off)
Supportive, plush and ultra-comfortable, this pair of standard pillows by Casper, a cult-favorite sleep brand, are packed with a microfiber fill. They also have removable, 100% cotton and machine-washable covers made with a breathable percale weave for a cooling sleep.
$81.90 at Amazon (originally $117)
23
Amazon
Urevo under-desk walking pad (30% off)
If you've always wanted to put an end to sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or sofa when not in use.
$223.99 at Amazon (originally $319.99)
24
Amazon
Apple Watch series 8 (30% off)
This all-in-one smartwatch is the latest and most durable generation of Apple watches thus far. Its specialized sensors track exactly how you move and it offers health features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection as well as notifications about irregular heart rhythms. Plus, your purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
$279.99 at Amazon (originally $399)
25
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones (40% off)
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-the-ear wireless headphones that offer 20 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy 11 levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.
$199 at Amazon (originally $329)
26
Amazon
Apple iPad 10th generation (15% off)
Like the 9th Generation Apple iPad, the 10th Generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide, front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. What sets it apart are its flat sides, lighter weight, bigger display screen and more storage space.
$379.99 at Amazon (originally $449)
27
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy tablet (39% off)
Enjoy everything this lightweight and convenient Android tablet has to offer, including a long-lasting battery, an S pen and speakers. It's easier to use than you might think and incredibly versatile.
$214.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
28
Amazon
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame TV (34% off)
Give your streaming shows the television they deserve and upgrade to a Frame television from Samsung. Not only does it provide crystal clear picture and sound, but the thin silhouette and art-displaying function makes it utterly discreet when not in use as a TV. It has an anti-reflection matte display and a slim-fit wall mount that is easy to install and looks gorgeous. It's a smart TV so you can easily stream all your channels and apps and even has Alexa built-in.
$987.99 at Amazon (originally $1,497.99)
29
Amazon
3-pack iPhone fast charger (70% off)
No need to stress about your Apple devices running low on juice — this three-pack of fast chargers will swiftly get your battery charged so you're never fully in the red. These phone chargers are Apple MFi Certified and are compatible with almost any newer-model iPhone 12 through iPhone 14.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $58.99)
30
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum (50% off)
Using powerful suction and swivel steering, the Shark Navigator can deep-clean multiple surfaces, and a brush-roll shut-off feature allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning. It has a detachable pod and nozzle for cleaning upholstery or beneath furniture, and a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
31
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (29% off)
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$369 at Amazon (originally $519)
32
Amazon
Zojirushi rice cooker (33% off)
Make the perfect rice every time with this 3-cup computerized rice maker that features multiple menu selections like keep warm and re-heat cycles. The cooker also lets you set rice cooking preferences and pre-programmed options for the type of rice that you are cooking. Plus, this thing is really adorable on your kitchen counter.
$169.49 at Amazon (originally $194.50)
33
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 brush (52% off)
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat. This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
$33.60 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
34
Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean upright vacuum (34% off)
The Dyson Ball Animal 2 claims to have the strongest suction of any vacuum, and its ball swivel design makes it easier and more effortless to navigate around your home. The self-adjusting cleaning head automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors and it uses an advanced whole-machine filtration to ensure dust and debris are effectively captured and not released back into your home. The corded vacuum comes with nine Dyson-engineered accessories that help you clean every area of your home, from ceiling fans to mattresses to cushioned furniture.
$393.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
35
Amazon
Kindle 2022 Paperwhite e-reader (35% off)
This latest addition to the Kindle family is the most lightweight and compact model yet and features a just-like-paper display to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment, and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. This version also offers twice the amount of book storage compared to the previous generation and there's an option to include three months of unlimited free access to Kindle's collection of over a million books, newspapers and audiobooks with your Kindle purchase.
$64.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
36
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (45% off)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
$164.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
