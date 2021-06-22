Prime Day Deals So Good, We Bought Them Ourselves

A three-pack of ceramic watering stakes (20% off)

Vacation is dicey for plant parents. You either entrust your babies to someone who may accidentally kill them, or leave them alone and hope they’re still alive when you get back. There's a third option: These ceramic watering stakes. Just soak them for a few minutes, then place the tube in a container of water and let each plant suck up as much moisture as it wants while you’re away. Safe travels!