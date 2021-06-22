Prime Day Deals So Good, We Bought Them Ourselves

There are a lot of great deals on Amazon Prime Day ― too many, some might say! It can be overwhelming to sort through so many sale items and also fight the temptation to spend money for the sake of saving money, falling into the trap of buying things you don’t actually need. Here are the deals so good we seized them for ourselves.
A Bissell SpinWave robot mop and vacuum (50% off)
Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun (20% off)
Sunday Riley Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil (30% off)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips (44% off)
The infamous and cute "Amazon Coat" (30% off)
A splurge-worthy pebble ice maker (18% off)
Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo, 8 Quart (35% off)
A three-pack of ceramic watering stakes (20% off)
AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (24% off)
Perytong Sleep Headphones (20% off)
Women's cross band indoor or outdoor slippers (32% off)
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar (45% off)
A pack of Kasa smart mini-plugs (20-30% off)
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker (30% off)
Smart Home And Household Tech Gadgets For Sale On Amazon Prime Day 2021