Prime Day Deals So Good, We Bought Them Ourselves

HuffPost Life editors share the items they couldn't pass up during the 48 hours of Prime Day '21.

There are a lot of great deals on Amazon Prime Day ― too many, some might say! It can be overwhelming to sort through so many sale items and also fight the temptation to spend money for the sake of saving money, falling into the trap of buying things you don’t actually need. Here are the deals so good we seized them for ourselves.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage.

A Bissell SpinWave robot mop and vacuum (50% off)
Unlike some robot vacuum-mop combos that simply drag a wet cloth over floors, this Bissell machine accepts cleaning solution and has two washable mop heads that spin. They spin! And when it's in mopping mode, the SpinWave will automatically avoid carpets and rugs. Game over.

Get it for $199.99 (originally $399.99).
Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun (20% off)
Tend to your sore, aching muscles with this compact massager. It has five levels of intensity and comes with eight different massage heads in order to target your trigger points. Reviewers praise the tool for helping with issues like plantar fasciitis, muscle recovery, soft tissue pain and more. And bonus: It's super quiet, so you won't wake up anyone in your house if you use it after an early-morning workout.

Get the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $79.99 (originally $99.99).
Sunday Riley Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil (30% off)
Need an instant glow? Influencer-favorite Sunday Riley makes this oil with vitamin C and calming turmeric for a brighter-looking, glowing complexion.

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil for $28 (originally $40)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips (44% off)
There's no better time than Prime Day to get a deal on your favorite teeth-whitening strips.

Get the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $27.96 (originally $49.99)
The infamous and cute "Amazon Coat" (30% off)
The viral Amazon coat strikes again. If you've been holding out on purchasing one, now is the time. You can get the same warmth, wind and water protection as the original coat but in a chic new shade that not many people have yet. Score.

Get the Orolay Women's fleece down coat for $111.99 (originally $159.99).
A splurge-worthy pebble ice maker (18% off)
It's not cheap, but it will bring you delight all summer and every day you drink anything cold. The GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker starts producing round balls of ice just 20 minutes after you fill the reservoir and plug it in. Bluetooth connectivity means you check on and can schedule fresh ice in the app. You won't regret it.

Get it for $449 (originally $549).
Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo, 8 Quart (35% off)
Need an Instant Pot and an air-fryer but don't want to buy two huge appliances? This is for you. This multicooker has 11 functions in one little machine: pressure cooker, air-fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator. Its 8-quart size is a little larger than your average IP.

Get the Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo, 8 Quart for $129.95 (originally $199.99)
A three-pack of ceramic watering stakes (20% off)
Vacation is dicey for plant parents. You either entrust your babies to someone who may accidentally kill them, or leave them alone and hope they’re still alive when you get back. There's a third option: These ceramic watering stakes. Just soak them for a few minutes, then place the tube in a container of water and let each plant suck up as much moisture as it wants while you’re away. Safe travels!

Get a three-pack for $12.32 (originally $15.40).
AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (24% off)
With the ability to switch between noise cancellation and a transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you, you'll never miss a thing. Each sweat-resistant pair comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips for customizable fit, a wireless charging case, and fast, easy connection to your iPhone or Apple laptop.

Get them from Amazon for $189.99 (originally $249). In response to Prime Day, other retailers are having sales, too. You can also get the AirPods Pro for $189.99 from Target through June 22.
Perytong Sleep Headphones (20% off)
Behold these magical sleep headphones, which have been so popular today that we couldn't pass them up either. They can connect to any wireless device so you can play meditations, music or whatever else that will lull you to sleep. Best of all: They’re extremely comfortable, so you’re able to drift off without headphones pressing into your ears. (Even therapists use them to unwind before bed!)

Get the Perytong Sleep Headphones for $16 (originally $19.99).
Women's cross band indoor or outdoor slippers (32% off)
These are a stylish addition to your morning or nightly routine (or your everyday routine if you're working from home). Not only are they super plush and comfortable, but they have water and skid-resistant soles. They come in a variety of fun colors as well; be sure to order one size up from your normal pair for a good fit.

Get the Halluci women's cross band indoor or outdoor slippers for $16.31 (originally $23.99).
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar (45% off)
This rinse-out hair treatment promises silkier, shinier hair, and at nearly half off, why not give that a shot?

Get the L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar for $4.95 (originally $8.97).
A pack of Kasa smart mini-plugs (20-30% off)
Insert these smart plugs right into your existing outlets and change your life. You can set timers to turn appliances or lights on and off, say simple commands to control things plugged into hard-to-reach places, and more. Each smart plug can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.

Get a two-pack for $12.99 (originally $19.99) or a three-pack for $18.99 (originally $24.99).
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker (30% off)
If you haven't figured out how amazing it is to have an ice cream maker in your kitchen, you're about to find out.

Get the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker for $69.95 (originally $99.95)
