Prime Day Is Almost Over. Here Are The Best Deals We've Seen So Far.

It’s almost time to check off Prime Day from your calendar.

This year, Prime Day started on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 14. There was a bit of a delay this time around for Amazon’s biggest sale of the year — in usual times, it would be held in July but the pandemic it pushed back.

Of course, since Amazon’s biggest sale of the year is live for only two days, that means that products can be sold out in a flash, which can make it difficult to shop through the sale.

Fortunately, that’s what our shopping editors are here for. Before Prime Day is officially over, we wanted to find the absolute best deals that are still live. From TVs that can let you stream away to cookware sets that’ll make mealtimes easier on you, you can check down below for Prime Day 2020 deals that are in stock.

If you’re not into Amazon, that’s okay, too: Scroll down to this page to find a few of the best alternative Prime Day sales from small businesses, including from Brooklinen and Casper.

Big Ticket Items On Sale: TVs, Laptops, Vacuums And Other Tech

Lots of us have been staying in more than going out lately. So it makes sense that the laptop you’ve been using after hours might not been working like it used to. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new one, you could turn to this 13-inch MacBook Air, which has a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and stereo speakers. It also would make a great gift for the high schooler or college student learning from home, too. Originally $999, it comes down to $850 when you apply a coupon at checkout.

Whenever you can get a Dyson vacuum on sale, we say go for it. Usually, we have to wait until Black Friday to see worth-it Dyson deals but this Prime Day brought with it plenty to pick from. Dyson itself has markdowns. But your best bet is probably on this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum at Target. It’s the perfect size for small spaces, can deep clean carpets and turn handheld, too. Originally $380, get it now for $300 at Target.

Fans of bigger screens should check out this RCA 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV that’s currently marked down at Walmart. You can use Roku search to find what you want to watch on different streaming channels (including through voice search). This TV even has three HDMI inputs for your game console, cable box or HD antenna. Plus, it has a 4.2-star rating, making it a solid choice for your living room. Originally $400, get it now for $280 at Walmart.

It made us do a double take — the newest Apple AirPods Pro were the cheapest we’ve ever seen them ahead of Prime Day 2020. What makes these different from other AirPods? These have wireless charging and a “transparency” mode to switch between noise-canceling and letting a little sound in. Luckily, they’re still on sale for $199 (originally $249) at Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Kitchen Prime Day Deals To Get Cooking From Calphalon, Cuisinart, Keurig and Instant Pot

When it comes to cookware, if you can, it could be better to invest in pots and pans that will last longer. And this Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel Pots and Pans 8-Piece Cookware Set might just do the trick. The set includes two fry pans, a saucepan with a cover, a sauté pan with a cover and stock pot with cover. So you’ll have the essentials you need to get through mealtimes. These pots and pans are dishwasher-safe if you’re wondering. Originally $367, get the set now for $222 at Amazon.

This slow cooker can do more than just slow cook — it can sear, brown and sauté in one pot. It has a digital display with two heat settings and an automatic “keep warm” mode. This Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker has a non-stick ceramic coating that’s meant to be durable and easy to clean once dinner’s over. Originally $150, get it now for $96 at Amazon.

Making your own bread became a bonafide trend during quarantine. But for some of us, baking our own sourdough from scratch isn’t so easy. Fortunately, you can find break makers that’ll do the hard work for you. You can turn to this Cuisinart Bread Maker that’s on sale for Prime Day. It features 12 pre-programmed menu options, three different crust shades to choose from and lid with a viewing window to see it all happening. Originally $185, get it now for $110 at Amazon.

If you need cups and cups of coffees to get through the day, you’ll want a coffee maker that can supply lots of java. This Prime Day, expresso machines were majorly marked down. But for those searching for a traditional coffee maker, this Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker might be the right one. The carafe can hold 14 cups’ worth of coffee. This Cuisiniart coffee maker also features brew strength control and 24-hour programmability. Plus, it definitely is “In Its Prime” with over 16,000 reviews. Originally $185, get it now for $100 at Amazon.

Just need the occasional caffeine fix? You might go for this limited-edition Keurig K-Mini that was made in collaboration with designer Jonathan Adler. It’s only five inches wide, so it won’t take up too much space on your counter. You can just add fresh water for each brew. This coffee maker also has an “auto-off” feature to turn it off 90 seconds after your last cup, making it energy efficient. Originally $100, get it now for $70 at Target.

Prime Day is the right time to snag that Instant Pot you’ve been eyeing for awhile. To get sizzling, we spotted all the Instant Pots on sale right now. And this Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11-in-1 with Air Fryer is one of the best buys that you can still shop. This little multi-cooker can do a lot including pressure cooking, slow cooking and air frying. And you just have to push a button and let the cooking begin. Originally $180, get it now for $120 at Amazon.

Beauty Prime Day Deals That Might Make You Blush: Revlon, Sunday Riley And Supergoop!

This cleanser has over 9,000 reviews. The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser can help soothe sensitive skin, since it has a fragrance-free formula. You can use it to remove makeup — the cleanser uses micelles to get rid of the dirt and oil that’s on your face. Originally $16, get it now for $12 at Amazon.

It’s the hot brush that’s become a cult-favorite. Even our own shopping editors tried it out to see if it was worth the hype (spoiler alert: it is!). The Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it for Prime Day. This brush can give you the volume and shine you want when you’re doing a blow-out yourself. Originally $60, pink shade is on still on sale for $30 at Amazon.

Another fan favorite beauty products makes it to our list. Sunday Riley’s Good Genes has become a much-raved about product on the internet. But it’ll cost you — the biggest size goes for $122 usually. It’s your lucky day if you’ve ever wanted to try it though. Right now, you can get it for 20% off at Dermstore. The Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment uses lactic acid to clear skin and ingredients like licorice and lemongrass help with fine lines. I use it religiously every night. Originally $85, get it now for $68 with code OHJOY at Dermstore.

One of shopping editors swears by Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40. And she’s not alone. On Sephora alone, this sunscreen has almost 2,000 reviews. So what does it actually do? This “weightless, colorless, scentless” sunscreen can, of course, give you some protection from the sun but it also acts as a primer before putting on your makeup. The formula is oil-free. Originally $34, get it now for $27 with code OHJOY at Dermstore.

Small Business Prime Day deals from direct-to-consumer brands across the internet that are still live...

You can get 15% off sitewide right now.

You can save up to $500 depending on how much you spend with code COZY.

Take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else now.

This sustainable jewelry brand is offering a rare 20% off sitewide with code SHOPSMALL.

The furniture brand is offering free shipping on all orders until Oct. 19 with code FALLSHIP.

Use code AUTUMN for an extra 20% off during the Warehouse Sale.

Take an additional 50% off everything on the site until Oct. 20.