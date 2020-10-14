HuffPost Finds The Prime Day deals would make good gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

If you’ve been avoiding all of the Prime Day deals to protect your wallet — we get it.

The internet is full of tempting deals right now, including anti-Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target on everything from pricey AirPods Pro to the cult-famous Instant Pot.

Of course, the holidays are quickly approaching, which means that even if you don’t need anything right now, it might be worth sneaking a peek at some of Prime Day’s best deals that are still live so you can snag a gift (on sale) for that special someone.

This Prime Day, we’ve spotted everything from big ticket items like this Brooklinen bedding set to small, thoughtful gifts like Homesick Candles.

If you’re not sure what to get those special people in your life, think back on what they enjoyed during quarantine. Were they whipping up new recipes every weekend? A Le Cresuet Dutch Oven, cookbook or the Instagram-famous pan with a waiting list might will be sure to surprise them.

Are they especially missing things from The Before Times, like going to coffee shops, dating or traveling? Gift them fancy (but easy to use) espresso machine so they can be their own barista, a trusty vibrator with satisfied customers (for close friends only, obvi) or a new duffle bag for local weekend trips.

If you’re looking to snag some deals now to give later, we’ve rounded some of the best gift we’ve seen that are also on sale this Prime Day.