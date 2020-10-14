Home & Living

10 Prime Day Deals To Get Now And Gift Later This Holiday Season

These Prime Day deals would make good gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
If you’ve been avoiding all of the Prime Day deals to protect your wallet — we get it.

The internet is full of tempting deals right now, including anti-Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target on everything from pricey AirPods Pro to the cult-famous Instant Pot.

Of course, the holidays are quickly approaching, which means that even if you don’t need anything right now, it might be worth sneaking a peek at some of Prime Day’s best deals that are still live so you can snag a gift (on sale) for that special someone.

This Prime Day, we’ve spotted everything from big ticket items like this Brooklinen bedding set to small, thoughtful gifts like Homesick Candles.

If you’re not sure what to get those special people in your life, think back on what they enjoyed during quarantine. Were they whipping up new recipes every weekend? A Le Cresuet Dutch Oven, cookbook or the Instagram-famous pan with a waiting list might will be sure to surprise them.

Are they especially missing things from The Before Times, like going to coffee shops, dating or traveling? Gift them fancy (but easy to use) espresso machine so they can be their own barista, a trusty vibrator with satisfied customers (for close friends only, obvi) or a new duffle bag for local weekend trips.

If you’re looking to snag some deals now to give later, we’ve rounded some of the best gift we’ve seen that are also on sale this Prime Day.

Take a look below:

1
The gift of a pan that does it all
Our Place
Get the Always Pan on sale for $115 (normally $145) at Our Place. It's the internet's favorite multi-purpose cookware for the person who's trying to declutter their cabinets.
2
The gift of good smells that remind them of home
Homesick
Get this New York Homesick Candle on sale for $30 (normally $34) at Homesick. Find the right candle for your special someone's hometown, too. It's a great gift for the friend or family members who's moved.
3
The gift of a good night's sleep
Brooklinen
Get this Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle on sale for $101 (normally $159) at Brooklinen. These beloved sheets are a great gift for the person who needs a little self care now more than ever.
4
The gift of easy dinners
Amazon
Get this Instant Pot Ultra Mini Hot Pot on sale for $50 (originally $120) on Amazon. It's the perfect gift for the person in your life who wants to spice up meal time without the stress.
5
The gift of thoughtful art that supports artists
Society6
Get fresh wall prints for 30% off and free shipping at Society6. Great for the person who just moved into a new place. Need some art inspo? Check out our guides to Black artists to support and Latinx artists to know about.
6
The gift of fancy earbuds
Amazon
Get these Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $115 (normally $159) on Amazon. They're the perfect gift for, well, just about anyone on your list.
7
The gift of going hands-free
Kate Spade
Get this willow wallet crossbody on sale for $104 (normally $148) at Kate Spade. It's perfect for the person who's always on the go.
8
The gift of easy-to-make lattes at home
Walmart
Get this De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Single-Serve Machine and Aeroccino Milk Frother in Black on sale for $177 (normally $250) at Walmart. It's ideal for the person in your life who misses those daily coffee runs.
9
The gift that keeps on giving
Satisfyer
Get the Satisfyer Pro 2 on sale for $50 (originally $75) at Satisfyer. It's a cheeky gift for the friend whose sex life has taken a hit during quarantine.
10
The gift of giving a shit
Amazon
Get this Squatty Potty on sale for $15 (normally $26) on Amazon. It's a funny (but functional!) gift for the friend or family member with a great sense of humor. They might actually wonder how they ever lived without it.
