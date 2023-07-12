33 Prime Day Deals On Versatile Clothing Items You'll Reach For Again And Again

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1
Up to 55% off a fitted square neck bralette
2
30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
3
Up to 40% off a long blazer
4
20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei
5
Up to 57% off a seriously stunning slip dress
6
Up to 49% off a sleek crossbody bag that you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
7
Up to 70% off a variety of highly-rated jeans
8
And up to 65% off Levi's jeans
9
OR! Up to 70% off a pair of Levi's denim shorts
10
Up to 57% off select Crocs (including up to 48% off Classic Crocs)
11
Or up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
12
34% off a breezy tiered maxi dress
13
Up to 38% off a pair of biker shorts with more than 57,000 5-star ratings
14
Up to 35% off a popular tie-waist dress
15
Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire
16
And up to 39% off (with an additional 5% off coupon) a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
17
Up to 66% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
18
Up to 36% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
19
20% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
20
Up to 38% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings
21
Or 21% off a pair of faux-leather leggings
22
30% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
23
Up to 37% off a pretty one-shoulder dress
24
Up to 36% off a casual bucket hat
25
And up to 32% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat
26
Up to 41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts suitable for all activity levels
27
Up to 44% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
28
34% off a classic ruched short-sleeve T-shirt dress
29
Up to 38% off a pair of platform sandals with elastic straps
30
Up to 50% off a mini hoodie dress
31
58% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit
32
50% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings
33
30% off a pack of Hanes socks
