33 Prime Day Deals On Versatile Clothing Items You'll Reach For Again And Again

Or up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers

I have these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick them when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages, but they also make great pool/beach slides! FYI: Many reviewers suggest sizing down.I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off.. 10/10 highly recommend!" — Carrie B



$20.39+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes 4–16 and 17 colors)