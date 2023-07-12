ShoppingPrime Day 2023

These 50% Off (Or More) Deals Are Some Of The Deepest Discounts Prime Day Has To Offer

Get hefty discounts on these electronics, home goods and other coveted products during Amazon’s big sale event. Day 2 ends at midnight!
By 

Staff Writer

Revlon's heated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64adca51e4b0b641763a3af6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64adca51e4b0b641763a3af6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64adca51e4b0b641763a3af6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">brush</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Updated-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B088BJ8B1G?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64adca51e4b0b641763a3af6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" heated headache eye massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64adca51e4b0b641763a3af6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Updated-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B088BJ8B1G?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64adca51e4b0b641763a3af6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> heated headache eye massager</a> and hydro garden.
Amazon
You’re a busy person — that’s why you only have time for the biggest and the best Prime Day deals. To help you save the most money and time, we rounded up the deepest discounts on top selling items. From kitchen items to everyday essentials, we searched for Amazon Prime sales that are 50% off or more right now.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home, are headed to a wedding or housewarming party or simply love a bargain, you’ll be ecstatic to see these deals. While most sales on Prime Day are pretty good, these half-off-or-more sales will make your cup feel half full.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
AeroGarden hydroponic indoor garden (70% off)
You can grow veggies and herbs year-round with this indoor gardening system. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall.
$49.99 (originally $164.95) at Amazon
2
Amazon
A three pack of lighting chargers (70% off)
Keep a charger in every room of your home with this set. It comes with three USB-C wall charging blocks and lightning cords to ensure all your Apple devices have juice when you need them to.
$17.99 (originally $58.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Shark Lift Away upright vacuum (50% off)
As the name states, this model has a feature that literally lifts away from the base, allowing you to more easily clean smaller surfaces and furniture, as well at higher, hard-to-reach spots like ceilings and window sills. It comes with a wide upholstery tool to clean pet hair off your couches and chairs and a 12-inch crevice tool for dust and dander in smaller spots.
$99.99 (originally $199.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Renpho heated eye massager (62% off)
Give your eyes and temples a little relaxation with this heated eye massager. It has a handy remote control so you can change the speed and mode with ease.
$49.99 (originally $129.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones (54% off)
Durable, lightweight and made for music lovers, these Beats over-ear headphones will be your new daily favorite. They have a built-in microphone so you can take or make calls, and offer up to 22 hours of playtime per charge. (Some colors have sold out, but many remain on sale.)
$159.99 (originally $349.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Logitech racing wheel and floor pedals (50% off)
Get the most out of your favorite driving video games with this Logitech G29 racing wheel with floor pedals. It works with Apple and PC computers alike, as well as newer Playstation models.
$199.99 (originally $399.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Bissell all-in-one floor cleaner (51% off)
Make floor cleaning a breeze with the Bissell CrossWave cordless. It’s an all-in-one wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop that can be used on hard floors and rugs.
$199.99 ($411.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Waterpik water flosser (50% off)
Make flossing a little more fun with this automatic water flosser. With 10 pressure settings, you can reach every part of your mouth and keep your gums happy.
$49.99 (originally $99.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
JBL wireless in-ear headphones (60% off)
Take your favorite music or podcast on the go with this set of JBL wireless in-ear headphones. They’re noise-canceling and have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge.
$39.95 (originally $99.95) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Revlon volumizing hair drying brush (52% off)
This beloved multi-use hair drying and styling tool boasts a mix of pinned and tufted bristles. It works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined process and a picture-ready hairdo every time.
$33.60 (originally $69.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Chefman air fryer and dehydrator (50% off)
For roasted chicken and meats and banging veggies, the Chefman air fryer is your guy. It’s a mix between an air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie and dehydrator that will help you nail all the recipes you’ve saved but never attempted.
$69.99 (originally $139.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Winix air purifier (53% off)
With a high-efficiency particulate air filter, the Winix purifier works to remove 99.97% of particles like smells, smoke, pet dander, dust and bacteria. You can run it all night on sleep mode so that it's super silent and not disruptive.
$117.08 (originally $249.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pack of 15 shower bombs (51% off)
Finally, a bath bomb for showers. These aromatherapy pellets give your shower a scent boost, with essential oils to help you unwind and relax.
$19.50 (originally $39.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
A Canon printer with Alexa voice control (61% off)
Ah, a printer you can yell at and that will actually hear you. This Canon printer works with Alexa so you can control it with your voice. It can also print documents double-sided to save paper.
$69.99 (originally $179.99) at Amazon
