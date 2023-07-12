Don't Miss These 33 Prime Day Deals On Products That Work Just As Well As The More Expensive Versions

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1
45% off a wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones that are compared to AirPods
2
52% off a Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
3
42% off an Ultrean Air Fryer
4
42% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
5
30% off buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money
6
And 34% off a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers remarkably similar to Lulu's Align joggers
7
47% off a tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base. Mac Paint Pot, it was nice knowin' ya.
8
55% off a Fossil watch that looks like a Michael Kors watch
9
20% off a super customizable Govee neon rope light. Hue, who?
10
Up to 45% off a popular checkerboard throw blanket that's compared to Barefoot Dreams
11
Up to 40% off a long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint
12
36% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
13
54% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
14
30% off Essence's Glimmer Glow lipstick that uses pH color-changing technology, similar to Winky Lux's Glimmer Balm!)
15
Up to 49% off best-selling chic black frame sunnies, similar to a Celine pair
16
43% off a rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
17
20% off Essence's Lash Princess mascaracompared to Too Faced Better Than Sex, L'Oreal Telescopic Lift and more
18
42% off Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
19
40% off a versatile workout/lounge set
20
29% off BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
21
20% off a 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels, similar to Makeup Eraser
22
33% off oversized square sunnies
23
26% off a bottle of Nyx matte finish setting spray, a cheaper swap for Mac and Urban Decay's setting sprays
24
25% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings similar to the Aerie version
25
32% off Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
26
26% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover, similar to Lululemon
27
20% off a really really great Gucci alternative chain-strap shoulder bag
28
AND 45% off a faux leather belt that'll have you going, "Gucci who?"
29
Up to 52% off the perfect round frame shades, like the classic round Ray-Bans
30
Up to 39% off a fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra — another Lululemon alternative
31
20% off a travel mug that's *not* the viral Stanley Cup, but still has all of the perks
32
Up to 36% off chunky combat boots that'll work as an awesome Dr. Marten fill-in
33
67% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner
