Don't Miss These 33 Prime Day Deals On Products That Work Just As Well As The More Expensive Versions

No need to spend extra on the pricier name-brands, especially when the cheap versions are on sale for even cheaper than usual.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
45% off a wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones that are compared to AirPods
Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard

Price:$21.99 (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
2
www.amazon.com
52% off a Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b through 4c hair mentioned it working for them.

Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa

Price: $33.60 (originally $69.99)
3
amazon.com
42% off an Ultrean Air Fryer
Promising review: " I LOVE this air fryer! This is my first time using one and I use it most days! It is easy to use and everything tastes delicious. It took time to learn to choose the right temperature and time needed for certain foods. The instructions help you figure it out quickly. If you are questioning whether or not to buy this. Go for it. You won't be disappointed." —Esmeralda

Price:$55.99 (originally $95.99; available in four colors and two styles).
4
amazon.com
42% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki

Price: $14.50 (originally $25) — make sure you're looking at "one-time purchase" to see the deal
5
www.amazon.com
30% off buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

Price: $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 33 colors/patterns).
6
www.amazon.com
And 34% off a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers remarkably similar to Lulu's Align joggers
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney

Price: $22.99 (originally $34.99; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors).
7
www.amazon.com
47% off a tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base. Mac Paint Pot, it was nice knowin' ya.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe

Price: $10.63 (originally $20) — clip the 5% off coupon for the full discount (and make sure you're looking at "one-time purchase")
8
www.amazon.com
55% off a Fossil watch that looks like a Michael Kors watch
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

Price: $68.08 (originally $150)
9
www.amazon.com
20% off a super customizable Govee neon rope light. Hue, who?
Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price!

Get a closer look at these on TikTok — the reviewer shows how easy they are to put on the wall!

Promising review: "These lights are literally amazing!! Not only are they super vibrant and bright, but there are also so many ways to customize them. The app has a ton of settings and colors to choose from, and they work great with my Google Nest. They come with metal bracket-type things that adhere well to the wall without needing screws or nails, although they are provided if you need extra support. Installation and setup were so easy. I definitely recommend these and can't say enough good things about them!!" —Stephi

Price: $44.79 (originally $55.99; also available in a longer length)

BTW, Govee has a whole bunch of Prime Day deals right now if you're looking for more unique lighting options!
10
Amazon
Up to 45% off a popular checkerboard throw blanket that's compared to Barefoot Dreams
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux fur blanket." —JH

Price: $21.75 (originally $39.99; available in two sizes) — clip the 10% off coupon for the full discount
11
www.amazon.com
Up to 40% off a long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90+; available in 28 shades)
12
www.amazon.com
36% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.

Price: $22.94 (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).
13
www.amazon.com
54% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

Price: $5.94 (originally $12.99; available in eight sets).
14
www.amazon.com
30% off Essence's Glimmer Glow lipstick that uses pH color-changing technology, similar to Winky Lux's Glimmer Balm!)
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.

Promising review: "I have the Winky Lux version of this pH color-changing lip balm and I enjoy it! However, this lip balm is legit 1/3 of the price and just as good. Just as moisturizing, it’s a balm so it not super long-lasting but the color actually stains a bit, which I fully enjoy. All in all, exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" —Tracy Medina

Price: $2.79 (originally $3.99)
15
amazon.com
Up to 49% off best-selling chic black frame sunnies, similar to a Celine pair
Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S."These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face and gives a little it of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon

Price:$10.17 (originally $19.99; available in 15 lens and frame colors).
16
www.amazon.com
43% off a rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
Also, if you follow beauty influencers, you miiiight notice this is extremely similar to the James Charles x Morphe palette, which cost almost $40. 👀

Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams

"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond

Price: $7.99 (originally $13.99)
17
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
20% off Essence's Lash Princess mascaracompared to Too Faced Better Than Sex, L'Oreal Telescopic Lift and more
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti

"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany

Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)
18
www.amazon.com
42% off Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
Reviewers say it's *especially* effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). And multiple people compare it to SkinCeuticals' vitamin C serum — which, if you're unaware, retails for a whopping $182, folks.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish

"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" —Jackie

Price: $12.79 (originally $21.95)
19
www.amazon.com
40% off a versatile workout/lounge set
Promising reviews: "The quality is AMAZING! Very soft and comfortable. True to size with a good amount of stretch for daily activities. This is definitely a great alternative to Skims. Will be purchasing more in all colors!" —Rémi Lyn

"I don't need a Skims set after this. The material is soft and buttery, the perfect thickness, and hugs your curves. I'll admit that I was wary of this even being a good fit, but once I put it on, I knew I had to buy the other colors." —Toni Benjamin

Price: $16.19 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).
20
www.amazon.com
29% off BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy

Price: $8.49 (originally $11.88; available in three sets).
21
Haley Zovickian / BuzzFeed
20% off a 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels, similar to Makeup Eraser
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Haley Zovickian swears by these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel multiple times before having to wash it or switch to another one."

Promising review: "These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" —Shopforbargains

Price: $12.76 (originally $15.95; available in 13 color combos and a pack of 30 — also on sale for $28.79!)
22
www.amazon.com
33% off oversized square sunnies
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam

Price: $12.79 (originally $18.99; available in 11 lens colors).
23
www.amazon.com
26% off a bottle of Nyx matte finish setting spray, a cheaper swap for Mac and Urban Decay's setting sprays
Promising review: "Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used Mac and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff. I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." —Stephanie

Price: $6.99 (originally $9.50)
24
amazon.com
25% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings similar to the Aerie version
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman

Price: $21.74(originally $28.99; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).
25
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
32% off Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25-30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time i set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." —Brittney

"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles. I love it!" —Lynnette Smith

Price: $7.48 (originally $10.99; available in 18 shades).
26
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
26% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover, similar to Lululemon
My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord (that's her above on the left) says: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

Promising review:"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

Price: $31.99 (originally $42.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
27
Amazon
20% off a really really great Gucci alternative chain-strap shoulder bag
Promising review: "I love this purse!! I got sooo many compliments on it and it’s even more beautiful for the price. Nice material that doesn’t feel cheap and nice size to hold a lot of stuff! Definitely 10/10" —Tamia Young

Price:$26.39 (originally $32.99; on sale in black and brown)
28
www.amazon.com
AND 45% off a faux leather belt that'll have you going, "Gucci who?"
Promising review: "I'm so excited about this belt for the price. It's good quality for the price, fits well, and has a designer look without really looking like a tacky knockoff. I give 5 stars!" —kalyjo

Price:$11.99 (originally $21.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 11 colors).
29
amazon.com
Up to 52% off the perfect round frame shades, like the classic round Ray-Bans
WearMe Pro is a small, family-owned business based in Temple, Arizona. The brand provides affordable, trendy shades and partners with the Arizona Humane Society to provide supplies for animals in need.

Promising review: "For the money, you can’t beat 'em! These look amazing on my face, like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs, and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas. I have a smaller face, and to me, this pair fits the best, perfect for my nose and brow line. I couldn’t be happier. I just wish there were six stars so everyone would know how amazing they are. If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes they will." —Christina

Price:$11.99+ (originally $25; available in seven lens and frame colors).
30
amazon.com
Up to 39% off a fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra — another Lululemon alternative
Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." —Sarah S

Price:$15.74+ (originally $25.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)
31
amazon.com
20% off a travel mug that's *not* the viral Stanley Cup, but still has all of the perks
Promising review: "I'm a nurse and have trouble getting all of my water in every day. I see everyone walking around with Stanley's, which are cute but soooo expensive. Especially the matte ones. I decided to go with this brand instead, and I'm glad I did! It's just as nice as a Stanley for less than half the price! My bay leaf green one is SO CUTE and has that matte look and feel to it which I LOVE! & no ugly Stanley logo on it. It's good quality and I'm definitely hitting my daily water goal now. My only complaint is that the lid is a little hard to close, but once it's on.... It's ON! No water is gonna be leaking out of there." —Kate

Price: $20.79 (originally $25.99; available in six colors).
32
www.amazon.com
Up to 36% off chunky combat boots that'll work as an awesome Dr. Marten fill-in
Promising review: "I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." —Kindle Customer

Price: $36.74+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–9.5 and two colors).
33
amazon.com
67% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner
Promising review: "I ordered this little robot vacuum hoping it was at least close to as good as the last robot vacuum I had for years. I am amazed! I have three cats, one being a very hairy orange tabby cat. My house is no longer covered with cat hair, and I have yet to see the battery run out while cleaning all rooms in my two-bedroom house. I loved my Deebot that I had before (even though I would have to stop and clean the cat hair from the brushes at least two times during each session) but the Lefant vac has repeatedly cleaned for over an hour and not had to have the brushes cleared. I now run it every other day and feel really good about the look of our tile and vinyl flooring." —Debra Arnold

Price: $88.88 (originally $265.99).
