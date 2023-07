Don't Miss These 33 Prime Day Deals On Products That Work Just As Well As The More Expensive Versions

20% off a 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels, similar to Makeup Eraser

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Haley Zovickian swears by these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel multiple times before having to wash it or switch to another one.""These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup.You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" — Shopforbargains $12.76 (originally $15.95; available in 13 color combos and a pack of 30 — also on sale for $28.79 !)