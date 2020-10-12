HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Dyson is one of those household brands that is almost always worth it — even though it’s worth a lot full price.
That’s why it makes sense to wait until one of the biggest sales of the year to buy that Dyson vacuum or Dyson air purifier you’ve had your eye on. For Prime Day 2020, we’ve spotted deals on pretty much every kind of Dyson product, from the Dyson V8 Motorhead cord-free vacuum to the beloved Dyson Airwrap Styler.
Maybe you’re in the market for a Prime Day vacuum deal — spending more time at home usually means more mess, after all. When your quarantine bubble includes dust bunnies, you know it’s time to upgrade. This Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum normally retails for $380 but you can get it on sale for just $280 on Prime Day. It’s a best seller for a reason.
You can also save big on other Dyson products, like Dyson’s top-rated air purifier, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Dyson Airwrap Styler.
Amazon isn’t the only place to get Dyson Prime Day deals, though. We’ve spotted a slew of Dyson products included in Target’s Deal Days.
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Apple AirPods deals to the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step.
Not sure which Dyson product is right for you? Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Dyson deals going on this Prime Day.
Take a look below:
PRIME DAY DEALS ON DYSON VACUUMS
Dyson is known for its lightweight and powerful vacuums. The Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum is a slim, stick vac that’s perfect for cleaning those hard-to-reach areas and storing in small spaces. Right now it’s $100 off at Target.
Want something that will glide along your hardwood and carpet with ease? The Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 is made with the brand’s original ball design for effortless steering.
- Get this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum on sale for $280 (originally $380) at Target
- Get this Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum on sale for $300 (normally $350) at Target
- Get this Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $400 (normally $550) at Target
- Get this Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum cleaner on sale for $350 (normally $450) at Dyson
- Get this Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 vacuum cleaner on sale for $350 (normally $400) at Dyson
- Get this Refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum on sale for $200 (normally $280) at Walmart
PRIME DAY DEALS ON DYSON AIR PURIFIER
Dyson offers a wide range of purifiers, fans and humidifiers that remove odors, allergens and pollutants from your air. The Dyson DP04 Pure Cool Air Purifier & Fan captures fine particles and bacteria while cooling your space so you can breathe easy and feel fresh.
If you’re in need of a space heater to now that the temperatures are dropping, the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier and Fan can heat, cool and clean your space.
- Get this Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier and Fan Silver on sale for $600 (normally $650) at Target and Dyson
- Get this Dyson DP04 Pure Cool Air Purifier & Fan on sale for $400 (normally $450) at Target
- Get this Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier & Fan on sale for $500 (normally $550) at Target
PRIME DAY DEALS ON DYSON HAIR DRYERS AND STYLERS
Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler (which, at one point, had a 100,000 person waitlist), is an all-in-one hair tool kit that can smooth, curl, wave and dry hair with just a swap of attachment heads. We’ve found it on sale at Dyson for $500 this Prime Day.
The brand also, er, blew the beauty world away with the release of its first blow dryer, the Supersonic Hair Dryer. It racked up 52,000 “loves” at Sephora and almost 1,000 reviews promising dry and volumized hair in half the time of a normal blow dryer. Normally = $370, but you can get it on sale for $270 right now if you’re approved for an Amazon Prime Rewards Card.
If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly dupe to the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, however, our editors recommend the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush. It retails for $60 and is currently on sale for $40 (be sure to check that $20-off price before checking out).
- Get this Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler on sale for $500 (normally $550) on Amazon
- Get this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on sale for $270 (normally $370) on Amazon upon approval of the Amazon Prime Rewards Card