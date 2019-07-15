Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

We love an affordable Amazon fashion find, but we love one on sale even more. Whether you need a new look or an upcoming summer wedding or a new swimsuit for the beach, it’s a great time to stock up on summer staples during Prime Day 2019.

On July 15 only, you can save up to 50% on select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon’s exclusive brands including: Amazon Essentials for basic tees and button downs, Daily Ritual for women’s everyday wear, Goodthreads for well-made men’s clothes, Buttoned Down for men’s work clothes, Lark & Ro for women’s work wear and 28 Palms for beach vibes.

Ob July 16, on the other hand, you can get up to 50% off on kids and baby apparel from brands like LOOK by Crewcuts, Simple Joys by Carter’s and Amazon Essentials for baby and kids.

Below are some of the Amazon Fashion brands that will be on sale during Prime Day 2019. Take a look:

1
28 Palms
Amazon
28 Palms features men's and women's summer staples like guayaberas, linen pants and sundresses. Shop 28 Palms for up to 50% off on Prime Day 2019.
2
Lark & Ro
Amazon
Lark & Ro features work wardrobe essentials like wrap dresses, printed blouses, and the perfect pair of black pants. Shop Lark & Ro for up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day 2019.
3
Goodthreads
Goodthreads
This brand is filled with men's wardrobe staples, like casual button downs, colorful shorts and crisp tees. Shop Goodthreads for up to 50% off on Prime Day 2019.
4
Daily Ritual
Amazon
Daily Ritual specializes in loungewear and everyday basics like jersey dresses, washed chinos and terry rompers. Shop Daily Ritual for up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day 2019.
5
Buttoned Down
Amazon
Buttoned Down specializes in dress shirts, sweaters and suits. Shop Buttoned Down for up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day 2019.
6
LOOK by Crewcuts
Amazon
LOOK by Crewcuts had fun kid clothing for a wide range of ages. Shop LOOK by Crewcuts for 50% off on Prime Day 2019.
7
Simple Joys by Carter's
Amazon
Simple Joys by Carter's specializes in girls, boys and gender neutral clothing for baby's and kids. Shop Simple Joys by Carter's for 50% off on Prime Day 2019.

MORE AMAZON FASHION ON SALE DURING PRIME DAY

