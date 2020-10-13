HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

FollowTheFlow via Getty Images We looked beyond Amazon for the best Prime Day furniture deals.

There’s no place like home — especially when you’re probably spending more time at home than anywhere else.

Fortunately, Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day is here, which means if you’re ready to reorganize and redecorate, now’s the time to save on furniture, decor and more.

But Amazon isn’t the only place to score Prime Day deals on couches, desks, chairs, dining tables, mattresses and more. We’ve spotted plenty of alternative Prime Day sales at retailers you trust like West Elm, AllModern and Wayfair.

If you’re in dire need of an escape, a few small changes can transform your home into a relaxing retreat. A new accent chair can add a pop of color or texture. We found this Highlandville Barrel Chair that’s on sale for $210 (originally $355). Swapping out your sheets and decorative pillows is another quick fix to refresh your living room or bedroom.

Create a more permanent WFH space in your living room with a new desk and office chair. We’ve been eyeing this simple white wooden computer desk on sale for $130 (originally $200) at Walmart. We’ve also spotted a lot of home office chairs at Home Depot, including this Adjustable Leather Office Chair for $193 (originally $320)

To find you the best deals, we looked beyond Amazon for furniture on sale at places like Walmart, Wayfair and West Elm.