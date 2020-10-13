HuffPost Finds

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Furniture Deals To Know About

We found Prime Day deals on couches, chairs and tables at retailers like Walmart, Wayfair and West Elm.

We looked beyond Amazon for the best Prime Day furniture deals.&nbsp;
There’s no place like home — especially when you’re probably spending more time at home than anywhere else.

Fortunately, Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day is here, which means if you’re ready to reorganize and redecorate, now’s the time to save on furniture, decor and more.

But Amazon isn’t the only place to score Prime Day deals on couches, desks, chairs, dining tables, mattresses and more. We’ve spotted plenty of alternative Prime Day sales at retailers you trust like West Elm, AllModern and Wayfair.

If you’re in dire need of an escape, a few small changes can transform your home into a relaxing retreat. A new accent chair can add a pop of color or texture. We found this Highlandville Barrel Chair that’s on sale for $210 (originally $355). Swapping out your sheets and decorative pillows is another quick fix to refresh your living room or bedroom.

Create a more permanent WFH space in your living room with a new desk and office chair. We’ve been eyeing this simple white wooden computer desk on sale for $130 (originally $200) at Walmart. We’ve also spotted a lot of home office chairs at Home Depot, including this Adjustable Leather Office Chair for $193 (originally $320)

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers such as Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Instant Pots to AirPods Pro.

To find you the best deals, we looked beyond Amazon for furniture on sale at places like Walmart, Wayfair and West Elm.

Take a look below:

Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is having an October Clearance with major markdowns on appliances and furniture. We found up to 60% off living room seating, like this Quitaque Chesterfield 84" Rolled Arm Sofa that's on sale for $720 (originally $1,900) or this Highlandville Barrel Chair that's on sale for $210 (originally $355).

You can also get up to 70% off area rugs. We’re eyeing this Espinosa Southwestern Cream/Beige Area Rug thats half off.

If your walls could use a little love, theres up to 60% off wall art and decor, too.
West Elm
West Elm
West Elm is having a friends and family sale with 15% off furniture and 20% off everything else when you use code FAMILY. Get $100 off this on this Mid-Century Show Wood Chair and this Mid-Century Mini Secretary Desk that's perfect for small spaces — it's editor-approved.
All Modern
All Modern
All Modern is having up to 40% off and an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15. We're loving this Luciana Hand-Knotted Wool Gray Area Rug on sale for $175 (originally $324) and this Set of 2 Luke Bar & Counter Stool on sale for $206 (originally $345)
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart is offering a two-day sales promotion called the “Big Save Event.” starting on Oct. 11 through Oct. 15., with plenty of deals on furniture and home decor across brands like Mainstays, Drew Barrymore's FLOWER Home, MoDRN and more. We found this white 5-piece dining set complete with table, chairs and bench for $389 (originally $629) and this simple white wooden computer desk on sale for $130 (originally $200)
Burrow
Burrow
Burrow is having up to $500 off everything when you use code COZY. Save on seating and furniture like this sofa sectional and this bento coffee table with storage.
Target
Huffington Post
Target is once again offering Target Deal Days on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 with plenty of deals on furniture and home decor across brands like Project 62, Opalhouse and Threshold. We found this modern open shelf tv stand for $180(originally $240) and this decorative floor pouf for $70 (originally $116)
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 and has deals on furniture and home decor across brands like Rivet, Stone & Beam and Now House by Johnathan Adler. We spotted this Coleshome Computer Desk on sale for $75 (originally $107) and this Honbay Sectional Sofa that's on sale for $500 (originally $650)
The Home Depot
The Home Depot
The Home Depot announced its Fall Savings sales event, which runs from Oct. 8 through Oct. 21. While known for the more rugged side of home improvement, The Home Depot actually carries a wide variety of furniture and home decor. We found this2-Seater Sleeper Sofa that's perfect for small spaces for $582 (originally $600) and this Adjustable Leather Office Chair for $193 (originally $320)
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn has up to 20% off everything and free shipping on orders over $79 with code COZY. We're eyeing these Dayton Linen Fringe Throws that are more than half off at $49. There's also the Trenton Organization System featuring floating shelves and a laundry drying rack.
CB2
CB2
CB2 has 20% off furniture and lighting, plus an extra 20% off clearance.
