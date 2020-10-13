HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
These days, your headphones might have been busy with all those work calls that could have been emails, online classes that the kiddos have had to sit through or Netflix you’ve been watching from your laptop.
Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far if you need a new pair of headphones or earbuds — Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day has officially arrived and well-known headphone brands like Apple deals, Beats and Bose are marked down during the sale.
Maybe you’re searching for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for peak productivity or wireless earbuds like AirPods that won’t get tangled. Either way, there are tons of deals on headphones this Prime Day.
BEST PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEAL:
The best headphone deal we’ve spotted for Prime Day 2020 is on Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, which are usually priced at $349 but are $199 for Prime Day. These headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from TVs and vacuums to the trusty Instant Pot.
For on-the-clock and off-the-clock hours, we rounded up all of the best headphone deals happening for Prime Day, on everything from earbuds to over-the-ear headphones.
Take a look:
Wondering what the difference is between Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro?
The Apple AirPods Pro is the latest model and includes features like water resistance, a personalized fit with different-sized earbud tips and a “transparency” mode to opt between noise cancellation and letting some sound in. The older Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are, of course, cheaper with up to five hours of listening time with one charge and a one-tab setup that automatically connects.
If you’re looking for all the bells and whistles, your best bet might be the Apple AirPods Pro. They’re the cheapest we’ve ever seen them right now at $199. But, you can’t go wrong with the much more affordable Apple AirPods at $115 (which is also the cheapest they’ve ever been).
Apple Airpods Pro: Originally $250, get them now for $199 at Amazon
Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case: Originally $200, get them now for $150 on Amazon
Apple Airpods with Charging Case: Originally $160, get them now for $115 on Amazon
PRIME DAY BEATS HEADPHONES DEALS
When it comes to Beats, you have a couple of headphone pairs to pick from. The Powerbeats Pro are wireless earbuds meant for workouts and running. The Beats Solo Pro are noise-cancelling and have hands-free controls to talk to Siri. The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth connectivity and a feature called “Fast Fuel” to charge the headphones quickly.
Out of all the Beats headphones on sale for Prime Day, the best deal goes to Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, which were originally $300 and are now marked down to $180. What’s noteworthy about these headphones is that they have active noise cancellation and transparency modes, so you can block out or tune in to what’s around you.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones: Originally $250, get them now for $175 at Amazon.
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: Originally $119, get them now for $79 at Walmart.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: Originally $300, get them now for $180 on Amazon
PRIME DAY JABRA HEADPHONES DEALS
You might not think of Jabra right away when thinking of well-known headphone brands, but the company has lots of top-rated earbuds and headsets (we’re talking thousands of reviews) at Amazon.
Of course, a few of the brand’s bestsellers are on sale for Prime Day, including a wired headset that could be good for gamers and compatible with Skype for Business if you’ve got business calls to take. And these noise-cancelling headphones are now under $200.
Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds With Alexa Built-In: Originally $100, get them now for $50 at Amazon
Jabra Evolve 40 UC Professional Wired Headset: Originally $100, get it now for $65 at Amazon
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In: Originally $120, get them now for $90 at Amazon
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: Originally $250, get them now for $180 at Amazon
PRIME DAY BOSE HEADPHONES DEALS
Bose is probably best-known for its noise-cancelling headphones, including its QuietComfort headphones and earbuds (you can pre-order the latest pair).
Since Bose’s headphones are pricier, you’re best bet is to find a discount on them whenever you can. Luckily, there are a couple of markdowns on Bose headphones for Prime Day. The best deal is on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, which were $349 and are now $199.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling With Alexa Voice Control: Originally $349, get them now for $199 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II with Google Assistant: Originally $349, get them now for $199 at Walmart
MORE PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS
Those who want new headphones but don’t feel like spending too much can find plenty of affordable pairs as well. There are markdowns on Bluetooth earbuds for those who want to listen to music on their phone. You can find wireless headphones, too, if you need to be hands-free to focus when working from home.
Back Bay Duet 50 Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: Originally $55, get them now for $49 at Amazon.
Back Bay Duet 50 Slim APTX Wireless Earbuds: Originally $53, get them now for $48 at Amazon.
Echo Buds: Originally $130, get them now for $80 at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus: Originally $150, get them now for $120 at Amazon.
Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones: Originally $69, get them now for $38 on Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic and Alexa Voice Control: Originally $350, get them now for $298 at Amazon.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds: Originally $230, get them now for $178 at Amazon.
Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones: Originally $70, get them now for $60 at Amazon.