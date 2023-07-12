ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

I’ve been a shopping editor for about five years now, and while I can’t claim to have seen every product out there, I can promise that I’ve seen quite a few. And every now and then, I come across products that feel like real finds — stuff that’s so affordable, so useful or so noteworthy that it seems like everyone in the world should get their hands on them, but they’re somehow still not household names.

Ahead, I rounded up some items on sale for Amazon Prime Day that you may have previously overlooked. Some of these are products that have won the hearts of HuffPost readers, while others have racked up thousands of rave reviews. If you’re looking to shop something a little less predictable on Prime Day, you may find something on this list — from an under-$20 product to hugely enhance home workouts to a perfect summer dress that looks like a much pricier designer style.

1
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade Truphysical Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 (15% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.

Promising review: "I know, I know it's expensive. I'm a serial bargain shopper - not above drug store brands if they do the job. But this stuff is hands down the best. I had a BIG plastic surgeon's peel, so I have had a good opportunity to test this product. In the year since, I have not even gotten pink (let alone burned) once. And I'm in the sun, sweating, almost daily, year-round #pickleball. I have dry skin, and this feels wonderful without the slipperiness of other brands. PLUS all the extras (that make it expensive) have truly made my skin look and feel nourished. I even wear it at night as my makeup because it feels and looks so good and isn't shiny. I always look for a physical (as opposed to chemical) sunscreen- (I have some sensitive red-heads in the family) and the amount of zinc and titanium dioxide in this is way above other brands. Sometimes I will try a cheaper brand, but I always come back to this one." — Ingy
$71.40 at Amazon (originally $84)
2
Amazon
KitchenAid multipurpose kitchen shears (45% off)
Thank to HuffPost's food editor Kristen Aiken’s recent roundup, I learned just how versatile and essential a good pair of kitchen shears can be — and yet, as Aiken pointed out, many people overlook them. She recommends this all-purpose stainless steel KitchenAid pair, which come with micro-serrated blades, soft, grippy handles and a plastic sheath for safe storage. They were already pretty affordable at full price, let alone with a Prime Day discount.

Promising review: “These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the ‘sharp object’ drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!” — Suzy-Q666
$6.62 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
3
Amazon
iWalk portable phone charger (30% off)
So many people in the HuffPost offices have this portable phone charger, and it really is one of the nicest and slimmest ones I’ve seen. The sparkly colorway that’s on sale would make a fun gift, thanks to the lighthearted dose of razzle-dazzle. It’s compatible with a number of popular iPhone models (in addition to AirPods) and comes with a 4500mAh capacity battery.

Promising review: “I travel often and need the phone for transportation. My biggest fear is losing battery life and not able to communicate or receive directions whilst traveling. The rhinestones are great quality and I've dropped it several times without any issues. It charged my phone from 10% to 100% at a decent pace with leftover juice to keep it at 100%. Worth buying and I'm ordering two more.” — Jovanna Reyes
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
4
Amazon
Amazon Basics 20-piece glass container set (40% off)
No one was expecting this extraordinarily basic set of glass leftovers containers to be one of the greatest hits of last year’s Prime Day, but they were one of the top-selling items. This 20-piece set comes with 10 borosilicate glass containers and 10 matching lids that each boast a silicone seal and locking lids to keep food at maximum freshness.

Promising review: “I have been holding off on buying glass food containers because they’re so pricey. Found these from Amazon Basics and immediately gave it a go. They are the perfect size for all my work meals and snacks, sturdy, durable, and seal tightly. Will definitely be purchasing more.” — Corey
$27.54 at Amazon (originally $45.73)
5
Amazon
Amazon Basics Kimi dress (30% off)
We just had to bring everyone’s attention to this — ahem — faithful homage to Hill House Home’s omnipresent nap dress. If you’ve had your eye on the viral frock that has arguably defined the pandemic era, try Amazon’s 100% cotton version on for size. It comes in 12 colors (although not all of them are on sale) and sizes XXS–5X.

(Note that discounts vary by color, and the pictured dress is currently 30% off.)

Promising review: “This dress is amazing. The print is gorgeous, the material feels expensive and the fit is so flattering. I wore this to a first communion and plan to wear it in Belize this summer. It’s perfection. It gives a Nancy Meyer aesthetic.” — Kate Reilly
$48.93 at Amazon (originally $69.90)
6
Amazon
ProsourceFit acupressure mat and pillow set (19% off)
Second-generation licensed acupuncturist Eileen Li recently told HuffPost that this scary-looking acupressure mat and pillow set could have a “decent impact” on your body thanks to the circulation-boosting plastic spikes that adorn its surface. While it’s not a substitute for acupuncture, thousands of reviewers say this “hedgehog mat” has brought them pain relief. The set is covered with over 10,000 spikes, and the mat is available in both large (about 16 by 26 inches) and extra large (about 19 by 51 inches) sizes.

Promising review: “I don’t understand how it works, and trying to explain it to my 8 year old grandson was hilarious. Bed of nails, kid. Idk. He said it’s like stepping onto a thousand legos. But it works like nothing else to relieve pain. Every now and then my back turns into a clenched fist and this pad and pillow turn it into jello. Soup. Something that’s liquid, not rigid. Pick a metaphor. The relief is intense. 12/10 would recommend. The quality is just as good as the expensive ones, but it doesn’t come with a storage bag. I appreciate the loop for easy hanging, though.” – Melinda Smith
$24.26 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
7
Amazon
Igloo heavy-duty 25-quart cooler (35% off)
Seems like everyone is all about their Yetis these days, but Igloo’s sturdy and highly effective cooler is out here on Amazon quietly boasting over 1,000 5-star reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating. Seasoned camper (and HuffPost senior editor) Janie Campbell suggested a similar model in her roundup of best buys from REI’s July 4 sale.

Promising review: “It's a little bulky for the trunk but that's the trade off for a cooler roomy enough for an ice cream cake or a shopping bag's worth of groceries. I thought the rubber locking handles were inconvenient but changed my mind when I saw how they kept the lid securely sealed and therefore the food cold. I'm happy.” — Barkley
$64.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
8
Amazon
Amazon Basics Uma pull-on pant (20% off)
These caught my eye because they’re very similar to a Theory pair that one of my fashion friends has been sporting all summer long. They’re made from a viscose-poly blend with that front-slit detail that’s so trendy right now, but also feel wearable. They’re also available in a fairly inclusive size range of XXS–5X.

(Note that discounts vary by color, and the pictured white pair is currently 20% off.)

Promising review: “These would get five stars on fit and comfort alone. But the slits. The pants give a classy work-friendly vibe. I wear with jackets and cardigans. But the slits add a Shazam especially with the right shoe that make me look like some kind of IG influencer. Love. Get them. If they weren’t so memorable I’d get them in other colors but once someone notices them they’ll never forget them.” – LHB
$43.92 at Amazon (originally $54.90)
9
Amazon
Set of 5 resistance bands (48% off)
I know resistance bands aren’t a new thing, but they’re such an astoundingly low-fi way to amplify the intensity of your workouts (or even to do physical therapy-type stuff at home). They also weigh something like zero pounds and take up about as much room as a pair of socks. I just see no reason not to grab a set of these while they’re on sale. They come in a set of five, each with a different resistance level from “x-light” to “x-heavy.”

Promising review: “Wish they had these years ago. Having worked out for years both before and after my over 20 in military, it would have been nice to have these to take on deployments and business trips where workout equipment was limited or non existing. You can get a good arm (bi and tri) as well as shoulder workout with these when equipment is not available. And they pack into bag no larger then your fist to fit in your luggage.” — Louie Malloy
$10.95 at Amazon (originally $20.95)
10
Amazon
A phone stand with a built-in Bluetooth speaker (43% off)
Instead of falling asleep while scrolling through TikTok and dropping your phone on your face as you’re drifting off, try streaming your favorite comfort show with the help of this nifty device that feels designed for poor sleep hygiene in the best way possible. This adjustable stand has grippy feet so that it will stay put on any surface, and reviewers say the built-in Bluetooth speakers offer good quality sound.

Promising review: “I love this little portable speaker. Despite having multiple TVs in our home, I like to watch my phone, so my husband bought this for Mother’s Day. He normally buys me jewelry, but opted for something semi-techy. Battery life is great. Volume sounds good, and has a perfect little phone holder. 5/5 stars” — GeraldAZ
$20.55 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
11
Amazon
Hilife portable steamer (23% off)
I’m surprised more people don’t have one of these in their arsenal. I’ve used a steamer since I worked at a clothing store in high school, and to this day I still feel like I’ve been let in on a secret when I easily smooth the wrinkles out of my clothes with just a few applications of the steam that blasts out of this thing.

Promising review: “I got this for my dad for Father’s Day and he absolutely loves it. No more late nights over the stove shaping his wool hats using the steam from a filled kettle and ironing shirts for hours. He’s already used it a few times and each time he’s told me how it’s got the wrinkles out of his shirts and helped shape his hats.It also is easy to clean and store. So that’s a bonus.” — Berry
$28.49 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
12
Amazon
Cosrx snail mucin serum (42% off)
When I first started hearing about this product, I figured the “snail” designation was beauty-speak for something else, but… no, there’s actual snail slime in this stuff and it apparently works so freaking well. (Snail mucin has been used in cosmetics since the 1980s, when Chilean snail farmers observed that when their skin was in contact with snails, it was softer, and cuts seemed to heal faster.) I know so many people whose skin has been completely changed with the consistent use of this incredibly hydrating serum, which promises to address dryness and breakouts and just generally improve the look of your skin.

Promising review: “This goes on smooth, and after a couple weeks of my stressful life I was touching my face on a quiet moment and thought oooo when did ur skin get so soft. That's when I realized I have been panicking less about putting make up on when I look in the mirror and go. I kept thinking I needed to take note of what I was eating or doing because my skin had color again and it was evening out. I put on makeup the other day and almost felt it drowned me out. Like it was too much. So I think I need to change make up to maybe a light power because this product seems to be and do exactly what it says. Just don't tell anyone what it's made of until they see the results. I pray they don't raise the price cause it's affordable now. I feel I hit the jackpot.” — Sara Smile
$14.50 at Amazon (originally $25)
13
Amazon
Canon Selphy photo printer (30% off)
There’s a lot of good research out there about the best photo printers to buy, but this is the one I’ve had my eye on for a while. Many lifetimes ago, I assisted a fashion-industry casting director, and during Fashion Week we’d sit through go-sees with literally hundreds of models. This is the photo printer we’d use to get near-instant images of all their faces. The picture quality was sharp and images printed quickly, which was really important. (We needed to turn the images around so fast that we’d actually use two of these printers at a time.) The printing method ensures that pictures come out totally dry and waterproof, and you can easily print from your phone or computer using Wi-Fi, AirPrint, USB connection, or just by sticking your camera’s memory card right into a port on the printer.

Promising review: “I am not tech savvy so this was a nice surprise.It is easy to use and the quality of the prints is as good as, if not better than the local places.A touch screen would make things easier, but it’s not difficult to navigate.” — Amazon Customer
$97.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
14
Amazon
A pack of 120 instant-film exposures (16% off)
While the discount on this isn’t huge, as an Instax user I was pretty psyched to see such an enormous pack of instant film on sale today. I like Polaroids for my kids especially because it offers the immediate gratification of an iPhone pic without the screen time. I love the idea of buying this box for a wedding or a family reunion and just letting everyone go to town with a camera. It comes with 120 photos, which one reviewer calculated comes out to $1.50 per photo — and now it’s even less with the Prime Day discount.

Promising review: “I did the math and each Polaroid comes out to about $1.50, which is so worth it to me. They ship super fast, pretty sure I got the package with two days of ordering it! Like I said this will be the only way I buy Polaroid film from now on!” — Summer
$67.99 at Amazon (originally $81.04)
15
Amazon
Zojirushi 16-ounce stainless steel mug (18% off)
I know this brand isn’t exactly a secret, but I’m surprised I don’t see more folks ferrying their travel coffee around town in one of these superior thermoses. The super-slim design enables it to fit easily into cupholders and bags, and the vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction will keep drinks at temperatures for hours. I can also vouch for the fact that the hermetically-sealed lid is entirely spill-proof — our nanny uses it to stash our kids’ milk when she’s out and about and it’s never leaked a drop.

(Note that discounts vary by size and color, and the pictured 16-ounce gold is currently 18% off.)

Promising review: “These travel mugs are truly amazing! I have searched for years for a cup, travel mug, or thermos mug that actually keeps coffee hot, and I have even looked into those overly expensive burner-type cups--anything to keep my coffee hot. I was tired of having to dump out half cups of coffee several times a day. Then, my husband bought me a pink Zojirushi travel mug for Mother's Day, and told me about the reviews. I was hopeful, but prepared for yet another disappointing product. So, I was both shocked and thrilled when my lovely, new, pink travel mug really, truly kept my coffee hot--actually hot, not gradually fading to lukewarm to nauseatingly cool coffee that tastes like it was made three days ago at a truck stop. With this mug, my coffee stays both hot and fresh tasting! It is truly amazing! I have already bought the blue one for my husband. And I plan to buy one for each of our kids and their partners. Trust me, these mugs deliver. (Note: I did NOT receive anything free and I was NOT asked to write a review. All opinions expressed here are honestly my own.)” — Dr. Awen I. Rowan-Nelson
$24.49 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
16
Amazon
Amazon Basics neoprene-coated dumbbells (29% off)
We feel that Amazon’s in-house brand of workout equipment has long been slept-on — the kettlebells, yoga mats and resistance bands are judiciously designed, available in fun colors, affordable, and of course insanely highly-rated. These hexagon-shaped dumbbells were already well-priced at under $50, but they’re even cheaper today. They have over 69,000 5-star reviews.

Promising review: “I love adding these to HIIT and Barre workouts, they add an extra bit of challenge to exercises that you wouldn't normally use weights for, but they're also great for the typical toning barre or pilates routine. The color is fun, no weird smell, the size and hold are great.” — Jan
$31 at Amazon (originally $43.71)
17
Amazon
Greater Goods food scale (18% off)
While the food scale isn’t exactly a lesser-known cooking tool, I was a late adopter of this game-changing accessory, so it still feels like a novelty when my baked goods come together quickly and accurately with the help of this ultra-simple device. This digital scale from Greater Goods is insanely highly-rated, with over 16,000 5-star reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It offers measurements in grams, ounces, pounds and milliliters, and has a capacity of up to 11 pounds. If the power of this device is news to you, I implore you to add one to your repertoire while it’s on sale for Prime Day.

Promising review: “I use this mostly to measure smaller things and pasta counts since I was getting tired of 'eyeballing' meals. I use a bowl which I then zero on the scale, then adding food to the bowl. Sometimes the gram count will bounce up or down a decimal point and I'm not sure how perfectly accurate it is, but for 'casual' cooking like I do it does the job fine and I think it would be well trusted for any specific recipes needed as long as the zero is reset.
$22.88 at Amazon (originally $27.88)
18
Amazon
A turntable with built-in Bluetooth speaker (15% off)
I'll admit that this a pretty specific recommendation, but hear me out: I have piles of vinyl collecting dust in my basement and an old-school record player-and-receiver combination that I have neither the time or the knowledge to properly set up (nor the space, for that matter). But a standalone turntable that also functions as a Bluetooth speaker with decent reviews for way less than $40? I know the audiophiles out there are probably tearing their hair out at this suggestion, but as one reviewer put it, “it’s a decent pick for those starting the vinyl obsession, as well as those experienced that just want a cheap table for a spare room.” It plays records at three speeds (33, 45 and 78 RPM) and the option to plug into external speaker if you'd like to further customize your sonic experience.

Promising review: “For a relatively inexpensive player, its not bad at all. Easy to use, as they should be, and has included instructions for cleaning and replacing the needle for those who don’t have experience (does not include replacement needles). Sound quality is about how one can expect for the price and method, but it has the connections for external speakers if desired. The onboard speakers are missing some low end, but again, as expected. The dust cover has slots on the sides so the lid can be closed while operating, which is nice but also means it isn’t fully concealed so dust can get in there semi-easily, but as long as it’s maintained properly that shouldn’t be an issue. Hardware and cables feel a little cheap, but for $40 its not horrible and could certainly be worse. As long as its used properly, not like you would be throwing this across the room, it should hold up fine. In all, for an affordable option, it’s pretty good and a decent pick for those starting the vinyl obsession, as well as those experienced that just want a cheap table for a spare room or what not.” — Amazon Customer
$32.28 at Amazon (originally $37.99)
19
Amazon
Victoria’s Secret Love Spell body mist (22% off)
Just had to throw this one in for my fellow old millennials who remember slow-dancing (clad in the latest from the Alloy catalog, of course) while doused in this stuff. Who knew that they still made it and that it was available on Amazon?

Promising review: “Takes me back to high school days.” — kayak
$15.50 at Amazon (originally $19.95)
20
Amazon
Yesno spaghetti strap maxi dress with pockets (32% off)
This swingy summer dress has been kicking around Amazon for years, and while I don’t personally own it, I see it out and about all the time and it really does look that pretty and breezy in person. I like that it goes up to a size 3XL and is actually 100% cotton, and like many mysterious Amazon fashion items, it comes in about 1,000 colors and prints (actually, 31). Not all of them are great, but this bright floral and avant-basic daisy print are a few of my favorites. You can also get it in black.

(Note that discounts vary by size and color, and the pictured size S is currently 32% off.)

Promising review: “I bought the light green with white floral print & narrow adjustable straps. It is 100% cotton & I machine washed it delicate on cold-cold and dried it in the dryer on low. It came out ready to wear, not wrinkled but a slight crinkle effect which was really attractive. It is not too sheer or see through. My regular size fits perfectly & the adjustable straps make sure the under arm gap is not too large or too tight. I would definitely buy this again & recommend to friends.” — Gladari
$30.39 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
21
Amazon
PCA Skin ExLinea Pro Peptide serum (20% off)
PCA Skin is also fairly under the radar compared to other luxury brands, but their entire active ingredient-rich lineup is a game-changer for all manner of skin issues (I am a big fan of their blemish control bar). This serum uses peptides, amino acids and more and can help to define, contour and firm aging skin. It's a powerful anti-wrinkle serum that can also be used as a spot treatment in places like crow's feet, the 11s and even around the mouth. Given my experience with the brand's other products, I'd trust any item in their lineup in a heartbeat.
$119.20 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
