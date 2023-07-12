Amazon

Greater Goods food scale (18% off)

While the food scale isn’t exactly a lesser-known cooking tool, I was a late adopter of this game-changing accessory, so it still feels like a novelty when my baked goods come together quickly and accurately with the help of this ultra-simple device. This digital scale from Greater Goods is insanely highly-rated, with over 16,000 5-star reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It offers measurements in grams, ounces, pounds and milliliters, and has a capacity of up to 11 pounds. If the power of this device is news to you, I implore you to add one to your repertoire while it’s on sale for Prime Day.



Promising review: “I use this mostly to measure smaller things and pasta counts since I was getting tired of 'eyeballing' meals. I use a bowl which I then zero on the scale, then adding food to the bowl. Sometimes the gram count will bounce up or down a decimal point and I'm not sure how perfectly accurate it is, but for 'casual' cooking like I do it does the job fine and I think it would be well trusted for any specific recipes needed as long as the zero is reset.