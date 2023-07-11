ShoppingPrime Day 2023

22 Things To Buy On Prime Day That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Gorgeous finds that’ll make a big impact on your space, but (thank you, Prime Day sales) a much smaller impact on your bank account.
Mallory Mower

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Amazon
A stunning plush sectional for 58%
Promising review: "Obsessed with this couch! It was so easy to set up, basically just opened the box. It’s high quality, comfortable, and absolutely beautiful in my space. Can’t wait to style my space!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$999 (originally $2,394)
2
amazon.com
A Baroque mirror for up to 32% off
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C

Price:$94.71+ (available in four sizes and five colors)
3
Amazon
A cotton knit duvet cover for up to 64% off
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love! Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Sarah

Price: $25.51+ (originally $71.01 for Queen-size; available in three sizes and 30 colors)
4
amazon.com
A reclined lounge chair up to 64% off
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $103.90+ (originally $289.99).
5
Amazon
Alexa-compatible Samsung smart TV for 34% off
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen, and this did not disappoint! The picture quality is amazing, and I simply adore the art subscription. There are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price:$987.99 (originally $1,497.99; available in more sizes for a smaller discount)
6
Amazon
A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 30% off
This set includes: a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a brass handheld shower head, a stainless steel shower hose, shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.Promising review: "This rainfall shower and hand held provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel "high-end." The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The hand held is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use.The price for such high quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33

Price:$122.51+ (originally $175.02+; available in two sizes and six finishes)
7
Amazon
A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off
Promising review: "Perfect for our baby's nursery. These were easy to put together and very sturdy. They are small but definitely worth it for what we needed them for." —Tanner Ori

Price:$31.90+ (originally $49.97+; available in three colors)
8
amazon.com
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price:$33.97+ (originally $53.97; available in sizes Twin—California King and 41 colors)
9
Amazon
A crib for 34% off and a matching changing table for 21% off
Promising reviews: (crib) "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune
(table) "This table is both beautiful and so easy to build! The quality of this table is so nice, when my son is ready for a crib I would love to get the crib to match as well! The table comes with everything you need to build. Look no further for an affordable table that looks top notch!" —Liz

Prices: (crib) $238.24 (originally 359.99; available in three colors) and changing table $116.46 (originally $146.99; available in three colors)
10
amazon.com
A cordless table lamp for 20% off
P.S. these are cordless and only require a tap at the top to turn on, so you can turn it on and off even if your hands are covered in dish soap or batter. Brilliant.Promising review: "The color is wonderful. They came pre-charged. On and off is simple - just one touch on top. Base is heavy and non-slip. Perfect for parties, tabletop, or desks. I love these darling lamps!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$46.39 (originally $57.99; available in seven colors)
11
Amazon
Some smart lighting strips for up to 39% off that are Alexa-compatible
Promising review: "None other like it on the market. This is a GORGEOUS light rope. It's more than just color changing and flashy... it has an app that connects pretty fast and has ALL kinds of modes, colors, and patterns to fit any mood, movie, or gaming background for that OOMPH you never even know you wanted... Including DIY mode where you can create your own patterns, timing, colors... as well as download patterns others have posted in the app community. It's basically separated into 15 segments so each segment is assigned a color/saturation/brightness and you can direct what each segment does and when. I'm never going back to led light strips.... I've seen the light." —Nancy Chung

Price:$42.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in two lengths)
12
amazon.com
A pair of amber glass bottles for 23% off
To recreate the look above, be sure to grab some waterproof labels! Promising review: "Exactly as pictured and truly pretty. The pumps are well made, and fit and work perfectly. The glass is not thin — not bulky-thick either. I am very impressed with the quality and pricing. I love these and will absolutely buy them again." —Admin Math & Science

Price: $16.99 (originally $21.95)
13
Amazon
A hand-crafted ceramic essential oil diffuser for up to 22% off
Promising review: "Promising review: "I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —Jenny R.

Price: $27.18+ (originally $36.98+; available in six colors)
14
Amazon
A marble soap dish for 20% off
Promising review: "This design and execution is excellent for a soap dish, right down to the non-skid buttons on the bottom. Really nice weight. All waterproof and easy to clean." —Polly McNamee

Price:$15.16 (originally $18.95)
15
amazon.com
A pack of lightweight glue-on foam ceiling tiles for up to 32% off for covering up popcorn ceilings
Promising review: "If you’re even considering doing it JUST DO IT!! I can’t even begin to tell you how easy this was and the end result is mind blowing! When people come over (we’re remodeling our newly purchased home built in 1865) their jaws drop. We put this in the sunroom/eat in kitchen area. We love it so much we’ll be doing it in the bar area of the dining room. When you actually get them on the ceiling and look at your finished product, you’d never guess it’s styrofoam. Caulking between the tiles was crucial to giving its overall look. That was the most difficult part. My advice (from watching hours of YouTube videos and doing research) find the center of the ceiling and work your way out. It took us two hours to do a fairly large space. We definitely overestimated how many it would take but I’m glad we had extra on hand in the case we messed one up. Also — make sure your blade is SHARP!" —Steven

Price:$115.33 (originally $169 for a pack of 48; three pack sizes available)
16
amazon.com
A glass mushroom lamp for up to 40% off that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty
Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

Price: $23.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in eight styles)
17
amazon.com
A muslin blanket for up to 44% off that'll look super chic tossed on a sofa
Promising review: "This is the perfect throw for summer nights as it is lightweight. Yet since it is muslin it will adjust to the climate so I'm sure it will be so cozy during the winter time. It's beautiful and so soft and now I don't have to steal my son's blankets! It is so soft, cuddly, and beautiful." —A&E

Price: $23.73+ (originally $34.89+; available in five sizes/styes and 10 colors)
18
Amazon
Or a super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket for up to 25% off. It's HUGE.
Promising review: "It is huge! Love that. First blanket I’ve bought that doesn’t look too small for my king-size bed. There is no fear of being a cover hog with this blanket, since there’s plenty to share." —Angela Gibson

Price:$119.25+ (originally $159; available in 17 colors)
19
amazon.com
A teak bath caddy for up to 34% off
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or IPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz

Price: $22.93+ (originally $29.99+; available in two colors)
20
amazon.com
A retro toaster for up to 32% off
Promising review: "I never could get my old toaster clean, and it was getting sad. I do not like sad toast. This charmer is lovely to look at, and does a great job making toast that is just the right shade of lovely brown. A chart comes with the toaster. I find I needed to set it a little higher to get the toasty goodness I desired. Goes beautifully with my vintage glass dishes. I feel so retro I may need to invest in a frilly apron." —Margaret C.

Price: $40.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in four colors)
21
amazon.com
A quilted chenille floor pillow for up to 56% off
Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan

Price:$19.64+ (originally $44.99+; available in eight colors)
22
amazon.com
A metallic-gold leopard-print peel-and-stick wallpaper for 36% off
Promising review: "I love love love this!! SO easy to work with and gorgeous quality. I just adore this product and can’t say enough about it." —Stephanie's Stuff

Price:$25.74 (originally $39.99)And if your want to see more, head over to our list of the best peel-and-stick wallpapers on Amazon.
