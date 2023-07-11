22 Things To Buy On Prime Day That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
A stunning plush sectional for 58%
A Baroque mirror for up to 32% off
A cotton knit duvet cover for up to 64% off
A reclined lounge chair up to 64% off
Alexa-compatible Samsung smart TV for 34% off
A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 30% off
A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
A crib for 34% off and a matching changing table for 21% off
A cordless table lamp for 20% off
Some smart lighting strips for up to 39% off that are Alexa-compatible
A pair of amber glass bottles for 23% off
A hand-crafted ceramic essential oil diffuser for up to 22% off
A marble soap dish for 20% off
A pack of lightweight glue-on foam ceiling tiles for up to 32% off for covering up popcorn ceilings
A glass mushroom lamp for up to 40% off that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty
A muslin blanket for up to 44% off that'll look super chic tossed on a sofa
Or a super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket for up to 25% off. It's HUGE.
A teak bath caddy for up to 34% off
A retro toaster for up to 32% off
A quilted chenille floor pillow for up to 56% off
A metallic-gold leopard-print peel-and-stick wallpaper for 36% off