Prime Day 2020 Deals On Home Gym Equipment And Fitness Gear

This Prime Day, save on exercise equipment, workout machines and fitness accessories and gym clothes.
You might be ready to level up your home gym setup for good after months of working out with whatever home workout accessories you’ve had on hand. Fortunately, Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day is here, and full of home gym and fitness deals you’ll want to jump on.

This Prime Day, we’ve seen deals on everything from home gym equipment and accessories, to workout clothes.

Maybe you’re looking to invest in a proper weight bench, an indoor exercise bike that’s more affordable than Peloton or maybe even a massage gun to soothe tired post-workout muscles.

We’ve spotted this OSUDA stationary indoor cycling bike on sale for $288, marked down from $399. We’ve also spotted this Flyby massage gun on sale for $70 from $130. It’s perfect for melting away tension and easing stiff muscles.

If you’re a fan of workout streaming services from platforms like Obé Fitness and P.Volve, you might be on the hunt for fitness accessories to make your workout better, like an eco-friendly yoga mat, new resistance bands and of course new leggings.

These top-selling Core 10 leggings normally retail for $39 but are on sale for just $27 this Prime Day. You might also like these Adidas running sneakers on sale for $47 on Amazon.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2020 deals on exercise equipment, workout machines and fitness accessories.

We found Amazon Prime Day fitness deals, including this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088BBR84Z?tag=thehuffingtonp-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike</a>&nbsp;&mdash;dubbed &ldquo;The Amazon Prime&rdquo; bike &mdash; for $500.&nbsp;
PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME WORKOUT EQUIPMENT:

We found Prime Day deals on workout clothes and shoes, like up to <a href="https://fave.co/2Zxu4tM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">40% off sneakers at DSW</a>.
PRIME DAY DEALS ON WORKOUT CLOTHES AND SNEAKERS:

We found plenty of Prime Day deals on massage guns.
PRIME DAY DEALS ON MASSAGE GUNS:

This Prime Day, we found fitness deals on all kinds of home workout accessories, like this&nbsp;<a href="https://amzn.to/2I8k5nF" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">IUGA Yoga Mat on sale for $24</a>.
PRIME DAY DEALS ON WORKOUT ACCESSORIES:

