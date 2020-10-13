You might be ready to level up your home gym setup for good after months of working out with whatever home workout accessories you’ve had on hand. Fortunately, Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day is here, and full of home gym and fitness deals you’ll want to jump on.
This Prime Day, we’ve seen deals on everything from home gym equipment and accessories, to workout clothes.
Maybe you’re looking to invest in a proper weight bench, an indoor exercise bike that’s more affordable than Peloton or maybe even a massage gun to soothe tired post-workout muscles.
BEST FITNESS DEALS...
We’ve spotted this OSUDA stationary indoor cycling bike on sale for $288, marked down from $399. We’ve also spotted this Flyby massage gun on sale for $70 from $130. It’s perfect for melting away tension and easing stiff muscles.
If you’re a fan of workout streaming services from platforms like Obé Fitness and P.Volve, you might be on the hunt for fitness accessories to make your workout better, like an eco-friendly yoga mat, new resistance bands and of course new leggings.
These top-selling Core 10 leggings normally retail for $39 but are on sale for just $27 this Prime Day. You might also like these Adidas running sneakers on sale for $47 on Amazon.
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2020 deals on exercise equipment, workout machines and fitness accessories.
Take a look:
PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME WORKOUT EQUIPMENT:
- Get this Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike (dubbed “The Amazon Prime” bike) for $500
- Get this OSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike on sale for $288 (originally $399)
- Get this Bowflex C6 Bike for $50 off and free shipping (originally $999)
- Get this Schwinn Vantage Hybrid Road Bike for 30% off (originally $1,550) or this Schwinn Vantage FXe 650b Electric Sport Hybrid Road Bike for 30% off (originally $3,500)
PRIME DAY DEALS ON WORKOUT CLOTHES AND SNEAKERS:
- Get these Core10 Leggings on sale for $32 (originally $45)
- Get this adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe on sale for $47 (originally $70)
- Get this Core 10 Mesh Workout Tee on sale for $13 (originally $19)
- Take up to 40% off sneakers at DSW
- Get this Core 10 Women’s Cloud Soft Yoga Fleece Ruffle Sleeve Crew on sale for $22
- Get these Core 10 Women’s ‘Spectrum’ High Waist Yoga Full-Length Leggings on sale for $27 (originally $39)
PRIME DAY DEALS ON MASSAGE GUNS:
- Get this Flyby Massage Gun on sale for $70 (originally $130)
- Get this Lifepro’s Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $96 (originally $120)
- Get this Muscoach Massage Gun on sale for $43 (originally $80)
- Get this DamKee Massage Gun Professional Deep Tissue Massager on sale for $77 (originally $110)
- Get this KOFOHO Massage Gun on sale for $85 (originally $110)
PRIME DAY DEALS ON WORKOUT ACCESSORIES:
- Get this DYNAPRO Exercise Resistance Bands on sale for $12 (originally $20)
- Get this BangTong&Li Flat Weight Bench on sale for $76 (originally $140)
- Get this IUGA Yoga Mat on sale for $24
- Get this Gymbee Store Booty 3 Resistance Bands on sale for $11 (originally $20)
- Get this FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench on sale for $121 (originally $269)
- Get this WWWW Yoga Mat on sale for $21 (originally $38)
- Get this Resistance Bands Set on sale for $13 (originally $25)
- Get this Heathyoga ProGrip Yoga Mat on sale for $43 (originally $53)