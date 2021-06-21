Food & Drink

Instant Pot Deals For Amazon Prime Day: See All The Models On Sale

Whether you want a Duo, Vortex or Omni, these discounted models will help with all your pressure-cooking and air-frying needs.

If an Instant Pot isn’t already in your life, it’s about time to change that. And these days, the brand is making several countertop appliances that perform up to 14 different functions in one little machine.

Whether you’re looking for the traditional Instant Pot pressure cooker/slow cooker/rice cooker/multicooker that the world has fallen in love with, or something more along the lines of an air-fryer or a convection toaster oven, there’s likely something for you on deep discount this Amazon Prime Day. Below, we’re rounded up the best Prime Day deals on everything Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart (55% off)
Still don't have an Instant Pot? Or maybe you just need a new one? This is the classic, performing nine functions: electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, sous vide, warmer and sterilizer.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart for $54.95 (originally $119.95).
Instant Pot Pro, 6-Quart (40% off)
Tired of waiting for your Instant Pot to heat up? You need the Instant Pot Pro, which has faster preheating and overall cooking times. This 10-in-1 multicooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.

Get the Instant Pot Pro, 6-Quart Multicooker for $79.95 (originally $129.95).
Instant Vortex Plus, 4-Quart (22% off)
Formatted more like an air-fryer than an Instant Pot, this is a 6-in-1 air-fryer, broiler, roaster, dehydrator, oven and reheater. It's the smaller of the two sizes available.

Get the Instant Vortex Plus, 4-Quart for $69.99 (originally $99.95).
Instant Pot Vortex Plus, 6-Quart (25% off)
The larger of the two Vortex Plus models, this one is a 6-quart model that air-fries, roasts, broils, bakes, reheats and dehydrates.

Get the Instant Pot Vortex Plus for $89.95 (originally $119.99).
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 (36% off)
The word "omni" means "all" — and this product does, in fact, pretty much do it all. This 10-in-1 countertop oven is an air-fryer, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, deep fryer, oil-less mini cooker, convection oven, dehydrator, roaster, warmer, reheater and pizza oven.

Get the Instant Omni Plus,18-Liter for $159.95 (originally $249.95).
Instant Pot Duo Nova, 3-Quart (the smallest of them all) (38% off)
This is the Instant Pot for beginners — think college students or a single person cooking for one. The tiny size of this 7-in-1 cooker will take up a minuscule amount of space while still serving as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yogurt maker.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova, 3 Quart for $49.99 (originally $79.95).
