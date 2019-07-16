Prime Day Is Almost Over. Check Out The Best Deals We've Spotted So Far.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

There’s something to be said for procrastinating, and when it comes to waiting on the hype of Prime Day to blow over, we get it. Because Prime Day is almost over (it ends 3 a.m. July 17 Eastern), that means avid shoppers have probably already snagged the best TV deal they’ve seen and grabbed that Ninja Foodi they’ve been eyeing.

On the other hand, if you’re a casual Amazon shopper, you might just be waiting on a good deal to present itself to you. If you fall into that bucket, you’re in luck, because we’ve pulled together a handful of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen across Amazon, Walmart and Target for you to browse. (Hint: The best TV deal we saw on Amazon yesterday has since sold out — but we’ve spotted it in stock at Walmart).

Take a look below at some of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen on big-ticket items, everyday home items and essential beauty.

BIG-TICKET DEALS

This was a deal so good, even one of our shopping editors snagged it first thing on Prime Day. With this set, you’ll get the vacuum and all of its fur-dominating attachments so even your most allergy-prone friends won’t know you have a pet when they come around for a visit. Get it on Amazon on Prime Day for $280 (normally $400).

This Wi-Fi enabled robot vacuum works with Alexa, which means you can clean and schedule cleanings from anywhere, even using the iRobot home app. It runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging for another cleaning, and is good on multiple surfaces and at cleaning up pet hair. You can get it on Amazon on Prime Day for $230 (normally $375).

EVERYDAY HOME DEALS

What do people who online shop for a living buy on Prime Day? A sustainable alternative to their La Croix addition, as it turns out. Another one of our shopping editors snagged this SodaStream deal as a way to cut down on her canned sparkling water habit. You can find bigger bundles on sale right now with flavor additives and extra carbon cylinders at Target and Amazon, but if you’re looking for a very basic starter kit, this is the best deal we’ve spotted. Get this beginner kit at Walmart for $67 (normally $86), the lowest price we’ve seen.

The grocery store plastic produce bags you mindlessly grab to wrap up your cilantro and on-the-vine tomatoes are used for just those few minutes to carry your fruits and veg from the grocery store to your home. Instead, swapping to these BPA-free mesh bags is a simple and easy way to eliminate a wasteful habit overnight. Right now, get a 9-pack on Amazon for $17 (normally $25).

If you’re trying to be more sustainable, swapping out your plastic Ziploc bags for reusable ones is an easy way to be less wasteful. Reusable silicone food storage bags are one of our favorite alternatives to plastic bags since they’re freezer-safe, microwave-safe, boiling water-safe and dishwasher-friendly — and now you can get them on sale for Prime Day, too. Get a 6-pack on Amazon for $31 (normally $38).

This easy-to-use, one-touch gadget can be used as either a full-sized blender or to mix up a single-serving smoothing in the kit’s cup sized carafe. It can be used to chop, puree, mix and even make dough. Normally $230, get it on sale on Amazon on Prime Day for $170.

If you’re looking for a Prime Day purchase with little commitment, this set of glass food storage containers is a smart buy you know you’ll actually use. This 14-piece set includes various glass food containers for all of your leftover needs and they’re all over and microwave safe, too. We recommend ditching your plastic food containers for some sustainable glass ones on a discount. Get this set on sale at Target for $30 (normally $44).

EVERYDAY BEAUTY DEALS

One of our editors claims this hot brush gives her “the most salon-worthy blowout every time” and there must be some truth to it because it sells out on Amazon all the time. Right now, you can actually snag this hair tool on a double discount on Amazon, where it’s on sale for $43 — but you can get an additional 20% off at checkout when you click the coupon. It’s normally $60.

Who doesn’t love Mario Basescu’s Rosewater Facial Spray? We’ve yet to find a skin care lover who doesn’t enjoy a mid-day spritz of this liquid gold, and for Prime Day we’ve spotted a deal on Amazon where you’ll get the Rosewater Facial Spray and the Green Tea duo for 25% off (normally $14).