Prime Day 2019 Deals On Toys, From Marvel And LEGO To LOL Surprise Dolls

Plus deals on KidKraft, Barbie, Melissa & Doug and more!

When you think of Amazon Prime Day, your mind may immediately go to discounted Instant Pots and outrageous TV deals, but this year there are even more categories to choose from. If there are some kiddos in your life, today may be a good day to scoop of some sweet deals on kids’ toys.

Delight the little Marvel fan in your life with a Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger for 34% off starting July 15. Don’t worry, if Spidey is not your guy, there are plenty of other Marvel toys — like this Nerf Black Panther Assembler Gear — to choose from.

Toy makers Melissa & Doug have a toddler table and chair set for nearly 50% off, as well as smaller toys, like the Shape Sorting Cube Classic Wooden Toy, which makes for a great toddler birthday gift.

Be sure to check out the kids’ fashion deals and discounted baby items to be sure you’re not missing out on anything, but first, here are some of the best kids’ toys deals on Amazon during Prime Day 2019.

Take a look:

1
Melissa & Doug Kids Furniture, Wooden Table & 4 Chairs
Amazon
At nearly 50% off, this Melissa & Doug table and chairs set is sturdy and easy to assemble. A bargain for the price!
2
Marvel Spider-Man Web Slinger
Amazon
Delight the little Marvel fan in your home with this Spider-Man Web Slinger for nearly 35% off during the Prime Day event.
3
KidKraft Brooklyn's Loft Doll House
Amazon
The KidKraft loft dollhouse is 41% off during the two-day Prime Day sale event.
4
PlayMonster Free Wheelin' Rider Convertible Balance Bike
Amazon
The PlayMonster convertible balance bike starts as a push bike and easily converts into a 2-wheel balance bike for toddlers is over 50% off now through July 16.
5
LOL Surprise Ultimate Stylin Studio
Amazon
One of the holiday season's biggest sellers, LOL Surprise dolls are officially a crowd please. This LOL Surprise Ultimate Stylin Studio is 36% off from now till the end of Prime Day.
6
LEGO City Cargo Train Building Set with Tracks for Kids
Amazon
At over 35% off this Prime Day, you can save on this LEGO City Cargo train set with tracks.
7
Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon and Figures
Amazon
This Amazon exclusive Star Wars Galactic Millennium Falcon and Figures, currently 30% off, is meant for preschoolers but can be fun for all ages.
8
My Fairy Garden Unicorn Paradise
Amazon
Help your little one grow their own magical garden with this My Fairy Garden Unicorn Paradise. Grab it now while it's over 50% off.
9
Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: Tomatohead & Shadow Ops
Amazon
For any Fortnite fans who want to take their love for the game off the screen, this 2-pack of actions figures, featuring Tomatohead & Shadow are 30% off right now.
10
Barbie Crayola Color Magic Station Doll & Playset
Amazon
This Barbie Crayola Color Magic Station Doll & Playset is currently 62% and will remain that price through Prime Day, while supplies last.

MORE PRIME DAY 2019 TOY DEALS

