FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

When you think of Amazon Prime Day, your mind may immediately go to discounted Instant Pots and outrageous TV deals, but this year there are even more categories to choose from. If there are some kiddos in your life, today may be a good day to scoop of some sweet deals on kids’ toys.

Delight the little Marvel fan in your life with a Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger for 34% off starting July 15. Don’t worry, if Spidey is not your guy, there are plenty of other Marvel toys — like this Nerf Black Panther Assembler Gear — to choose from.

Toy makers Melissa & Doug have a toddler table and chair set for nearly 50% off, as well as smaller toys, like the Shape Sorting Cube Classic Wooden Toy, which makes for a great toddler birthday gift.

Be sure to check out the kids’ fashion deals and discounted baby items to be sure you’re not missing out on anything, but first, here are some of the best kids’ toys deals on Amazon during Prime Day 2019.