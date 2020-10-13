HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’ve been looking for the right set of cookware, a new Keurig coffee maker or the perfect Instant Pot, now’s the time to both splurge and save: Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and there are of plenty of kitchen deals you can’t miss.
Our shopping editors have been busy combing through the Prime Day sales going on at places like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Home Depot to see what’s actually worth getting. So far, we’ve spotted deals like this KitchenAid stand mixer, which is now $250, and Instant Pot Mini Hot Pot, which was $120 and is $50 for Prime Day.
There are plenty of kitchen deals that you don’t want to miss out on from big-name brands like Calphalon, KitchenAid, Keurig and Instant Pot, just to name a few. If you’ve been waiting to save on an air fryer for your French fries, a bread maker for homemade sourdough, a blender for smoothies, or even a pasta machine to master your penne, now’s your chance.
Out of all the kitchen deals we’ve seen so far for Prime Day, this mauve BergHOFF fry pan set takes the top spot. Originally $220, the set is now marked down to $75 at Target.
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from tech gadgets to big-screen TVs.
Keep scrolling to check out all the best Prime Day kitchen deals we’ve seen so far, including on cookware, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. And check back soon, as we’ll be updating this deal with even more deals as we find them.
Take a look: