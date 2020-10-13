HuffPost Finds

Prime Day 2020 Kitchen Deals: KitchenAid, Keurig, Instant Pot And More

These are the best Prime Day kitchen deals to get you cooking, including on air fryers, blenders, cookware, bread makers and pasta makers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might want to get these best Prime Day 2020 kitchen deals while they're hot.
If you’ve been looking for the right set of cookware, a new Keurig coffee maker or the perfect Instant Pot, now’s the time to both splurge and save: Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and there are of plenty of kitchen deals you can’t miss.

Our shopping editors have been busy combing through the Prime Day sales going on at places like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Home Depot to see what’s actually worth getting. So far, we’ve spotted deals like this KitchenAid stand mixer, which is now $250, and Instant Pot Mini Hot Pot, which was $120 and is $50 for Prime Day.

There are plenty of kitchen deals that you don’t want to miss out on from big-name brands like Calphalon, KitchenAid, Keurig and Instant Pot, just to name a few. If you’ve been waiting to save on an air fryer for your French fries, a bread maker for homemade sourdough, a blender for smoothies, or even a pasta machine to master your penne, now’s your chance.

Out of all the kitchen deals we’ve seen so far for Prime Day, this mauve BergHOFF fry pan set takes the top spot. Originally $220, the set is now marked down to $75 at Target.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from tech gadgets to big-screen TVs.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best Prime Day kitchen deals we’ve seen so far, including on cookware, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. And check back soon, as we’ll be updating this deal with even more deals as we find them.

Take a look:

1
Instant Pot Ultra Mini Hot Pot
Amazon
Originally $120, get it now for $50 at Amazon.
2
KitchenAid 5qt Glass Bowl Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Flex Edge Beater
Target
Originally $430, get it now for $250 at Target.
3
Instant Pot 6QT 8QT Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker With Sous Vide
Amazon
Originally $150, get it now for $70 at Amazon.
4
Keurig K-Elite Brushed Silver Single Serve Coffee Maker With Temperature Control
Home Depot
Originally $170, get it now for $130 at Home Depot.
5
Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker
Amazon
Originally $45, get it now for $36 at Amazon.
6
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine With Steam Wand
Amazon
Originally $400, get it now for $300 at Amazon.
7
Magefesa Practika Plus 6.3 Qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cookers
Home Depot
Originally $150, get them now for $120 at Home Depot.
8
Keurig Maker Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Amazon
Originally $80, get it now for $74 at Amazon.
9
Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Originally $250, get the set now for $180 at Amazon.
10
Galanz 1800 W Retro Toaster Oven in Bebop Blue with Air Fry
Home Depot
Originally $200, get it now for $170 at Home Depot.
11
Mockins 10-Piece Premium Grade Stainless Steel Cookware Set With Lids
Home Depot
Originally $176, get the set now for $120 at Home Depot.
12
Cuisinart Bread Maker
Amazon
Originally $185, get it now for $110 at Amazon.
13
Den Haven OxGord Pasta Maker Machine
Walmart
Originally $45, get it now for $35 at Walmart.
14
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11-in-1 with Air Fryer
Amazon
Originally $180, get it now for $120 at Amazon.
15
Calphalon Classic Omelette Fry Pan with Cover
Amazon
Originally $70, get it now for $45 at Amazon.
16
Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Target
Originally $100, get it now for $70 at Target.
17
MOOSOO 25-in-1 Bread Machine
Amazon
Originally $180, get it now for $130 at Amazon.
18
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 16-Piece Set
Amazon
Originally $86, get the set now for $56 at Amazon.
19
Blendtec Classic 570 90 oz. 3-Speed, Pulse And 2-Programmed Buttons Black Blender
Home Depot
Originally $280, get it now for $200 at Home Depot.
20
Cuisinart AFR-25 Airfryer
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $90 at Amazon.
21
BergHOFF Leo 3Pc Non-Stick Fry Pan Set
Target
Originally $220, get the set now for $75 at Target.
22
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Amazon
Originally $130, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
23
OYeet Personal Blender
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
24
Select by Calphalon 10pc Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Cookware Set
Target
Originally $200, get the set now for $180 at Amazon.
25
Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7-in-1
Amazon
Originally $150, get it now for $100 at Amazon.
