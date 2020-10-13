In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from tech gadgets to big-screen TVs.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best Prime Day kitchen deals we’ve seen so far, including on cookware, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. And check back soon, as we’ll be updating this deal with even more deals as we find them.