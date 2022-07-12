Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Splurges Worth Every Penny

Shop Prime Day sales on must-have investment items like air purifiers, Roombas, espresso machines and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Trying to figure out what to purchase during a massive sale event like Amazon Prime Day can be supremely daunting. You might be inclined to stock up on everyday necessities like cleaning products, practical undies, future gifts and more. Or, if you’re like me, you may want to take this opportunity to splurge on a luxury item that is usually outside your budget and that you’ve been saving up for. I can’t resist a great sale, especially when it involves big ticket products with hefty price tags that have been significantly reduced.

If you are ready to drop some serious change during Amazon’s Prime Day sales but aren’t quite sure what to get, I’ve made it extra easy for you. Yes, I regret to inform you that I’ve rounded up the most worthy Prime Day splurges, and there’s a good chance you won’t be able to resist. Get an extra big hit of shopping serotonin and take advantage of one of the biggest sale extravaganzas of the year.

Keep reading to snag everything from kitchen gadgets and vacuums to beauty devices, furniture and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Medify MA-40 air purifier (30% off)
Clear the air with Medify's air purifier. This quiet, easy-to-use purifier has three different fan speeds and HEPA H13 filtration that removes harmful particles like allergens, smells, VOCs, smoke, pollen, pet dander, dust, smog and more. It can clean up to 1,600 square feet in just an hour with filters that last up to six months. Get it for 30% off through July 13.
$347.89 at Amazon (oroginally $499.99)
2
Amazon
Jillian Dempsey gold sculpting bar (25% off)
Talk about luxe! This 24-karat gold vibrating bar promises to tone, lift and contour facial muscles. Like gua sha stones and most other contouring tools, it's great for depuffing and lymphatic drainage — and really kicks it up a notch with the addition of battery-powered vibrations. It's well constructed and built to last, making it worth the cost, and the facial massage component helps to release tension and leave you looking and feeling your best. Get it for 25% off through July 13.
$146.25 at Amazon (originally $195)
3
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Complete facial toning kit (30% off)
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Get it for 30% off through July 13.
$367.50 at Amazon (originally $525)
4
Amazon
iRobot Roomba robot vacuum (50% off)
This robot vacuum is the epitome of "set it and forget it." The Roomba can empty itself, has adjustable rubber brushes that can make it ideal for homes with pets and all different kinds of surfaces, can be voice-activated and controlled via an app on your phone, and uses smart mapping technology to know where and when to clean your home. Get 50% off through July 13.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $999.99)
5
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 smart watch with gold Milanese loop (16% off)
Sixteen percent off might not sound like much, but at these prices it makes a pretty big difference. (I'll take over $100 off the retail price of an Apple product any day!) This elegant Apple Watch has everything you love about the classic timepiece, including a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, retina display and much more. An Apple Watch is as useful as it is chic and is also a lovely and thoughtful thing to give an elderly relative who could benefit from the "fall risk" function. Get it for 16% off through July 13.
$629 at Amazon (originally $749)
6
Amazon
Cuisinart convection bread maker (49% off)
Keep that pandemic sourdough hobby going with this gorgeous and versatile bread maker from Cuisinart. It has 16 preprogrammed menu options, including three crust colors, three loaf sizes and over 100 bread, dough, cake and jam choices. You can even use low-carb and gluten-free recipes with ease. Get it for 49% off through July 13.
$129.99 at Amazon (originally $235)
7
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress, King size (23% off)
Get the king-sized bed of your dreams with Casper's dreamiest mattress. The memory foam has ergonomic zones with gel pods help give you perfect spinal alignment so you wake up ache-free, three layers of breathable foam to keep dreaded night sweats at bay and a firmer border so you can get in and out of bed easily and comfortably. Save 23% through July 13.
$2,524 on Amazon (originally $3,295)
8
Amazon
Worx Nitro 20V cordless impact driver and drill/driver brushless combo kit (26% off)
Tools are essential home items, but adding to your collection of home-improvement gadgets isn't cheap. These powerful brushless motor tools are incredibly efficient, with longer lifespans and run times than previous models. These heavy-duty tools will be perfect for even the most extreme makeovers. Get them for 26% off through July 13.
$139.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
9
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley outdoor lounge chair set (53% off)
Now's the time to invest in outdoor furniture to enjoy the rest of the summer season. This set of two cushioned lounge chairs from Signature Design by Ashley is made of durable material that is made to withstand the elements and comes in neutral gray tones that match just about every aesthetic. They make backyard relaxation a total delight. Get the set for 53% off through July 13.
$625.79 at Amazon (originally $1,333.99)
10
Amazon
Drybar The Mixologist interchangeable styling iron kit (37% off)
Get the beachy waves of your dreams with Drybar's styling iron kit. Ditch your box of ragtag hair tools and replace them with this handy implement for every occasion. It includes a one-inch wand for defined waves, a one and a quarter-inch curling iron for classic curls and a waver for natural, mermaid-style waves. The interchangeable attachments snap into the handle easily; it couldn't be more convenient. Get it for 37% off through July 13.
$125 at Amazon (originally $199)
11
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle (36% off)
Read to your heart's content with this lightweight Kindle Paperwhite. It has thinner borders, an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, faster page turns and storage for thousands of titles. It's even water-resistant in case of accidents. It’s also ad-free and comes with Wi-Fi, an Amazon fabric cover and a power adapter. Get it for 36% off through July 13.
$132.97 at Amazon (originally $209.97)
12
Amazon
Google Nest home Wi-Fi system (53% off)
Extend your Wi-Fi with Google Nest's two router units. They work together to cover your entire home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi service without the annoyance of lag time and buffering. They plug directly into your modem for a simple solution to your slow-internet woes. Get them for 53% off through July 13.
$141.55 at Amazon (originally $299)
13
Amazon
Vera Bradley utility travel bag (51% off)
Don't dismiss the simplicity of this well-constructed, highly functional bag from Vera Bradley. It's made from recycled cotton and features handles and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap, an exterior front flap pocket and two side slip pockets. It's the perfect travel companion for all your in-flight essentials. Get it for 51% off from 11:30 a.m. PDT July 12 through July 13.
$68.85 at Amazon (originally $140)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

