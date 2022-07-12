Apple Watch Series 7 smart watch with gold Milanese loop (16% off)

Sixteen percent off might not sound like much, but at these prices it makes a pretty big difference. (I'll take over $100 off the retail price of an Apple product any day!) This elegant Apple Watch has everything you love about the classic timepiece, including a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, retina display and much more. An Apple Watch is as useful as it is chic and is also a lovely and thoughtful thing to give an elderly relative who could benefit from the "fall risk" function. Get it for 16% off through July 13.