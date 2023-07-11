Most of us spend a huge portion of our lifetimes in bed, so investing in a sleeping situation that’s the most comfortable and updated as possible is never a waste. If you’re in the market to overhaul your bed without spending a fortune, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to do so.
Buying luxury bedding, new mattresses and fresh pillows can be an expensive endeavor, so keep reading to see some of the best Prime Day deals, available Tuesday and Wednesday. Find sleep essentials like 100% mulberry silk pillowcases, memory foam mattress pads, cooling blankets and more.
Bedsure boho comforter set
This brushed microfiber 3-piece bedding set by Bedsure has an embroidered tufted design and comes in six sizes and 13 colorways including saffron, coral pink and terra cotta. The comforter is filled with a fluffy and breathable microfiber material and the entire set is machine-washable.
CozyLux comforter and bedding set
Made with a soft and breathable microfiber fabric, this bedding set comes with seven pieces including pillow shams, deep-pocket sheets and one comforter filled with an alternative down. This machine-washable set is available in 13 colors and six sizes.
Matbeby quilted mattress pad
For an added layer of plush softness, grab this quilted mattress pad made with a breathable microfiber filling. It's machine-washable, available in nine sizes and has deep 360-degree pockets to fit snugly on a wide variety of mattress types.
Serta cooling gel memory foam mattress
This cooling gel memory foam mattress by Serta is seven inches thick, medium firm and offers a cradling comfort that conforms to your body while also promoting airflow so you stay cool throughout the night. It's available in twin through king, and promises edge-to-edge support as well as a 100-day free sleep trial.
Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress
The responsive hybrid design of this 12-inch Linenspa mattress claims to offer a contouring comfort, reduced motion transfer and have the perfect amount of universal support that's not too firm and not too soft. It features multiple memory foam layers on top of tempered steel coils and is available in twin through California king.
Zinus cooling gel memory foam mattress
Fitted with a ventilated knit cover and made with three layers of different types of foams — notably a top layer of cooling gel-infused memory foam — this 10-inch mattress is designed to promote airflow and keep you cool all night long. You can get this medium-firm mattress in twin through king.
Simmons hybrid memory foam mattress
Constructed of 800 individually wrapped interior coils that promote airflow and reduce motion transfer, this Simmons hybrid mattress comes in twin through king. It features a center layer of gel memory foam for targeted lumbar support as well as a top layer of cooling gel memory foam.
Casper Element mattress
Casper's Element mattress offers ergonomic alignment and a balanced support, fitting for every kind of sleeper. The durable base is engineered to prevent sinking and is topped with a layer of Casper's proprietary AirScape foam, a perforated material that increases airflow and circulates air for a cooling effect. The Element is available in twin through California king.
Zinus green tea memory foam mattress
This mattress by Zinus is constructed of high-density base, two inches of pressure-relief comfort foam and a top layer that's three inches of conforming and breathable memory foam infused with green tea. Intended to address sleep-related back pain, this mattress is available in eight different sizes.
Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask
This two-piece sleep set from Casper includes a standard size pillowcase and a sleep mask, both made from 100% Mulberry silk for a friction-free sleep that's better for your skin and hair
. This set comes in oatmeal, deep indigo and light peach.
Blissy 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase
Blissy's 100% Mulberry silk pillowcases use 22-momme high-grade organic silk fibers, a stronger and more durable weave than other silk options on the market. You can get this pillowcase in three sizes and six colors.
HomeMate bed pillows
Ideal for people who are sensitive to down, this standard pair of sleeping pillows are filled with an ultra-soft and hypoallergenic down alternative and made with a breathable microfiber shell.
Nestl gel-infused cooling pillows
This pair of pillows are designed to stay cool using a combination of shredded gel-infused memory foam and improved ventilation to actively draw heat away from the body and circulate air.
Momcozy pregnancy pillow
Whether you're pregnant or not, this versatile U- and C-shaped pillow can offer support and better alignment
for side sleepers. It's made with an adaptive polyfill and covered in a jersey knit cotton.
Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow
Intended to relieve neck and upper back pain, this orthopedic and ergonomic pillow features a removable piece of memory foam and extra foam inserts so it can be customized to your desired comfort.
Casper original foam mattress
Casper's original foam mattress is designed to give you perfect spinal alignment while also keeping you cool, thanks to three zones of strategically placed memory foam as well as a layer of perforated foam intended to circulate air.
LuxClub sheet set
This six-piece sheet set is made with a hypoallergenic and cooling fabric blend that stay soft and wrinkle-free. You can get these sheets in 45 colors, seven sizes and a variety of pocket depths.
Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress topper
Tempur-Pedic's memory foam topper can add three inches of plush, proprietary Temper material to your existing mattress, and is designed to reduce motion transfer and relieve pressure points. It's also covered with a soft-knit and moisture-wicking cover that can be removed and machine-washed.
Guohaoi cooling blanket
Perfect for hot sleepers, this lightweight blanket is made with a cooling microfiber using a high-strength weave.
Casper weighted blanket
Casper is known for their innovative, cooling and comfortable mattress designs, however, their uniquely huggable weighted blankets deserve some love, too. Available in 10- to 20-pound weights and four colors, this blanket is made with a breathable cotton cover to circulate air away from the body and keep you cool.
Osteo cervical pillow
This orthopedic pillow offers ergonomic support for side and back sleepers using a center cavity design and a supportive memory foam construction.
Two Casper original pillows
Supportive, plush and ultra-comfortable, this pair of standard pillows by Casper are packed with a microfiber fill. They also have removable, 100% cotton and machine-washable covers made with a breathable percale weave for a cooling sleep.
Linenspa memory foam gel mattress topper
This mattress topper by Linenspa is one of the highest-rated options on Amazon and also one of the most affordable. It's infused with a gel-injected memory foam intended to help you sleep cool while also relieving pressure points. Like most memory foam materials, the plush two-inch surface conforms to and supports the body’s curves and can also help minimize motion transfer.
A four-piece set of hotel sheets
This four-piece set of soft brushed microfiber sheets are cooling to the touch and feature deep pockets on the fitted sheet. You can get this set in 45 colors and prints for mattresses twin through California king.
SoundAsleep luxury air mattress
Part of SoundAsleep's luxury Dream Series, this king-size air mattress is a valuable item to keep on hand for guests or camping. It's constructed with 48 internal air coils and a dual-chamber construction to ensure a secure and comfortable sleep on a mattress that won't deflate. The internal automatic pump system inflates and deflates the mattress with just one flick of a switch.
Three Geese down comforter
This luxury all-season comforter is filled with plush goose down and made with a 1,200 thread count and 100% cotton cover. It's available in five colors including white and black.