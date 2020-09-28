HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

stockcam via Getty Images Get your Amazon app ready — here's what we know so far about Prime Day 2020.

It’s official: Amazon just announced the dates for its biggest sale of the year, Prime Day. This year, Prime Day will run for 48 hours once again, starting on Oct. 13 and ending on Oct. 14.

Before last year, Prime Day was just that — a day. But last year, Amazon decided to make the “shopping holiday” last for a full two days, instead of just one. The company has been running the holiday for the last five years.

Like last year, Prime Day 2020 will feature deals, discounts and flash sales on tons (and we mean tons) of items from kitchen gadgets to big-screen TVs. There will be lots of “Lightning Deals,” which are live only for a limited time. The sale is exclusive to Prime members — so if you’re aren’t one, now’s your chance to sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial.

In usual times, you could expect the sale to drop in July. (July 15 was the start date of last year’s sale.) But the past few months haven’t been usual at all. As you probably guessed already, the pandemic pushed back Prime Day 2020, too.

What will be the best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2020?

Amazon There are a few early Prime Day deals to know about.

Our shopping editors will be searching through the sale to find the best deals.

One early Prime Day 2020 deal you can shop now is this Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV, which was originally $280 and is now $180, that features Fire TV. Prime Members can also get this Fire TV Recast for $130 now, instead of its usual price of $230. You do have to be logged in to your account to actually see the deals.

This Prime Day, Amazon said on its site that it would have “special savings on products from small businesses.” The company now has curated collections of items from small businesses that you can buy from. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 12, if you spend $10 on select small business products, you can get a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

If you don’t want to wait until Prime Day, you could check out Amazon’s “Big Fall Sale” right now, which features work-from-home and school essentials.