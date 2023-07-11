49 Things To Buy During Prime Day That Make Perfect Gifts

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Amazon
A 23andMe test for 50% off
2
Amazon
A Laneige lip treatment for 30% off
3
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September for 20% off (that's $50 off, the lowest they go for!)
4
Or a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
5
A heated eye massager for 62% off with tons of bells and whistles
6
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 46% off
7
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
8
The Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
9
A book-shaped flower vase for 32% off
10
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 32% off
11
A rapid cold brew maker for 37% off
12
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
13
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
14
A Renpho percussion massager for 22% PLUS an additional $10 off
15
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
16
An all seasons milk frother for 33% off
17
A self-cleaning Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off (that's $250 in savings!)
18
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 35% off
19
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers for 34% off
20
Amazon
A set of Barbie-themed martini glasses for 20% off
21
An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off
22
Select Crocs for up to 57% off (including up to 48% off Classic Crocs)
23
A memory foam seat cushion for 39% off to relieve pressure from your tailbone
24
Amazon
A dimmable sad duck nightlight for 44% off
25
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka THE Amazon coat for 33% off
26
An undetectable mouse jiggler for 20% off for folks working at home who need to stay "active"
27
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off designed for side, back, and stomach sleepers
28
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off
29
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for 54% off
30
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
31
Amazon
The glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off
32
Amazon
A high quality pickleball starter set for 20% off
33
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 30% off
34
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A longline sports bra for 33% (in select colors!) that's super comfy
35
Amazon
A (leakproof!!) bento-style stackable lunchbox container from for 36% off
36
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 58% off
37
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 50% off
38
Amazon
A bagel guillotine for 40% off
39
Amazon
A reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for 20% off
40
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
BYO Blush Oil for 20% off
41
A lil' reversible octopus plush for 30% off
42
A TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock for 44% off
43
A set of exfoliating gloves for 39% off
44
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 30% off
45
An inflatable hot tub for 50% off with LEGITIMATE AIR JETS
46
An at-home slushy-making cup for 20% off s
47
A trio lasagna pan for 43% off
48
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 43% off
49
Mallory Mower/BuzzFeed
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for 34% off