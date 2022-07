26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

An Echo Show 5 for 59% off

So you can stay up to date with what's going on in your home as well as with your loved ones who are many miles away. It can control your smart devices (turn lights on and off, adjust the thermostat, show you who's at the door), play videos and music, and connect you with anyone who has the Alexa app, an Echo device, or via Skype."Although my husband and I had discussed getting an Echo, we weren’t sure what we would use it for as our house isn’t really set up as a smart home. Then he won one in a raffle at work. Even though we don’t have compatible lights or television, I find myself talking to Alexa several times a day. I check the time and the temperature, ask her to set reminders or a timer, ask her how long to cook something, etc. I’ve also used her to send photos and make a video call to my nephew and his family. I now want to make some changes here at home in order to make further use of the smart capabilities of the Echo. The first step will be upgrading to smart thermostats for both upstairs and downstairs. I’ve also purchased some smart plugs so we’ll be able to control lights and such that are plugged in. All in all, I’m very pleased with the Echo Show!" — Deb Distante