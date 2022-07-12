Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Tried, true, and trusted — and at prices that are pretty darn hard to beat.

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

1
amazon.com
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
2
amazon.com
A pair of AirPods Pro for 32% off
Promising review: "I debated between these headphones and the Sony WF-1000XM4s. Both are well reviewed. The AirPods Pro are priced lower and looked less intrusive. I am VERY satisfied with the AirPods Pro. They are so comfortable to wear, they sit very securely in my ears but don't become uncomfortable even with hours of use. The noise canceling is incredible, including the Transparency mode which allows for conversation. The spatial sound feature makes the music sound like it's in front of you and is very natural sounding — not gimmicky. The Apple engineers and designers really nailed this one. I use them mostly with my iPhone but they paired up with my Surface Book computer just fine and sound awesome with it as well. Only negative, and it's minor, is there are no volume controls on the earphones. This turns out to not be less of problem than I thought it might because once you set the volume, with the noise canceling, you don't need to adjust them, and you can leave the volume at an ear saving level. The AirPods Pro don't need to be turned up loud to sound good. Love these things and can't believe I put up with less for so long." —Mark
$169.98 at Amazon (originally $249)
3
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
Or a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 20% off
Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall
$199.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95
4
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off
It'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.

Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99
5
amazon.com
An asymmetrical draped skirt for up to 43% off
Promising review: "This was an amazing buy! I loved the fit, style and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily, which I loved. Was the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit piece." —Kim
$16.99+ at Amazon (originally $33.99
6
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 25% off for your pet
To help your poor pup find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
$20.28 at Amazon(originally $26.97)
7
amazon.com
A set of lightweight microfiber sheets for 30% off
Promising review: "I felt so rewarded when I found these sheets. They are superior quality with how soft and cool to the touch they feel. Plus their thickness and secure stitching assures me that they will last for a while. What I love most about these sheets is the price! I have not found a deal that compares to them yet. Trust me, I'm always keeping an eye out for that 'can't pass up bargain.' I took my chances on these a year or so ago when my budget was tight. Now, I buy them even when I can splurge on a more expensive brand. I am totally satisfied with them and don't need to look any further. If something works perfect for me, why should I change it? These sheets are awesome! Not cheap or chintzy. To me, they're premium quality linens for less! Highly recommended!" —Betty
$13.99 (originally $19.98)
8
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 55% off
Promising review: "Never thought I'd be one to enjoy a virtual assistant like Alexa, but I sure do! I love just sending commands out into the air and a timer is set, an alarm is ready to wake me in the morning, and my questions are answered. Plus, music on demand is so handy! I really enjoy having the Echo Dot in my household." —Melanie Henner
$17.99 (originally $39.99
9
amazon.com
A cat tower for 32% off
Promising review: "I adopted a rescue in November. This is my first cat so I went all out buying different beds, cat trees, and hangout spots for him. This is where I find him 90% of the time. This is also the scratching post he likes using the most. This is worth its weight in gold. When this one starts to wear I'll be buying again." —nhesebeck
$15.69+ (originally $22.99+
10
Amazon
A Calvin Klein bralette for 30% off
Promising review: "The second I tried this on it was love, love, love! I’m a thick full-figured woman who has been searching for a comfortable bralette. I’m very happy with this!! This is super soft and comfortable. Not much support but I wasn’t expecting that for these babies without underwire. Will make a great layer for those days when I’m lounging." —Amazon Customer
$19.60+ at Amazon (originally $28)
11
amazon.com
A cuticle oil for 30% off
It'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
$5.95 at Amazon (originally $8.50)
12
Amazon
An 8-foot by 10-foot area rug for up to 65% off
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this rug. Seriously. If I could marry a rug, it would be this one. I was, logically, nervous about having a light colored rug (or a light colored anything) as I have three messy, sticky, wild hellion — I mean lovely — children, and a four-legged indoor/outdoor vacuum, which is to say, a large-into-everything dog. Oh and a husband who's biggest fetish seems to be wearing his damn shoes in the house. So, indeed, I was very skeptical as to whether this beautiful rug would survive a single day in my house. Well, I'm here to tell you that this rug is indeed magic. All of these reviews about how unbelievable this rug is, are spot on!! It's amazing! It's soft, plush, and comfy to sit or lay on, the edges and corners lay flat, its pattern and size are true and the color matches the ad photos wonderfully. The best part about this rug, though, is that it has yet to acquire a single stain!!! By comparison, my couch is only four days older than the rug and we have had to clean it twice already. Somehow, this magical roll of incredible woven polyester has been crafted in such a way that all stains are cast off into the abyss, never to be seen or heard from again, much like left socks and bobby pins. Bottom line: YOU WILL LOVE THIS RUG!!!" —Amber McCormick
$117.61 (originally $332
13
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
... If you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy
$119.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
14
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 68% off
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes
$79.99+ at Amazon (originally $139.99)
15
Amazon
A 23andMe test for 50% off
Promising review: "This was fun! You can only judge things like this on entertainment value. Having said that, I’ve researched my family history back to the 1100s and the results they came up with are 95% in correlation to what I’ve come up with. I’d say this was money well spent! Easy to use. Just follow the directions and mail it in. There’s several reviews on here saying their samples got rejected and the purchasers would never use the product again and it’s hard to use... after using the product myself I’m not sure how it’s possible to screw this up! All you have to do is spit in a tube!!! EASY!" —EHC
$98.99 at Amazon (originally $199)
16
Amazon
An Echo Show 5 for 59% off
So you can stay up to date with what's going on in your home as well as with your loved ones who are many miles away. It can control your smart devices (turn lights on and off, adjust the thermostat, show you who's at the door), play videos and music, and connect you with anyone who has the Alexa app, an Echo device, or via Skype.

Promising review: "Although my husband and I had discussed getting an Echo, we weren’t sure what we would use it for as our house isn’t really set up as a smart home. Then he won one in a raffle at work. Even though we don’t have compatible lights or television, I find myself talking to Alexa several times a day. I check the time and the temperature, ask her to set reminders or a timer, ask her how long to cook something, etc. I’ve also used her to send photos and make a video call to my nephew and his family. I now want to make some changes here at home in order to make further use of the smart capabilities of the Echo. The first step will be upgrading to smart thermostats for both upstairs and downstairs. I’ve also purchased some smart plugs so we’ll be able to control lights and such that are plugged in. All in all, I’m very pleased with the Echo Show!" —Deb Distante
$34.99 (originally $84.99)
17
amazon.com
A Shark air purifier for 49% off
Promising review: "I love this air purifier! You can actually see it working. Mine is in my bedroom, which is so helpful to my allergies! If I’m cooking something in the kitchen, you can see when the smell of the food reaches my bedroom door. When set on auto, the air quality number drops below 100% (how far it drops depends on the food smell) and the fan turn up and starts cleaning the air. Even with something like burned toast or popcorn, the air is cleaned and the smell is gone very quickly. Where burned popcorn otherwise lasts for hours. I’m very pleased with this product. I would definitely recommend it!" —Donanne Bisbee
$229.99 at Amazon (originally $449.99)
18
Amazon
An 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp for up to 30% off
Promising review: "We have been eating out almost every night for the last few years since there are only two of us most of the time and it seemed like the prep and cleanup was not worth the effort. We have been eating in almost every night since we bought this. You can cook most meals in just one pot and it is super fast. We made a chicken pot pie that was awesome. Sautéed the chicken in the pot, added other ingredients and then pressure cooked for 10 minutes, then added crust and cooked with the air fryer. It was flaky and delicious! Can't wait to try more recipes. We are more likely to cook healthier meals at home since the cook time is less and the cleanup is so simple." —Geri C
$103.99+ at Amazon (originally $129.95+)
19
amazon.com
A NordicTrack exercise bike for up to 45% off
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz
$719+ at Amazon (originally $1,299+)
20
amazon.com
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 43% off
Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson
$114.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
21
amazon.com
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla
$140 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
22
amazon.com
An automatic pet water fountain for 40% off
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

Promising review: "My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." —Minno Durkin
$20.39 at Amazon (originally $33.99)
23
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 26% off
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
$14.98 at Amazon (originally $20.19)
24
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for 40% off
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
25
amazon.com
A high-voltage bug zapper that's 28% off
Promising review: "You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" —Chris & Jenny
$29.59 at Amazon (originally $40.99)
26
amazon.com
A slow feeder bowl for 68% off
So you can stop your dog from inhaling their meal in a minute flat. These ridged bowls can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and encourage your dog's foraging skills to keep their mind active.

Promising review: "We adopted a sweet three-legged 50-pound Dutch shepherd from the Humane Society recently. Her former two homes were bad, and she had to fight for her food. Because of this, she has crazy food aggression and inhales her food in a regular bowl. A friend recommended this bowl to us and it is FAB-U-LOUS! We mix up some homemade dog food (wet) along with grain-free kibble and spread it around the bowl. Our girl takes FAR longer to eat now. I'm guessing around five to seven minutes? The bowl works best on a smooth, noncarpeted surface as it has grip on the bottom. This ensures that the bowl doesn't slide around. It is also heavy duty, durable plastic that can go in the dishwasher (if I hand clean it, I soak in soapy water and scour with kitchen scrubber). Great product! I highly recommend this bowl for your fur baby too." —Shan the Painter
$5.28 at Amazon (originally $16.49)
