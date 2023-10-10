Everything I'm Buying For My Two Small Kids (And For Myself) On Prime Day

Amazon A construction-themed Magna-Tiles set, orchid-colored Crocs, a copy of “See You Later, Alligator,” and a set of highly-rated washable down alternative pillows.

Full disclosure: It’s around 9 p.m. and I’m coming to you live from the floor of my preschooler’s bedroom. I should have been able to tiptoe away after bedtime to log some evening hours on a Prime Big Deal Days shopping guide for fellow parents, but my daughter’s mom-dar is so highly attuned that she emerges from what appears to be a deep sleep every time I try to creep away.

So, I did what any sensible mom on a deadline would do — I silently opened my laptop, turned the brightness down on my screen, and starting browsing Amazon while my tiny captor snoozes peacefully next to me. Luckily, the retailer is offering some browse-worthy parenting deals this Prime Day, and I’ve put together a list of toys, clothes and practical kids products that are definitely going to be in my cart this week (along with some pain-relief items I’ll need in the morning after spending the night on the floor).