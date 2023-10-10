Shoppingsalessmall businessPrime Day 2023

These Are The Best Prime Day Sales From Small Businesses

Shop small with the unique and highly-rated items during Prime Big Deal Days.
By 

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000YOMR8A?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6508682de4b072c86a5008de%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Malin + Goetz detox face mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6508682de4b072c86a5008de" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000YOMR8A?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6508682de4b072c86a5008de%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Malin + Goetz detox face mask</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NZ132Q5?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6508682de4b072c86a5008de%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Boy Smells long-burning Hinoki Fantome candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6508682de4b072c86a5008de" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NZ132Q5?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6508682de4b072c86a5008de%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Boy Smells long-burning Hinoki Fantome candle</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY3DLZ6G?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6508682de4b072c86a5008de%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LifeStraw bottle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6508682de4b072c86a5008de" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY3DLZ6G?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6508682de4b072c86a5008de%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">LifeStraw bottle</a>.
Amazon
A Malin + Goetz detox face mask, Boy Smells long-burning Hinoki Fantome candle and LifeStraw bottle.

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

When you want to support small or local entrepreneurs, you might not immediately think of Amazon.

Yet, it may surprise you to know that you can find a number of high-quality, unique items from small businesses on Amazon. If you’re looking to find some great sales on Prime Big Deal Days but also want to shop small, we rounded up our favorite items from our favorite small businesses on Amazon. (Amazon even offers a hub for sales from its small businesses.)

Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one, a cool version of an everyday need or just want to treat yourself and give money to cool businesses in the process, our lists ranges from auto needs to body products and everything in between.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash (20% off)
With a scientific advisory board of dermatologists and doctors, Revision Skincare aims to bring you simplified skincare that works. Their brightening facial wash exfoliates and softens and is gentle enough that you can use it twice a day.
$35.20 at Amazon (originally $44)
Amazon
Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment (34% off)
Started in 2015 as a means to get folks to use less toilet paper, Tushy makes bidet attachments for your existing toilet that will leave you squeaky clean. The brand’s 3.0 model has a warm water option and adjustable pressure with chic bamboo knobs.
$89 at Amazon (originally $134.95)
Amazon
Baleaf workout leggings with pockets (30% off)
Baleaf was founded in 2014 to create versatile workout clothes that you can wear again and again for yoga, cycling, swimming, running and outdoor activities. These comfortable women's workout leggings give your tush and hips a little shaping and get you ready for the gym or a run. Wear them wether or not you're working out that day — we won't tell anyone.
20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99+)
Amazon
A 7-pack of reusable Stasher bags (30% off)
Founded and led by women, Stasher is a reusable silicone bag company out to nix single-use plastics. Their bags can go in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven up to 425°F. This seven-pack contains everything you need to make the switch to reusable bags, with two snack backs, two sandwich bags, two standing bags and one larger bag.
$73.49 at Amazon (originally $104.99)
Amazon
Magna-Tiles builder set (30% off)
Created by teachers in the late 90s, Magna-Tiles has become a favorite for parents and kids alike. Their high-quality magnetic blocks inspire creative play and are easy to clean up. This builder set comes with road squares, other shapes and two play cranes.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Malin + Goetz detox face mask (30% off)
Fonded in New York City in 2004, Malin + Goetz is a gender-neutral body care company that makes simple but effective products. This five-minute oxygenating face mask works on all skin types to clean and brighten skin with vitamins E and C.
$35 at Amazon (originally $50)
Amazon
Melissa & Doug double-sided tabletop easel (23% off)
Founded by a married couple and parents of six, Melissa & Doug toys are known for being high-quality, creative and encouraging little ones to spend time off screens. This versatile tabletop easel has a chalk board on one side, magnetic white board on the other and a roll of drawing paper on top, allowing your little one endless creative potential.
$34.99 at Amazon (regularly $45.49)
Amazon
Boy Smells long burning Hinoki Fantome candle (30% off)
Founded by a queer couple in 2015, Boy Smells makes good-looking and great-smelling candles and fragrances. This Hinoki Fantome long-burning candle lasts for 50 hours of burn time has a warm and spicy aroma with Japanese cypress and jasmine petals.
$26.60 at Amazon (originally $38)
Amazon
A six pack of Poppi sparkling prebiotic soda (22% off)
Created in Austin, Texas by a married couple, Poppi makes delicious soda filled with fresh fruit juice, apple cider vinegar and inulin prebiotics. This six-pack gives you a little taste of everything with flavors ranging from raspberry rose to ginger lime.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $26.99)
Amazon
Adam's Polishes graphene ceramic coating kit (33% off)
Started in California in 2000, Adam's Polishes makes high-quality car cleaning products so you can detail your wheels at home. This graphene ceramic coating kit contains everything you need to give your car a clear nanocrystalline coating at home to protect it from weather, dirt, UV rays and other deposits.
$106.98 at Amazon (typically $159.15)
Amazon
Thinksport kids mineral sunscreen (34% off)
Thinkbaby and Thinksport are lifestyle and body brands for adults and little ones created to offer alternative, sustainable sun and body products as well as functional and versatile cups, plates and travel containers. This kids' SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen is reef-friendly, water-resistant, vegan and cruelty-free.
$10.50 at Amazon (originally $15.99)

Before You Go

Apple AirPods Pros (up to 24% off)

Prime Day Apple Deals

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE