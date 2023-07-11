37 Things Under $25 You'll Want To Buy On Prime Day

ShoppingPrime Day 2023

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We'll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can't catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren't already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over.And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors)
2
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

Price:$12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)
3
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 58% off right now)
4
amazon.com
A pet hair roller for 20% off plus an additional 20% off (!) coupon
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

Price:$14.99 (originally $31.95 — clip the 20% off coupon for this price!)
5
amazon.com
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 40% off
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $14.99 (originally $25)
6
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds
Promising review: "I have a cold brew set to make concentrate which is nice but it takes 24+ hours. Sometimes I forget/run out/am lazy and you can literally brew hot coffee into this thing and have ice cold coffee about two minutes later. From hot brewed to so cold in less than two minutes that the coffee doesn't even melt ice in the glass. Highly recommend if you're an iced coffee fan like me!" —Billy S.

Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99; available in four colors)
7
amazon.com
The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

Price:$4.99 (originally $9.99)
8
amazon.com
A bottle of Olaplex No. 3 for 20% off
I went from very dark brown/almost black Asian hair to platinum blonde, a color I've maintained for almost four years. I truly believe the only reason I still have hair on my head is because 1. my colorist is amazing and 2. Olaplex. Despite having pretty strong hair, I remember globs of it breaking off in the shower right after I bleached my mane. In a panic, I bought a bottle of Olaplex and my hair has been thanking me ever since. I hate how expensive a single small bottle is, but I truly can't be without this. It's reduced breakage and brittleness, minimized frizziness, and just generally helped my hair look healthy.

Price:$24 (originally $30)Check out our Olaplex review for more deets and some before and afters that'll make you buy this in bulk.
9
amazon.com
A bento lunch box for up to 51% off
Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in eight colors — the colorful prints version is also up to 40% off!)
10
amazon.com
A buttery soft tank top for up to 33% off
Promising review: "I LOVE!! I recently bought the Align top from Lululemon for $58 and absolutely love it (size 12) and was sooo happy to find this because it is 100% comparable and I’m excited for multiple colors! I bought a large in the charcoal (very close to black) and I’m around a 38D. It’s snug on my chest to support a workout so things don't fall out, and it is also made well where the material on my stomach has room and doesn’t squeeze my skin." —Michelle Marie

Price:$17.99+ (originally $26.99+; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors)
11
amazon.com
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 20% off
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.
Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

Price:$7.99 for 10 (originally $9.99)
12
amazon.com
A pair of silicone baking mats that are 40% off
Promising review: "I like to do what I can to reduce my carbon footprint but I don't want to make my life unnecessarily difficult or ineffective. These mats allow me to eliminate the use of foil or parchment paper on my baking sheets, thereby saving money and being that much less potential product in the landfill. So far I have baked breadsticks and roasted vegetables on them, and they work like a charm. The heat distribution is great and they're nonstick without using spray or oil. If I had a complaint, it would be that they're a little hard to clean by hand due to how bendy and flexible they are and the fact that oil and grease seems to want to stick to it like a magnet. It isn't a big deal, though, and I'll be buying more of these." —Michelle Daniels

Price:$10.77 for two (originally $17.99)
13
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 30% off
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive :D" —Synthian

Price:$6.99 (originally $9.99)
14
amazon.com
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off t
Promising review: "I started using this product and my sister told me that she saw the difference it made on my arms from the keratosis pilaris! I see myself everyday and doubted that it had made a difference but when someone points it out, it makes it clear and feels for comforting knowing you didn’t waste money LOL!" —denise.m.l

Price: $9+ (originally $12+; available in three sizes).
15
Amazon
An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle that's 30% off
This bundle comes with (1) Half Gallon Bag (64 Fl Oz), (1) Stand-Up Mid (56 Fl Oz), (1) Sandwich Bag (18 Fl Oz), (1) Snack Bag (12 Fl Oz).Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

Price:$48.27 (originally $68.96; check out the rest of the Stasher line, which is up to 30% off!)
16
amazon.com
An Echo Dot for 54% off
Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

Price:$22.99 (originally $54.99; available in three colors)
17
amazon.com
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
18
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 34% off
Promising review: "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was weary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much, that the tenderness had gone away!" —Caerley Hill

Price:$11.30 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)
19
Amazon
An insulated food jar for up to 36% off
Promising review: "I love this container. It really does keep your food warm. I routinely have to go out of town late in the evening around supper time and end up getting trapped by fast food. I bought this to take some warm with me from home. It even kept a homemade hamburger warm an hour later. I had to go so I just wrapped it in a napkin and crammed it in, lol." —Milisa Edgar

Price:$9.59+ (originally $14.99; available in seven colors)
20
amazon.com
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for up to 30% off
Try dampening your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod! Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10 pm and unwrapped it at around 8 AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

Price:$11.19+ (originally $15.98; available in three styles)
21
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 28% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$12.10+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 colors)
22
amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante
Valentine

Price:$11.09 (originally $18.49)
23
amazon.com
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.
24
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 25% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $14.98 (originally $19.97)Check out our in-depth review of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.
25
amazon.com
A portable iPhone charger for up to 39% off
Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

Price:$18.19 (originally $25.99+; available in seven colors)
26
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
27
Amazon
A LifeStraw personal water filter for 40% off
Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

Price:$11.99 (originally $19.95)
28
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price:$13.05 (originally $25)
29
Amazon
A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62"
Promising review: "I’ve gone through quite a few tripods over the years and Sensyne is by far the best brand. I also have their ring light and a smaller phone holder I absolutely love! All of their products seem to be sturdier compared to others out there. Always easy to use and put together. This tripod is super sturdy and I love that it’s adjustable, locks in place so my heavy iPhone is safe, and extends up high. I’m tall so this is perfect for me for selfies and TikTok’s. I’d recommend this tripod and the Sensyne brand to anyone." —Lauren Kridzelis

Price:$15.98 (originally $29.99)
30
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's denim shorts for up to 70% off
Promising review: "Great bang for your buck! They are sturdy denim, but do stretch as you wear them. The crotch is buttons, but they are easy to button. No matter what kind of booty you have, it will look amazing in these shorts! The length is great, they are high-waisted, cute color." —Cayla

Price:$18.02+ (originally $59.50; available in women's sizes 23–39 and 37 styles)
31
amazon.com
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 71% off
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Price:$15.99 (originally $54.99)
32
amazon.com
Up to 49% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica

Price:$13.95+ (originally $27.50; available in 25 colors)
33
amazon.com
Up to 46% off a pair of bike shorts with more than 57,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "I liked the first pair so much, I purchased a second. The material is soft and the shorts stay in place, even with running, squats, etc. I also love, love, love the pockets! So nice to have a place to put my phone." —BrownEyedSquirrel

Price:$14.69+ (originally $26.99+; available in women's sizes XS–6XL and in several lengths, materials, and colors)
34
amazon.com
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers that are up to 51% off
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

Price: $17.83+ for 15 tablets (originally $29.97; available in three scents)
35
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I use these and can vouch that these really do give me the most intense clean (while being gentle on gums). Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

Price:$6.43 (originally $9.99)
36
amazon.com
A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter for 46% off
My colleague Jenae Sitzes is a big fan: "I have literally purchased this bag 54 TIMES on Amazon going back to 2017, and I can tell you that this bag literally always sells for over $20, and it's down to $12.99 right now, which I have never seen — so now's the time to stock up (I just purchased another bag myself!).Honestly, the convenience of putting a 40-pound bag on Subscribe & Save and having it straight to your door can't be understated. As someone who lives in New York without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier, especially when you're caring for a large number of cats. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house."

Price:$12.99 (originally $23.99)
37
amazon.com
A OGX Argan Oil of Morocco curl-defining cream for 33% off
Promising review: "I looove the scent of this curl cream! I been using the LOC method to style my natural hair. This is the C part, and I use it in combination with two other products. I use this alone to refresh my curls. Smells wonderful and helps control Frizz. Worth the money!" —Victoria

Price:$7.19 (originally $10.69)
