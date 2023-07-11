37 Things Under $25 You'll Want To Buy On Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
2
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
3
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Advertisement
4
A pet hair roller for 20% off plus an additional 20% off (!) coupon
5
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 40% off
6
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds
Advertisement
7
The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off
8
A bottle of Olaplex No. 3 for 20% off
9
A bento lunch box for up to 51% off
Advertisement
10
A buttery soft tank top for up to 33% off
11
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 20% off
12
A pair of silicone baking mats that are 40% off
Advertisement
13
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 30% off
14
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off t
15
Amazon
An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle that's 30% off
Advertisement
16
An Echo Dot for 54% off
17
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
18
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 34% off
Advertisement
19
Amazon
An insulated food jar for up to 36% off
20
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for up to 30% off
21
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 28% off
Advertisement
22
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
23
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
24
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 25% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Advertisement
25
A portable iPhone charger for up to 39% off
26
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off
27
Amazon
A LifeStraw personal water filter for 40% off
Advertisement
28
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
29
Amazon
A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62"
30
A pair of Levi's denim shorts for up to 70% off
Advertisement
31
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 71% off
32
Up to 49% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
33
Up to 46% off a pair of bike shorts with more than 57,000 5-star ratings
Advertisement
34
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers that are up to 51% off
35
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off
36
A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter for 46% off
Advertisement
37
A OGX Argan Oil of Morocco curl-defining cream for 33% off