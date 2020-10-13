HuffPost Finds

Prime Day Sex Toys Deals 2020 That Are Social Distancing-Approved

Take things into your own hands with these Prime Day deals on vibrators and other sex accessories.

<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/amazons-best-selling-sex-toys_n_5b7497d6e4b02b415d7511e6" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon is home to plenty of top-rated sex toys</a> and will be offering deep discounts on Prime Day 2020.&nbsp;
Has your sex life been personally victimized by the pandemic? You wouldn’t be alone, if so. Social distancing, while important for stopping the spread of the coronavirus, has been a major turnoff in a lot of our sex lives.

It might be time to take things into your own hands, literally.

Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day is here, and anyone who shops on Amazon knows the retailer has a robust NSFW section full of top-rated sex toys. This Prime Day, like Prime Days’ past, you’ll find deep discounts on adult best sellers, such as vibrators, rings, plugs and more.

Finding an adult toy that you’re comfortable using, satisfies your needs and fits within your budget can be a journey. (If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got an ultimate guide to the best sex toys, according to enthusiastic reviewers).

One best seller you might consider is the Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoris stimulator. It’s a top-rated vibrator with rave reviews (16,000 just on Amazon from, er, very satisfied customers) and it’s currently on sale for $50 (normally $75) at Satisfyer.

There’s also a deep discount on this luxury, remote controlled couples sex toy. The TIANI 24K is on sale for $199 (normally $399) at Lelo for a 50% discount.

Whether you’re single and miss meeting dating and new people at bars or have a partner but things are getting a little boring in the bedroom (distance makes the heart grow fonder, after all), this might be one Prime Day purchase you won’t regret.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from laptop and tablet deals for work-from-home to fancy espresso machines.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on sex toys and sex accessories.

Take a look:

1
Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator
Ella Paradis
Get this Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator on sale for $44 (normally $150) from Ella Paradis with code FALL.
2
Lovehoney Shine On Sunset Ombre Mini Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Shine On Sunset Ombre Mini Vibrator on sale for $12 (normally $17) from Lovehoney.
3
SONA 2 Cruise Cerise
Lelo
Get this SONA 2 Cruise Cerise on sale for $118 (normally $139) at Lelo.
4
Satisfyer Pro 2
Satisfyer
Get the Satisfyer Pro 2 on sale for $50 (originally $75) at Satisfyer
5
Mini Zip Clitoral Stimulator
Ella Paradis
Get this Mini Zip Clitoral Stimulator on sale for $44 (normally $150) from Ella Paradis with code FALL.
6
Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Gold Massage Wand Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Gold Massage Wand Vibrator on sale for $30 (normally $50) at Lovehoney.
7
Ora 3 Clitoral Stimulator
Ella Paradis
Get this Ora 3 Clitoral Stimulator on sale for $176 (normally $259) from Ella Paradis with code FALL.
8
Silicone Dual Penis Ring
Amazon
Get this Silicone Dual Penis Ring on sale for $10 (normally $20) on Amazon.
9
Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager
Amazon
Get this Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager on sale for $20 (normally $30) on Amazon.
10
Booty Pop Anal Toy
Ella Paradis
Get this Booty Pop Anal Toy on sale for $16 (normally $55) from Ella Paradis with code FALL.
11
Lily Rabbit Vibrator
Ella Paradis
Get this Lily Rabbit Vibrator on sale for $41 (normally $139) from Ella Paradis with code FALL.
12
SORAYA 2 Deep Rose
Lelo
Get this SORAYA 2 Deep Rose on sale for $186 (normally $219) on Lelo.
13
Silicone Vibrating Ring
Lovehoney
Get this Silicone Vibrating Ring on sale for $12 (normally $20) from Lovehoney.
14
TIANI 24k
Lelo
Get this TIANI 24k on sale for $200 (normally $399) on Lelo.
15
Paloqueth G Spot Rabbit Vibrator
Amazon
Get this Paloqueth G Spot Rabbit Vibrator on sale for $27 (normally $40) on Amazon.
16
Womanizer Premium
Ella Paradis
Get this Womanizer Premium on sale for $157 (normally $200) on Ella Paradis.
17
TARA
Lelo
Get this TARA on sale for $119 (normally $149) on Lelo.
18
Paloqueth Realistic Dildo
Amazon
Get this Paloqueth Realistic Dildo on sale for $13 (normally $18) on Amazon.
19
We-Vibe Chorus
Ella Paradis
Get this We-Vibe Chorus on sale for $174 (normally $200) on Ella Paradis.
20
Paloqueth Waterproof G Spot Vibrator
Amazon
Get this Paloqueth Waterproof G Spot Vibrator on sale for $27 (normally $35) on Amazon.
