HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Adene Sanchez via Getty Images Amazon is home to plenty of top-rated sex toys and will be offering deep discounts on Prime Day 2020.

Has your sex life been personally victimized by the pandemic? You wouldn’t be alone, if so. Social distancing, while important for stopping the spread of the coronavirus, has been a major turnoff in a lot of our sex lives.

It might be time to take things into your own hands, literally.

Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day is here, and anyone who shops on Amazon knows the retailer has a robust NSFW section full of top-rated sex toys. This Prime Day, like Prime Days’ past, you’ll find deep discounts on adult best sellers, such as vibrators, rings, plugs and more.

Finding an adult toy that you’re comfortable using, satisfies your needs and fits within your budget can be a journey. (If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got an ultimate guide to the best sex toys, according to enthusiastic reviewers).

There’s also a deep discount on this luxury, remote controlled couples sex toy. The TIANI 24K is on sale for $199 (normally $399) at Lelo for a 50% discount.

Whether you’re single and miss meeting dating and new people at bars or have a partner but things are getting a little boring in the bedroom (distance makes the heart grow fonder, after all), this might be one Prime Day purchase you won’t regret.