Eyes on the prize, because Amazon Prime Day is Monday and Tuesday.

Though there are a few deals right now that we can definitive say are the best prices we’ve seen (like the early Prime Day deal on Instant Pot that’s cheaper than it was on actual Black Friday) not everything marked down on Prime Day is genuinely worth it.

Though most of us tend to hold out on major purchases because of Prime Day, there are actually lots of other sales happening besides Prime Day, some with deals even better than Amazon. Because we want you to feel like you’re making the smartest buying decisions during the discounts, we’ve pulled together a list below of four strategic shopping tips to make the most of Prime Day 2019.

Below, take a look at our definitive guide to the making smart shopping decisions on Prime Day:

1. Know that some of the weekend’s best deals won’t actually be at Amazon.

2. Don’t believe the hype on “Lightning Deals.”

Some of Amazon’s Prime Day deals are only for short windows of time or are live only on one day of the sale. These so-called “Lightning Deals” are a tactic to get you to impulse purchase quickly, often on items you don’t necessarily need. It can become maddeningly overwhelming to keep up with these deals, so instead of getting wrapped up in tracking them, we recommend signing up for a free Amazon price-drop tracker like CamelCamelCamel. They’ll do the hard work for you by letting you know when your favorite items are on sale.

3. Buy from trustworthy sellers.

It’s no secret that Amazon is overrun with questionable sellers and scammy accounts slinging subpar products. Before making a purchase on a seemingly great deal, double check that the seller is a reliable source and that the reviews on the product are genuine. According to Fakespot, fake reviews on Amazon surge during Prime Day. Last year, the percentage of fake reviews across the site spiked to 28.23% in July. Be on the lookout, and use Fakespot to double check reviews on an item you’re interested in.

4. Buy only items you need and will actually use.

Prime Day is a great opportunity to get items on the cheap that you’ll actually use. But it’s also easy to fall into the trap of buying gadgets and accessories that’ll collect dust and clutter your home. If you don’t want to eventually KonMari these items, really ask yourself if they’re things you need and want before you click that “Buy Now” button. It sounds obvious, but we all need a friend to play Devil’s Advocate from time to time.