Style & Beauty

Big Amazon Prime Day Deals On Expensive Skin Care Products

Check out major discounts on facial-toning devices, a serum that'll give you that J.Lo glow and much more.

Taking good care of your skin requires an entire routine ― you could even say it’s a lifestyle ― but skin care rarely goes on sale. When it does, it’s usually only 10% or 15% off.

Good news: Amazon Prime Day is here, and the deals are bigger right now. Whether you’re looking for the newest microcurrent device that’ll tone up your jawline or a pricy serum that’ll get you glowing just like J.Lo (it’s her beauty brand, after all), you can score some great deals on big-ticket items. Check out our top picks for big savings below.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum (52% off)
Amazon
Need a wrinkle-fighting powerhouse? You'll want to scoop up this giant deal for Perricone's face-firming serum, which is made with the highest potency of the brand's signature sciences. The intense wrinkle serum features alpha lipoic acid to help smooth skin and visibly reduce the length, width and depth of wrinkles.

Get Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum for $47.52 (originally $99).
2
JLo Beauty "That JLo Glow" Serum (20% off)
Amazon
If you can glow like J.Lo, need we say more? It's rare to find a sale on a new brand like this, so strike while the iron is hot!

Get JLo Beauty "That JLo Glow" Serum for $94 (originally $118).
3
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (35% off)
Amazon
Spending $64 for a cleanser that washes down your sink's drain can be a tough pill to swallow. It's easier when it magically melts off makeup like this one — and especially when it's 35% off.

Get Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $41.60 (originally $64).
4
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil (30% off)
Amazon
Need an instant glow? Influencer-favorite Sunday Riley makes this oil with vitamin C and calming turmeric for a brighter-looking, glowing complexion.

Get Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil for $28 (originally $40).
5
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (56% off)
Amazon
This huge deal basically allows you to get two for the price of one. Perricone's rose-scented moisturizer provides instant hydration while visibly smoothing, plumping and firming skin’s appearance over time, leaving a radiant complexion.

Get Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer for $30.36 (originally $69).
6
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer (30% off)
Amazon
Formulated with glycolic and lactic acids (and combined with pineapple, pumpkin and papaya enzymes), this moisturizer reduces the appearance of surface dullness and uneven skin texture while deeply moisturizing.

Get Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for $49 (originally $70)
7
Ziip Beauty Microcurrent Facial Device, 25% off
Amazon
ZIIP uses nanocurrent and microcurrent to lift, sculpt facial contours, increase brightness and glow, define the jawline, smooth out tech neck and minimize fine lines. It's a big investment, but significantly more affordable at 25% off.

Get the Ziip Beauty Microcurrent Professional Facial Device for $371.25 (originally $495).
8
Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (25% off)
Amazon
Vital Proteins' influencer-approved Beauty Collagen boasts hyaluronic acid that claims to increase elasticity in the skin, speed up wound healing and relieve joint pain. But it doesn't come cheap, so now's the time to try it out or stock up when it's 25% off.

Try it in four flavors: Lavender Lemon, Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon Mint or Tropical Hibiscus.

Get the Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement for $18.74 (originally $24.99).
9
AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder (30% off)
Amazon
This powder-to-foam cleanser gently exfoliates and dissolves any lingering impurities with plant-derived enzymes.

Get the AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder for $42 (originally $60).
10
Vital Proteins Beauty Gummies, 25% off
Amazon
Containing biotin, vitamin A and zinc, this popular supplement supports healthy hair, skin and nails. Stock up now and feel a little less of a strain on your wallet every time you pop one in your mouth.

Get the Vital Proteins Beauty Gummies for $12.97 (originally $19.99).
11
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-In-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Face Serum (30% off)
Amazon
Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this multitasking serum/moisturizer/primer delivers hydration, smooths the look of lines and wrinkles and improves skin firmness — and purports to have visible results in less than 30 minutes. It's made with hyaluronic and a blend of essential amino acids and glucosamine to boost the production of collagen and elastin.

Get Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-In-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Face Serum for $68.60 (originally $98).
33 Totally Investment-Worthy Skincare Products That Your Skin Will Probably Thank You For
shoppingAmazonskin care prime dayprime day 2021