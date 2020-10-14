HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon Yes, you can still support small business at Amazon this Prime Day.

In recent years, big box retailers like Target and Walmart have held their own alternative Prime Day sales around the same time. This year, we’ve also seen Best Buy and The Home Depot drop the prices on tons of tech and lots of home decor, respectively.

Of course, it can be hard for small businesses to compete with deep discounts, speedy shipping and a rush of online orders. As you probably know all too well, small businesses have been hit hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This Prime Day, you can shop Amazon and still support small businesses. Amazon is offering up to 20% off select products from its “Amazon Handmade” section, which is a space for small businesses to sell their own goods. (Think Amazon’s version of Etsy.) Amazon said in an announcement that this would be its “biggest small business promotion ever.”

FYI...

On Prime Day, you can also buy from Black-owned businesses on Amazon.

So while you might be on the hunt for something specific on Prime Day, like an Instant Pot or a Keurig coffee maker, you can check out all the more unique products from small businesses on sale, too.

To make things easier on you, we picked out a few of our favorites below.