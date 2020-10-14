HuffPost Finds

Our Favorite Prime Day Deals From Small Businesses On Amazon

Prime Day isn’t just for big brands anymore. Here’s how you can support small businesses on Amazon during the two-day sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Yes, you can still support small business at Amazon this Prime Day.
Yes, you can still support small business at Amazon this Prime Day.

After a bit of a delay, Prime Day 2020 is officially in full swing — running for two days only, on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. It’s the biggest sale that Amazon holds annually and features deals on everything from Toshiba TVs to Apple AirPods.

In recent years, big box retailers like Target and Walmart have held their own alternative Prime Day sales around the same time. This year, we’ve also seen Best Buy and The Home Depot drop the prices on tons of tech and lots of home decor, respectively.

Of course, it can be hard for small businesses to compete with deep discounts, speedy shipping and a rush of online orders. As you probably know all too well, small businesses have been hit hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This Prime Day, you can shop Amazon and still support small businesses. Amazon is offering up to 20% off select products from its “Amazon Handmade” section, which is a space for small businesses to sell their own goods. (Think Amazon’s version of Etsy.) Amazon said in an announcement that this would be its “biggest small business promotion ever.”

FYI...
On Prime Day, you can also buy from Black-owned businesses on Amazon.

So while you might be on the hunt for something specific on Prime Day, like an Instant Pot or a Keurig coffee maker, you can check out all the more unique products from small businesses on sale, too.

To make things easier on you, we picked out a few of our favorites below.

Check out the deals from “Amazon Handmade” this Prime Day:

1
Blue Simulated Turquoise Gold Plated Brass Hoop Earrings
MJLuLu / Amazon
Originally $20, get them now for $16 at Amazon.
2
Damascus Roses Wooden Embossing Rolling Pin
Algis Crafts / Amazon
Originally $25, get it now for $20 at Amazon.
3
Pumpkin Bakery Soy Candle
Lorenzen Candle Co / Amazon
Originally $27, get it now for $17 at Amazon.
4
Abstract Aqua Blue Watercolor Paintings Set Of 4
Wallways / Amazon
Originally $20, get it now for $16 at Amazon.
5
Lariat Necklace Big Evil Eye Pendant
Sifrimania / Amazon
Originally $38, get it now for $28 at Amazon.
6
Super Tiny 2mm Round Sterling Silver Dot Disc Earrings
Melanie Golden Jewelry / Amazon
Originally $19, get them now for $15 at Amazon.
7
Wooden Desk and Nightstand Organizer
Namore / Amazon
Originally $40, get it now for $30 at Amazon.
8
Terracotta Sun and Moon Print
ArtPrint / Amazon
Originally $16, get them now for $13 at Amazon.
9
Round Retro Silicone Trivets for Hot Pots and Pans
Candle Therapy by WhimsyMe / Amazon
Originally $17, get them now for $14 at Amazon.
10
Rose Quartz Heart Chakra Balancing Pyramid
Crystal Agate / Amazon
Originally $35, get it now for $28 at Amazon.
11
Ranunculus Laser Cut Wood Journal
Hereafter Store / Amazon
Originally $29, get it now for $23 at Amazon.
12
Zodiac Upcycled Dictionary Wall Art Print
Yellowbird Art & Design Store / Amazon
Originally $12, get it now for $10 at Amazon.
13
Gold Dainty Y Lariat CZ Necklace
Faire de la Mode / Amazon
Originally $34, get it now for $27 at Amazon.
14
Tiny Hoop Earrings 14k Yellow Gold Fill
Sunlight Silver / Amazon
Originally $17, get them now for $14 at Amazon.
15
Himalayan Pink & Dead Sea Salt Bath or Foot Soak
LIVE BY BEING / Amazon
Originally $18, get it now for $14 at Amazon.
16
14K Gold Filled Dangle Lightning Bolt Earrings
LeSilveStone / Amazon
Originally $56, get them for $45 at Amazon.
17
Pride and Prejudice Book Page Flower
Literary Blooms / Amazon
Originally $25, get it now for $20 at Amazon.
18
Evil Eye Protection Pendant
Sifrimania / Amazon
Originally $28, get it now for $22 at Amazon.
19
Pineapple Mojito Booze Scented Soy Candle
Candle Therapy by WhimsyMe / Amazon
Originally $24, get it now for $19 at Amazon.
20
Woman Face Line Art
YangYangDesigns / Amazon
Originally $12, get it now for $9 at Amazon.
shoppableWomenshoppingParentsFood