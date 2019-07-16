Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Prime Day 2019 Deals On Storage, Organization And More To Declutter Your Life

We found organizers, storage solutions and more on sale.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Prime Day sales on storage, organization and more.

Staying organized is hard, but when you have a place to put everything it becomes a little easier to keep your countertops clean and your closets organized. Fortunately, there are actually a lot of organization items on sale for Prime Day right now, so it’s the perfect excuse to declutter your life and put all those binged episodes of “Tidying Up” to good use.

Whether you’ve got an overflowing pantry full of food you keep forgetting you have, or just moved into a small space with limited storage, there’s something out there to help you stay organized. We’re loving this woven basket that works as storage for clothes, toys or blankets, but that also doubles as cute decor (not to mention a cute plant potter).

We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2019 deals to declutter your life below:

1
Homexpect Roll up Dish Drying Rack
Amazon
No need to waste precious counter space with a bulky dish drying rack, this one rolls up so you can put it away after use. Normally $12, get an extra 5% off on Prime Day with coupon.
2
Home-It Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon
Don't risk everything falling out of your closet the second you open the door with this mop and broom holder. Normally $20, get it on sale for $13 on Prime Day.
3
ilauke Drawer Underwear Organizers Storage Box Foldable Closet Dresser Drawers Divider Organizer Fabric Cloth Basket Bins for Sock Bras Baby Clothes, Set of 8
Amazon
Never go searching for that one item in your drawer again, see everything in plain sight with these drawer organizers. Normally $19, get them on sale for $17 on Prime Day.
4
InterDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy
Amazon
There's nothing worse than a shampoo bottle dropping onto your foot in the shower. Keep things organized and from free-falling with this shower caddy. Normally $26, get it on sale for $13 on Prime Day.
5
Sweetzer & Orange Large Woven Cotton Rope Storage Basket
Amazon
Running out of places to hide your stuff? Keep it in plain sight with a chic woven basket. Normally $22, get it on sale for $17 on Prime Day.
6
OBOR Expandable Under Sink Organizer
Amazon
Make the most out of your space with this under sink cabinet organizer. Normally $22, get it on sale for $17 on Prime Day.
7
Zipcase Underbed Shoe/Sneaker Organizer for Kids and Adults (12 Pairs)
Amazon
These shoe organizers let you store sandals and sneakers under the bed so they're out of the way, but easily seen with the clear cover.Normally $12, get it on sale for $9 on Prime Day.
8
Whitmor Slim Rolling Household Cart
Amazon
This rolling cart is perfect for organizing cleaning supplies in small spaces.Normally $20, get it on sale for $18 on Prime Day when you use a coupon.
9
simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser
Amazon
Stray plastic bags are the worst, keep them contained. Normally $15, get an extra $0.50 off when you use a coupon on Prime Day.
