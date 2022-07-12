We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
Up to 60% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots
30% off a breezy tiered maxi dress
33% off a pair of cropped leggings reviewers say are "buttery" and squat-proof
30% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
Up to 59% off a classic pair of high-rise Levi's
And up to 60% off a pair of distressed Levi's shorts
30% off a basic cropped tee that's *essential* for any '90s throwback wardrobe
30% off a lovely faux-wrap swimsuit
And 36% off a ruffled bikini for a playful poolside look
30% off a super popular pair of Adidas running shoes with "Cloudfoam"
47% off a fabulous floor-length wrap dress
Up to 46% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
57% off a long cardigan that'll keep you nice and cozy
in case you're looking for the *perfect* WFH shoe. They come in the cutest colors, and can be worn indoors and outside.
Up to 48% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
Up to 31% off a swingy ruffled mini skirt
40% off a pair of sparkly silver hoops
Up to 48% off a fluffy Columbia zip-up fleece
31% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
42% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat that comes in 29 colors
41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts suitable for all activity levels
Up to 42% off a Levi's denim button-down
