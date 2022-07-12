Shopping

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style And Fashion Deals

If your wardrobe is in need of an update, now's the time to give it a full refresh with deals on everyday basics, statement pieces, shoes, accessories and more.
Brittany Ross

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
Up to 60% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots
Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and four colors.

Promising review: "I live in Southern California and bought these boots for rainy days. The boots look better in person. I love the fit, color and rugged yet not bulky look. I walked through deep puddles and the boots kept my feet dry. Wish it would rain more so I can wear these more often!" —M. Mendelson
$51.63+ (originally $130)
2
amazon.com
30% off a breezy tiered maxi dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and seven colors.

Promising review: "I am so glad I decided to buy this dress! The material is so soft and well made and the dress is just so versatile! The amount of compliments and people asking where I got the dress was confirmation enough that it’s a great purchase. Dress it up or down…you won’t regret ordering this one" —Samantha CockerhamPrice:$41.90 (originally $59.90;
$41.90 (originally $59.90)
3
amazon.com
33% off a pair of cropped leggings reviewers say are "buttery" and squat-proof
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 19 styles.

Promising review: "Your search is over, these are the best yoga pants ever! After spending hours reading reviews, I ordered seven different pairs of yoga pants in different brands in my quest for the perfect pair. This is it — they look great, feel great, and have a great price. And, they feel buttery soft, I can’t stop touching them! They stayed in place perfectly while I lifted weights, did squats, etc. I LOVE these." —Wisegirl
$21.99 (originally $32.95)
4
amazon.com
30% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
Available in three sizes and 21 styles.

Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Amazon Customer
$149.10+ (originally $213)
5
amazon.com
Up to 59% off a classic pair of high-rise Levi's
Available in sizes 24–40, including short and long lengths in certain sizes, and 28 styles.

Promising review: "Absolutely love! These jeans are super high-waisted, comfortable, and stretchy. So glad I bought them in three colors." —mch
$24.48+ (originally $69.50)
6
amazon.com
And up to 60% off a pair of distressed Levi's shorts
Available in sizes 20–39 and 24 styles.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about ordering shorts online. I wasn’t sure of my current size so I was taking a shot in the dark. I wasn’t confident that these would fit me well, but boy did they prove me wrong! I LOVE THESE SHORTS! They are my favorite shorts I own now. They fit my legs comfortably and don’t cut off my circulation when I sit down. They also fit my waist perfectly; they are tight around my waist but not too tight. They are the perfect length — they are shortie shorts but my butt cheeks don’t hang out at all. Love them!!! Will be ordering many more!" —McKenzie Newton
$23.74+ (originally $59.50)
7
amazon.com
30% off a basic cropped tee that's *essential* for any '90s throwback wardrobe
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and 31 styles.

Promising review: "I love this shirt! It instantly became my favorite crop top. It is lightweight and very breathable while also fitting very snuggly. It doesn't ride up very much either, so I'm not constantly pulling it down. I'm about to purchase more!" —Giahne
$11.89 (originally $16.99)
8
amazon.com
30% off a lovely faux-wrap swimsuit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 styles.

Promising review: "Love this suit!! The color is beautiful, the fit is great, a little cheeky but I like it. I love the higher cut sides. It's got more coverage on your back, which I needed. Low cut in front but not everything is hanging out and everything was contained nice and snug." —CynthiaDM77P
$23.09 (originally $32.99)
9
amazon.com
And 36% off a ruffled bikini for a playful poolside look
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 styles.

Promising review: "So cuuute! Oh my! The price is unreal and this suit is super soft, comfortable, adorable, and great quality. I feel very confident in it!" —Olivia E.
$20.99 (originally $32.99)
10
amazon.com
30% off a super popular pair of Adidas running shoes with "Cloudfoam"
Available in sizes 5–12 and 29 styles.

Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina
49 (originally $70)
11
amazon.com
47% off a fabulous floor-length wrap dress
Available in sizes XL–6XL and 32 styles.

Promising review: "This is by far one of my favorite dresses! I was very surprised at the quality and the material of this item. It fits me like a glove and I received several compliments when I wore it to church. It’s long, flowy, and very feminine. I’m so glad I purchased!" —Brittany Bankston
$31.99 (originally $59.98)
12
amazon.com
Up to 46% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
Available in 26 colors.

Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica
$14.95+ (originally $27.50)
13
amazon.com
57% off a long cardigan that'll keep you nice and cozy
Available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "I love cardigans as I am always cold. I bought this one in several other colors as well. Not too thin or thick and I like the fit." —S. Ivery
$21.11 (originally $48.99)
14
amazon.com
in case you're looking for the *perfect* WFH shoe. They come in the cutest colors, and can be worn indoors and outside.
Available in sizes 4–14 and 14 styles.

FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down!

Promising review: "These slides are—and I mean this in the best way—marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie
$20.38+ (originally $39.99)
15
amazon.com
Up to 48% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
Available in sizes XS–4X and 11 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.

Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight
$38+ (originally $64.50+)
16
amazon.com
Up to 31% off a swingy ruffled mini skirt
Available in sizes XS–XL and 44 styles.

Promising review: "I love love love this skirt! I love it so much that I immediately bought four more in different colors. It’s high waisted and the perfect length without being too short. If you’re on the fence...get the skirt! True to size for the ones with the dots. I did get the yellow floral also and the size was more snug with less stretch." —Kara DeBie
$20.79+ (originally $29.99)
17
amazon.com
40% off a pair of sparkly silver hoops
Promising review: "These hoops are so pretty. Even wearing them with a chill outfit like leggings and a sweatshirt pulls the outfit together making it look nicer. They are super sparkly, easy to put on, and seem durable. The clasps grip nicely and hold on well, so I wouldn't see them accidentally coming out easily if they got stuck in thick hair. I haven't had any problems with these so far. Highly recommend these earrings!" —Nicole
$8.99 (originally $14.99)
18
amazon.com
Up to 48% off a fluffy Columbia zip-up fleece
Available in sizes XS–3X, including certain petite sizes, and dozens of colors.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a last minute jacket for a trip to China I took last month. Let's just say I basically lived in this!! It's so comfy and keeps you warmer than expected. I wore this on the plane rides in and out, I wore it while hiking, I even wore it while in the hotel room. My next trip is in April to Ireland, and I plan on bringing it just to have on the plane! Also made a great pillow :) It does fit just a tad big. I'd definitely recommend this jacket!" —Chelsea
$33.74+ (originally $65)
19
amazon.com
31% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
available in sizes 5.5–10 and three styles.

Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens
$37.59+ (originally $46.99+)
20
amazon.com
42% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat that comes in 29 colors
Promising review: "I bought this hat not expecting too much but I was happily surprised. It feels and looks like a hat that I would have bought at another store for $100. I highly recommend it and I will be buying it in more colors. Definitely good buy for the quality of the hat." —Edward
$15.19 (originally $25.99)
21
amazon.com
41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts suitable for all activity levels
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 28 colors — not all colors available in all sizes.

Promising review: "High waisted, nice pockets, and very comfy! Will order more colors! Fits great! Good quality! TikTok made me buy lol!" —Amazon Customer
$15.99 (originally $26.99)
22
amazon.com
Up to 42% off a Levi's denim button-down
Available in sizes XS–4X and three styles.

Promising review: "I have this shirt in black and liked it so much, and I jumped at the chance to have one in another color. Levi's have been a staple in my closet since I was in high school. I appreciate their great design, long-wearing fabric, and the reliable quality of their garment manufacturing. This is a great shirt." —Diana Stagner
$40.58+ (originally $69.50)
