Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1
Up to 38% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings, because they have pockets (!!!)
2
Up to 39% off THE Amazon Coat
3
Up to 60% off a sweet little open-back dress
4
Up to 60% off a set of TikTok-popular matte hair claws
5
Up to 47% off a pair of textured leggings that reviewers love
6
30% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
7
30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
8
Up to 57% off a seriously stunning slip dress
9
Up to 40% off a long blazer
10
Up to 49% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
11
Up to 70% off a variety of highly-rated jeans
12
And up to 65% off Levi's jeans
13
OR! Up to 70% off a pair of Levi's denim shorts
14
34% off a breezy tiered maxi dress
15
Up to 57% off an adorbs tie-dye sweatshirt
16
Up to 38% off a pair of biker shorts with more than 57,000 5-star ratings
17
Up to 46% off select Crocs (including these tie-dye beauties)
18
Or up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
19
Up to 35% off a popular tie-waist dress that has more than 18,000 5-star ratings
20
Up to 39% off a pack of oh-so-soft Calvin Klein undies
21
Up to 35% off a luxurious satin pajama set
22
Up to 55% off a fitted square neck bralette
23
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei
24
Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire
25
And up to 39% off (with an additional 5% off coupon) a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
26
Up to 66% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
27
Up to 36% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
28
20% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
29
Up to 40% off a supremely comfy maxi dress
30
Up to 50% off a pair of sporty sandals
31
Up to 27% off a laidback but v cute V-neck wrap dress
32
32% off a flashy printed button-down, which is basically a party in clothing form
33
21% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx
34
43% off a fabulous floor-length wrap dress
35
Up to 64% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots
36
Up to 43% off a beyond gorgeous cold shoulder maxi
37
Up to 37% off a pretty one-shoulder dress
38
Up to 36% off a casual bucket hat
39
And up to 27% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat
40
Up to 41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts
41
Up to 43% off an asymmetrical draped skirt
42
Up to 39% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
43
Up to 57% off an adorable ruffled mini dress
44
Or up to 39% off a crisp poplin collared shirt
45
Up to 44% off a classic ruched short-sleeve T-shirt dress
46
Up to 52% off a cute compact wallet