Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Great deals never go out of style, and these wardrobe staples and on-trend pieces are no exception.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
Up to 38% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings, because they have pockets (!!!)
Promising review: "I LOVE these yoga pants. They feel like they let my skin breathe, unlike some of the others I own....in case you’re wondering they aren’t see through. I did pay attention to another review about washing instructions which I thought might be a deal breaker, but I gave them a shot I have had no issues when washing on gentle and air drying. Now that I’ve given them a few wash-and-wear test runs I need to order more. One pair is not enough." —V. H.

Price:$18.69+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors)
2
BuzzFeed / Maitland
Up to 39% off THE Amazon Coat
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price:$88.49+ (originally $159.99+; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)
3
amazon.com
Up to 60% off a sweet little open-back dress
Promising review: "One of my new favorite dresses! I got so many compliments the first day I wore it. I want it in every color and in short sleeves too. ♥️" —Summer Laine Brunelle

Price:$19.99 (originally $39.98+; available in sizes S–XL and 30 colors/patterns)
4
amazon.com
Up to 60% off a set of TikTok-popular matte hair claws
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price:$6.98 for a set of eight (originally $13.99; available in 17 quantities and color combos)
5
amazon.com
Up to 47% off a pair of textured leggings that reviewers love
Promising review: "I love these leggings so much. The fabric is super soft and they fit true to size, they are also squat-proof which is a plus! Great quality, I will definitely be buying more!" —Ashley Marie

Price:$13.44+ (originally $20.80+; available in sizes S–4XL and dozens of colors)
6
amazon.com
30% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Amazon Customer

Price:$149.10+ (originally $213; available in three sizes and 21 styles)
7
amazon.com
30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

Price:$17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)
8
amazon.com
Up to 57% off a seriously stunning slip dress
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price:$23.80+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)
9
Amazon
Up to 40% off a long blazer
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

Price:$44.94+ (originally $74.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and seven colors)
10
amazon.com
Up to 49% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica

Price:$13.95+ (originally $27.50; available in 25 colors)
11
amazon.com
Up to 70% off a variety of highly-rated jeans
Promising review: "Y’all! These are my new favorite pair of jeans. I am very apprehensive about buying jeans online because I need to try them on first. I went ahead and went for it because worst case they don’t fit and I return them. The size seems to be accurate. They have exceeded expectations! They’re stretchy and comfy. Mine hit right under my belly button, but I have a very short torso. I’ll be singing the praises of these jeans for awhile." —BrittanyDuBroc

Price:$12.90+ (originally $39.99+; available in sizes 0–26, including select petite sizes, and 28 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
12
amazon.com
And up to 65% off Levi's jeans
Promising review: "Comfortable jeans! Levi’s are my favorite jeans and these are no exception. If you’re looking for a true “boyfriend “ fit, then go with your normal size. If you want a slimmer fit, then size down." —Amazon Customer

Price:$24.67+ (originally $69.50; available in standard and plus sizes 27–40 and 12 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
13
amazon.com
OR! Up to 70% off a pair of Levi's denim shorts
Promising review: "Great bang for your buck! They are sturdy denim, but do stretch as you wear them. The crotch is buttons, but they are easy to button. No matter what kind of booty you have, it will look amazing in these shorts! The length is great, they are high-waisted, cute color." —Cayla

Price:$18.02+ (originally $59.50; available in sizes 23–39 and 37 styles)
14
amazon.com
34% off a breezy tiered maxi dress
Promising review: "I am so glad I decided to buy this dress! The material is so soft and well made and the dress is just so versatile! The amount of compliments and people asking where I got the dress was confirmation enough that it’s a great purchase. Dress it up or down…you won’t regret ordering this one" —Samantha Cockerham

Price:$41.93 (originally $59.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 18 colors)
15
amazon.com
Up to 57% off an adorbs tie-dye sweatshirt
Promising review: "I'm a sucker for everything tie dye, so I had to get this, and I absolutely love it! It's super soft, comfy, and stylish." —Gabrielle Starr

Price:$19.15+ (originally $44.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and eight colors)
16
amazon.com
Up to 38% off a pair of biker shorts with more than 57,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "I liked the first pair so much, I purchased a second. The material is soft and the shorts stay in place, even with running, squats, etc. I also love, love, love the pockets! So nice to have a place to put my phone." —BrownEyedSquirrel

Price:$14.69+ (originally $20.99+; available in sizes XS–6XL and in several lengths, materials, and colors)
17
amazon.com
Up to 46% off select Crocs (including these tie-dye beauties)
Promising review: "I love love love Crocs and anything tie-dye and these did not disappoint. I work in a daycare and they’re easy to slip on and off when needed, keep my feet comfortable, and best of all, they’re actual Crocs for the fraction of the cost of going into a store and purchasing them." —Jenn

Get the tie-dye ones for$30.44+ (originally $54.99) and shop all the Crocs deals here.
18
amazon.com
Or up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
I have these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick them when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages, but they also make great pool/beach slides! FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.

Promising review: "These slides are—and I mean this in the best way—marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B

Price:$20.39+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes 4–16 and 17 colors)
19
amazon.com
Up to 35% off a popular tie-waist dress that has more than 18,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "This dress is extremely comfy! It has a lot of room to stretch. I would say it runs a little big. The quality of the material is great! It’s perfect for summer!" —Chandler Young

Price:$25.89+ (originally $39.99+; available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors)
20
Amazon
Up to 39% off a pack of oh-so-soft Calvin Klein undies
Promising review: "I've been a fan of Calvin Klein women's underwear for years now, not because of the label (which you can't miss as it's repeated all along the waist band), but simply because of the quality. I love fit, the comfort, the way they wash, and most importantly, they way the wear. I find I may pay a bit more for these undies, but they continue to look good, wash after wash, and last a good long time. You do have to cut a long label out of them, but other than that, they seem to be the same quality I've come to love." —Forever Geralyn

Price:$23.28+ for a pack of three (originally $35; available in sizes XS–XL and 39 color combos)
21
amazon.com
Up to 35% off a luxurious satin pajama set
Promising review: "These are beautiful and fit great. They look like what's pictured. Very long. Size is right and oh so comfortable. Makes you feel like a million bucks! I can't say enough about how wonderful these feel. Sized right, too. Highly recommend. Worth the money!" —Julie

Price:$21.98+ (originally $33.98+; available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors)
22
amazon.com
Up to 55% off a fitted square neck bralette
Promising review: "Love it so much! An absolute wardrobe staple. So versatile. Wear it with jeans, dress pants, a skirt, joggers...ANYTHING!! " —Darla

Price:$13.46+ (originally $29.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and nine colors)
23
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei
I loveeee this bag! I use it all the time for both special occasions (I was at a wedding for the pic on the left) and regular days out and about. It's stylish, great quality, and is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Check out our JW Pei handbag review post for more styles we love!

Promising review: "Can’t wait to order more colors! This bag is versatile, can fit essentials and it's the perfect size. I got compliments everywhere I went :)" —Tyra

Price:$63.99 (originally $79.99; available in 38 colors/styles)
24
amazon.com
Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire
Promising review: "Best inexpensive bra for the summer. Super breathable and comfortable. It's really soft, which was surprising. Perfect underwire. My boobs do not fall out when I bend over. Just amazing." —Cyndi

Price:$19.94+ (originally $48; available in sizes 34B–42DD and 10 colors)
25
amazon.com
And up to 39% off (with an additional 5% off coupon) a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
BTW, this is the LOWEST price it's been in at least 30 days!

Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. Made very well with additional lining/shelf bra and thin padding. I got the black and white and the white can be worn on its own, not see-through at all. It’s not a supportive type bra to go run in if you need support, but good for yoga and maybe walking. For reference I am a 32DD in Victoria’s Secret. I got a M." —J. Chancey

Price:$15.74+ (originally $25.99; available in S–XXL and 20 colors)
26
amazon.com
Up to 66% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

Price:$30.37+ (originally $89.50; available in sizes XS–4X and eight styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
27
amazon.com
Up to 36% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

Price:$36.74+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)
28
amazon.com
20% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
Promising review: "I liked everything about this dress! It fit so well, very stylish and liked the material. Received a compliment the first time I wore it. Love the pink color and already ordered another color." —Susi G.

Price:$39.92 (originally $49.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 11 colors)
29
amazon.com
Up to 40% off a supremely comfy maxi dress
Promising review: "Gorgeous! LOVE this dress! Comfortable fit! Beautiful print, and the material is soft and comfortable! I got sooooooo many compliments and inquiries about where I purchase it!" —barbara davis

Price:$31.67+ (originally $43.99+; available in sizes XXS–3XL and 37 styles)
30
amazon.com
Up to 50% off a pair of sporty sandals
Promising review: "YOU NEED THESE SANDALS!! If you are thinking about these sandals or they are sitting in your cart, but them now! I ordered these for a trip at the lake coming up and they just came in today. Instantly put them on and I can’t believe how comfortable they are! The straps are adjustable behind the ankle, over the ankle, and over the toes. I wanted to get a pair of Tevas but didn’t want to pay over $50 for a pair of sandals. These are exactly like Tevas. I didn’t think I was going to like these and I’m so surprised at how much I do like them!" —Koos

Price:$19.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in sizes 6–11 and 23 styles)
31
amazon.com
Up to 27% off a laidback but v cute V-neck wrap dress
Promising review: "This dress is super comfy! Fit is really nice and it's super soft. Length is nice, too." —Stephanie Reese

Price:$17.40+ (originally $23.70; available in sizes XS–6X and 17 styles)
32
amazon.com
32% off a flashy printed button-down, which is basically a party in clothing form
Promising review: "Blouse is a beautiful statement piece! The design is great! Brings a smile to my face! Well-made!!!" —Eva Tobias

Price:$22.39 (originally $32.99; available in sizes XS–3XL, as well as in 25 other colors and patterns up to 39% off)
33
amazon.com
21% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx
This is the lowest price they've been in at least 30 days!

Promising review: "Omg!! Literally the best! Sizing was perfect, I’m 5’2 165 lbs and ordered a medium and it’s true to size. Thick, not see through, it’s EXACTLY like spanx. I had a pair of the spanx one and lost it, don’t know where it is and ordered these last minute for my vacation and i was shocked at the quality for the price. Buy it! You will not regret it!" —Boca Doce Baking

Price:$55.45 (originally $69.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)
34
amazon.com
43% off a fabulous floor-length wrap dress
Promising review: "This is by far one of my favorite dresses! I was very surprised at the quality and the material of this item. It fits me like a glove and I received several compliments when I wore it to church. It’s long, flowy, and very feminine. I’m so glad I purchased!" —Brittany Bankston

Price:$33.99 (originally $59.98; available in sizes XL–6XL and 42 styles)
35
amazon.com
Up to 64% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots
Promising review: "I live in Southern California and bought these boots for rainy days. The boots look better in person. I love the fit, color and rugged yet not bulky look. I walked through deep puddles and the boots kept my feet dry. Wish it would rain more so I can wear these more often!" —M. Mendelson

Price:$39.93+ (originally $110+; available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and six colors)
36
amazon.com
Up to 43% off a beyond gorgeous cold shoulder maxi
Promising review: "Love love love! This dress was absolutely perfect. So comfy! Fit very well. So many compliments!" —Stephen Goins

Price:$37.72+ (originally $65.99; available in sizes XXL–4XL)
37
amazon.com
Up to 37% off a pretty one-shoulder dress
Promising review: "I absolutely love the feel and look of this dress! It has a light, almost linen feel and I love that it’s one shoulder. I find it fits true to size. I love this dress so much, I’m definitely going to purchase in other colors. P.S.This dress has pockets!! Just order it already!" —Lisa

Price:$33.14+ (originally $43.99+; available in sizes S–XL and 35 styles)
38
amazon.com
Up to 36% off a casual bucket hat
Promising review: "I had to jump on the bucket hat trend! Love the price of this one and it comes in so many different colors. I got black so I could match with everything, but I'm so tempted to get more colors. It's lightweight and stays cool even though it's a dark color. I love that it's UPF 50 and fits relatively low on my head to keep my face shaded. Fits great and has an adjustable ribbon inside so you can tighten it. It also comes with a removable chin strap. I'm def going to be wearing this hat all summer long!" —Lauren

Price:$10.87+ (originally $16.98; available in eight colors)
39
amazon.com
And up to 27% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat
Promising review: "I bought this hat not expecting too much but I was happily surprised. It feels and looks like a hat that I would have bought at another store for $100. I highly recommend it and I will be buying it in more colors. Definitely good buy for the quality of the hat." —Edward

Price:$18.99 (originally $25.99; available in 29 colors)
40
amazon.com
Up to 41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts
Promising review: "High waisted, nice pockets, and very comfy! Will order more colors! Fits great! Good quality! TikTok made me buy lol!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$15.99+ (originally $26.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 28 colors — not all colors available in all sizes)
41
amazon.com
Up to 43% off an asymmetrical draped skirt
Promising review: "This was an amazing buy! I loved the fit, style and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily, which I loved. Was the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit piece." —Kim

Price:$18.05+ (originally $31.57+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 45 colors)
42
amazon.com
Up to 39% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

Price:$45.85+ (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 38 colors/styles)
43
amazon.com
Up to 57% off an adorable ruffled mini dress
Promising review: "Go-to summer dress. Super cute and comfy for those hot summer days. Lightweight and flowing. Received so many complaints." —TaShira

Price:$15.98+ (originally $36.88; available in sizes XS–XXL and 30 designs)
44
amazon.com
Or up to 39% off a crisp poplin collared shirt
Promising review: "I love this top! It's hard to find a button down that isn't thin and cheaply made, at an affordable price. This one hits the mark. Great quality. Holds its structure and isn't thin." —Lauren Fuquay

Price:$15.30+ (originally $24.90; available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 styles)
45
amazon.com
Up to 44% off a classic ruched short-sleeve T-shirt dress
Promising review: "I got the ultimate compliment when I wore this dress: a compliment from another woman." —R. Degarmo

Price:$22.24+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–XL and 27 colors/patterns)
46
amazon.com
Up to 52% off a cute compact wallet
Promising review: "This is perfect, not bulky. I currently have nine cards and cash in the side pocket. I use a shoulder sling bag and was looking for a thin compact wallet. I love how the button keeps it closed as well." —Carmen Gonzalez

Price:$11.99+ (originally $24.99+; available in 39 designs)
