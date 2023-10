Thermal label maker machine (20% off)

Organization lovers will find endless uses for this high-powered, highly-rated label maker. Because it's a thermal printer, it requires no ink, toner, or ribbons for printing, which will help save money in the long run. Plus, it's designed to be lightweight and portable, so you can take it anywhere and label as they go.You can design and type out labels from your smartphone by connecting to an app, which provides tons of template frames and fonts to choose from. It even promises to scan QR codes.It comes with the labeling machine, 80 pieces of pre-cut white labels, a manual, and a cable for charging. It's available in six colors."TheIt comes charged, right out of the box, and I haven't had to charge it since (I've made about 50 labels so far.) The print is sharp, and takes very little time to produce. I love how many options there are for font, shape of words/phrases, pre-installed icons, borders, and just how customisable the whole process is. This isn't just any old label machine; you can move whatever you insert anywhere on the sticker when creating the design, it doesn't have to be in the center. I have played around in the app for way longer than I thought I would. There are functions to make your own QR and barcodes, as well as scan those types of codes into the app, where they can be recreated and printed.. The ability to save your designs is a real time saver. So is the grid/table option. As for the stickers, they are plenty sticky, and feel durable. A good amount comes on the roll included. I like that it has an inlet to attach a loop or strap. The label maker itself is pretty light, making it very portable. The only slight con would be that pictures you upload are grainy, but only due to size constraints. That is kind of expected. And who puts high quality photos on teeny labels anyways, right? This brand has never let me down. You will definitely feel you got your money's worth." — Devon Chanel