The Best Prime Day 2020 TV Deals To Tune In To

With new fall TV up-in-the-air thanks to the coronavirus, chances are you’re relying now more than ever on streaming platforms to get you through all of this extra time at home.

Whether it’s burning through new episodes of “The Mandalorian” that return to Disney+ this fall, or queuing up your favorite spooky season movies, chances are a TV is probably front and center in your fall plans.

Fortunately, we’ve found Prime Day TV deals that might make upgrading a bit more affordable. From retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, you’ll find markdowns on brand name TVs like Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

So if you’re in need of a smart TV for all of that streaming, or just want to upgrade to something bigger in the family room, there are plenty of deals to choose from right now before the holidays, which we’ve rounded up below.

Last year, we saw TVs sell out in less than 3 minutes, so we’ve been on the hunt for what could be this years hottest deals. That way, you can be sure to find what you want when you want it. So far, the best TV deal we’ve probably seen isn’t actually at Amazon — this Sony 65″ Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV was $1000 and is now $698 at Walmart. We’re dubbing it a “can’t-miss” deal this Prime Day.

Prime Day Deals On Fire TV Sticks And Roku Devices Don’t need a new TV? There are plenty of streaming accessories out there to elevate your current home entertainment setup, like Roku Express, which is on sale this Prime Day for just $21. The best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale for $37.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Apple deals and kitchen gadgets, to the Fire TV Stick and Roku.