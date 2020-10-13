HuffPost Finds

The Best Prime Day 2020 TV Deals To Tune In To

Last year, Prime Day lightning TV deals sold out in under 3 minutes. Here are the TV deals we're watching this year.

With new fall TV up-in-the-air thanks to the coronavirus, chances are you’re relying now more than ever on streaming platforms to get you through all of this extra time at home.

Whether it’s burning through new episodes of “The Mandalorian” that return to Disney+ this fall, or queuing up your favorite spooky season movies, chances are a TV is probably front and center in your fall plans.

Fortunately, we’ve found Prime Day TV deals that might make upgrading a bit more affordable. From retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, you’ll find markdowns on brand name TVs like Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

So if you’re in need of a smart TV for all of that streaming, or just want to upgrade to something bigger in the family room, there are plenty of deals to choose from right now before the holidays, which we’ve rounded up below.

Last year, we saw TVs sell out in less than 3 minutes, so we’ve been on the hunt for what could be this years hottest deals. That way, you can be sure to find what you want when you want it. So far, the best TV deal we’ve probably seen isn’t actually at Amazon — this Sony 65″ Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV was $1000 and is now $698 at Walmart. We’re dubbing it a “can’t-miss” deal this Prime Day.

Prime Day Deals On Fire TV Sticks And Roku Devices

Don’t need a new TV? There are plenty of streaming accessories out there to elevate your current home entertainment setup, like Roku Express, which is on sale this Prime Day for just $21. The best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale for $37.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Apple deals and kitchen gadgets, to the Fire TV Stick and Roku.

So you can spend less time searching and more time decided what to watch, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day TV deals worth tuning into this year.

Take a look below:

1
JVC 55-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
Get this JVC 55inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV on sale for $248 (originally $400). It has top streaming apps already installed.
2
Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD with Fire TV
Amazon
Get this Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV on sale for $180 (normally $280). It comes with an Alexa-enabled remote and top-streaming apps installed.
3
LG 70'' Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
Target
Get this LG 70'' Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV on sale for $600 (normally $850) at Target.
4
RCA RT2412 24-Inch 720p LED TV
Amazon
Originally $190, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
5
RCA 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
Get this RCA 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV on sale for $280 at Walmart (originally $400).
6
RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
Get this RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV on sale for $115 at Walmart (originally $150).
7
VIZIO 55" Class 4K UHD Quantum Smartcast Smart TV
Walmart
Get this VIZIO 55" Class 4K UHD Quantum Smartcast Smart TV on sale for $498 at Walmart (originally $578).
8
Sceptre 32" Class 720P HD LED TV
Walmart
Get this Sceptre 32" Class 720P HD LED TV on sale for $88 at Walmart (originally $120).
9
Samsung 75" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV
Walmart
Get this Samsung 75" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV on sale for $1398 at Walmart (originally $1698).
10
Sony 65" Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Walmart
Get this Sony 65" Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV on sale for $698 at Walmart (originally $1000).
11
VIZIO D-Series 40" Class 1080p Full-Array LED Smart HDTV
Target
Get this VIZIO D-Series 40" Class 1080p Full-Array LED Smart HDTV on sale for $200 at Target (originally $210).
12
TCL 32" Roku HD LED Smart TV
Target
Get this TCL 32" Roku HD LED Smart TV on sale for $130 at Target (originally $160).
13
LG 24" Class 720p 60Hz LED HDTV
Target
Get this LG 24" Class 720p 60Hz LED HDTV on sale for $90 at Target (originally $110).
14
LG 43" Class FHD Smart LED HDR TV
Target
Get this LG 43" Class FHD Smart LED HDR TV on sale for $230 at Target (originally $330).
15
Insignia 55" 4K UHD TV Smart LED with HDR
Best Buy
Get this Insignia 55" 4K UHD TV Smart LED with HDR on sale for $350 at Best Buy (originally $430).
16
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Get this Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV on sale for $850 at Best Buy (originally $1000).
17
Sony 65" Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Best Buy
Get this Sony 65" Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $1000 at Best Buy (originally $1600).
