FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Wa Nity Canthra / EyeEm via Getty Images These Prime Day TV sales are worth browsing.

Between “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is The New Black” returning this month, chances are you’ve got a lot of binge-watching to do — so you might as well do it right. Prime Day 2019 has the best TV deals you’ll find this summer, so it’s the best time to snag a new TV for a fraction of the cost before Black Friday.

Whether you want a second TV for your home or are looking to upgrade the one you have to a smart TV, there’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s TV section right now, including this Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that’s 58% off right now.

Already Have A TV?

If you already have a TV you love, we’ve also spotted plenty of deals on TV accessories. The Amazon Fire TV Recast is $100 off, making it only $130. We’ve also spotted the Amazon Fire TV Stick for only $15 (it was a top-seller last Prime Day).

To narrow down the full selection of Prime Day TV deals, below we’ve found some of the TV sales worth watching this Prime Day. Check them out below: