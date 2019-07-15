Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

The Best Prime Day TV Deals Of 2019 So Far

Get more bang for your binge on these smart TV Prime Day discounts.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

These Prime Day TV sales are worth browsing.
Between “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is The New Black” returning this month, chances are you’ve got a lot of binge-watching to do — so you might as well do it right. Prime Day 2019 has the best TV deals you’ll find this summer, so it’s the best time to snag a new TV for a fraction of the cost before Black Friday.

Whether you want a second TV for your home or are looking to upgrade the one you have to a smart TV, there’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s TV section right now, including this Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that’s 58% off right now.

Already Have A TV?

If you already have a TV you love, we’ve also spotted plenty of deals on TV accessories. The Amazon Fire TV Recast is $100 off, making it only $130. We’ve also spotted the Amazon Fire TV Stick for only $15 (it was a top-seller last Prime Day).

To narrow down the full selection of Prime Day TV deals, below we’ve found some of the TV sales worth watching this Prime Day. Check them out below:

1
Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV — 58% off
Amazon
Normally $1,089, get it on sale for 58% off.
2
TCL 49S517 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) — 58% off
Amazon
Normally $600, get it on sale for 58% off on July 15 only.
3
Proscan PLDED4897A 48" LED HD TV, 1080P — 78% off
Amazon
Normally $300, get it for 78% off on July 15 only .
4
TCL 32S325 32 Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2019) — 50%
Amazon
Normally $140, get it on sale for 50% off on July 15 only.
5
Sony X830F 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV — 62% off
Amazon
Normally $1,596, get it for 62% off on July 16 only.
6
RCA 24-Inch LED HD TV with Built-in DVD Player — 29% off
Amazon
Normally $190, get it on sale for 29% off on July 15.
7
Proscan PLDED3280A 32-Inch LED TV — 27% off
Amazon
Normally $150, get it on sale for 27% off on July 15 only.
8
RCA 32-Inch 720p LED HDTV — 53% off
Amazon
Normally $150, get it on sale for 53% off on July 16 only.

MORE PRIME DAY TV DEALS ON AMAZON

