Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Budget finds that just got even *more* wallet-friendly thanks to Prime Day magic.
Melanie Aman and Rylee Johnston

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
A buttery soft tank top for 30% off that's supportive enough for workouts
Promising review: "I LOVE!! I recently bought the Align top from Lululemon for $58 and absolutely love it (size 12) and was sooo happy to find this because it is 100% comparable and I’m excited for multiple colors! I bought a large in the charcoal (very close to black) and I’m around a 38D. It’s snug on my chest to support a workout so things don't fall out, and it is also made well where the material on my stomach has room and doesn’t squeeze my skin." —Michelle Marie

Price:$15.39+ (originally $21.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 14 colors)
2
amazon.com
A set of lightweight microfiber sheets for 30% off
Promising review: "I felt so rewarded when I found these sheets. They are superior quality with how soft and cool to the touch they feel. Plus their thickness and secure stitching assures me that they will last for a while. What I love most about these sheets is the price! I have not found a deal that compares to them yet. Trust me, I'm always keeping an eye out for that 'can't pass up bargain.' I took my chances on these a year or so ago when my budget was tight. Now, I buy them even when I can splurge on a more expensive brand. I am totally satisfied with them and don't need to look any further. If something works perfect for me, why should I change it? These sheets are awesome! Not cheap or chintzy. To me, they're premium quality linens for less! Highly recommended!" —Betty

Price:$13.99 (originally $19.98; available in sizes Twin–California King and 45 colors)
3
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off that'll bring you thousands of streaming programs
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$24.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 58% off right now)
4
amazon.com
An asymmetrical draped skirt for up to 43% off
Promising review: "This was an amazing buy! I loved the fit, style and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily, which I loved. Was the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit piece." —Kim

Price:$22.39+ (originally $31.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 45 colors)
5
amazon.com
A pancake batter mixer with a built-in BlenderBall wire whisk for 30% off
Promising review:This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer

Price: $10.44 (originally $14.99)
6
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement that's 30% off for poor pups with itchy skin
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$20.28 (originally $28.97)
7
amazon.com
A moisturizing hair treatment for 17% off
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey

Price: $7.50 (originally $8.99)
8
Amazon
A Calvin Klein bralette for up to 34% off
Promising review: "The second I tried this on it was love, love, love! I’m a thick full-figured woman who has been searching for a comfortable bralette. I’m very happy with this!! This is super soft and comfortable. Not much support but I wasn’t expecting that for these babies without underwire. Will make a great layer for those days when I’m lounging." —Amazon Customer

Price:$18.62+ (originally $28; available in women's sizes XS–3X and 14 colors)
9
amazon.com
A bento lunch box for 54% off
Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.49 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
10
Amazon
Some eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags that are 30% off
Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

Price:$6.99+ (originally $9.99+; available in a variety of sizes and colors)
11
amazon.com
A Tile Bluetooth tracker for up to 28% off
Promising review: "I got these for my husband who loses everything! It's a full-time job constantly looking for his keys, phone, etc. I have been wanting to buy these for years and I am mad at myself that I waited so long! So now when my husband loses something he just hits the button! Several times a week to several times a day. Every single time he does I tell myself Merry Christmas! It's the best gift I have ever gotten myself! It's also like having three gifts in one since he can hit the button to also find his phone. (Merry Christmas to me!) I love not dropping whatever I am doing to look around for his lost item. (Merry Christmas to me!) I love not hearing him fuss and being overdramatic because his keys are 'lost forever!' (Merry Christmas to me!) Get it, it's worth it." —Lori

Price: $17.99+ (originally $24.99; available in black and white)
12
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 55% off
Promising review: "Never thought I'd be one to enjoy a virtual assistant like Alexa, but I sure do! I love just sending commands out into the air and a timer is set, an alarm is ready to wake me in the morning, and my questions are answered. Plus, music on demand is so handy! I really enjoy having the Echo Dot in my household." —Melanie Henner

Price:$17.99 (originally $39.99; and the 4th generation Echo Dot is 60% off right now)
13
amazon.com
A cuticle oil for 30% off that'll restore your shredded nails
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.

Price: $5.95 (originally $8.50)
14
amazon.com
A teeth-whitening pen for 20% off
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

Price:$15.99 (originally $19.99)
15
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 25% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$12.72+ (originally $16.88; available in three styles and six colors)
16
amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 26% off
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

Price:$11.10 (originally $14.99)
17
amazon.com
A leather cleaner and conditioner for 30% off
It works with any color leather!

Promising review: "I wear jeans all the time and the dye transfers onto the beige leather seats of my 2016 Camry (see before photo). I applied twice in immediate succession. Application 1: seven sprays with immediate paper towel wiping. Application 2: five sprays, waited 60 seconds, then paper towel wiping. ‘After’ picture shown here was taken after the first application. No discernible difference between application 1 and application 2. One application does the trick!" —DDM11

Price:$17.49 (originally $24.99)
18
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive :D" —Synthian

Price:$7.99 (originally $9.99)
19
amazon.com
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 33% off
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $29.85)And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.
20
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for 40% off
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

Price:$5.97 (originally $9.99)
21
amazon.com
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 45% off
Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price:$22.08 (originally $39.99)
22
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over.And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80+ (originally $24; available in six flavors)
23
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 26% off
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $13.98 (originally $20.19)Check out our in-depth review of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.
24
amazon.com
A slow feeder bowl that's up to 77% off
Promising review: "We adopted a sweet three-legged 50-pound Dutch shepherd from the Humane Society recently. Her former two homes were bad, and she had to fight for her food. Because of this, she has food aggression and inhales her food in a regular bowl. A friend recommended this bowl to us and it is FAB-U-LOUS! We mix up some homemade dog food (wet) along with grain-free kibble and spread it around the bowl. Our girl takes FAR longer to eat now. I'm guessing around five to seven minutes? The bowl works best on a smooth, noncarpeted surface as it has grip on the bottom. This ensures that the bowl doesn't slide around. It is also heavy duty, durable plastic that can go in the dishwasher (if I hand clean it, I soak in soapy water and scour with kitchen scrubber). Great product! I highly recommend this bowl for your fur baby too." —Shan the Painter

Price: $5.10+ (originally $21.99)
25
amazon.com
A scallop bathing suit for 34% off
This plus-size version is a great alternative if you have a larger chest.
Promising review: "I loved this swimsuit! It was very comfortable and fit true to size. I wore it all day, and it was very comfortable." —Danielle McCray

Price:$23.09 (originally $34.99; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and four colors)
26
amazon.com
Or a faux wrap one-piece bathing suit for 30% off
Promising review: "Love this suit!! The color is beautiful, and the fit is great — a little cheeky but I like it. I love the higher-cut sides. It's got more coverage on your back. Low cut in front but not everything is hanging out, and everything was contained nice and snug." —CynthiaDM77

Price:$23.09 (originally $32.99; available in women's sizes XS–XXL, 16 colors, and in a monochrome version)
27
Amazon
A LifeStraw for 63% off to give you peace of mind when you're camping
Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. Just bring a wide mouth bottle to fill with water you find. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine, and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word. One caution: it can be a little challenging to start. You have to prove it by soaking. If it still doesn't work, blow into it a bit." —Amazon Customer

Price: $11.12 (originally $19.95)
28
Amazon
A set of Cuisinart stainless steel knives for 25% off
Promising review: "Like many, I'd love to head to Williams-Sonoma and drop $1,000 on a great set of 'for life"' knives. However, I'm a graduate student so that's just not in the cards given my stipend. That being said, these are truly excellent for the price. If you don't have a set of knives, get these now. They are smooth and cut effortlessly. I primarily use the chef, Japanese, and paring knives and I love them. At this price, there's no excuse for using steak knives. They've made cooking so much more enjoyable. The guards are convenient because they don't come in a block and no one wants to get cut sticking his or her hands in a drawer." —Jospeh Tolsma

Price:$14.99 for a 12-piece set (originally $19.99)
29
Amazon
A vampire-shaped garlic press for 20% off
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer

Price:$18.36 (originally $22.95)
30
amazon.com
A stackable cube bed for 34% off
Promising review: "Both of my cats settled into this cat cube immediately. It's really simple to set up and so far is surprisingly sturdy. It's a lot larger than I thought. Both my cats weigh 12 pounds and have no problems. It's also somewhat heavy (not ridiculously heavy)...but enough so that they can't push it over." —Andrea

Price:$20.60 (originally $30.99)
31
amazon.com
A long-wear lip tint for 40% off
Promising review: "Product was great. Lasted all day through eating, drinking and a dip in the ocean, which we know is sea salt. It doesn't take much and it isn't drying to your lips." —Latoya Renae

Price:$5.94 (originally $9.90; available in 23 colors)
32
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A hair-removing glove for 32% off that'll curb your dog's shedding
Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." —AnaMaria Glavan

Price: $6.79 (originally $9.99; available in two colors)
33
Amazon
A set of Barbie-themed coasters for up to 36% off
Make sure to hand wash these for the best care.Promising review: "These clear coasters add a touch of elegance to our living room. They are durable and have great rubber feet to keep them from sliding around! I highly recommend them!" —DJ Urban Cowboy

Price:$15.99+ (originally $24.99; available in two colors).
34
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's denim shorts for up to 60% off
Reviewers recommend sizing up for a more comfortable fit!

Promising review: "Obsessed with these! I often have a hard time finding shorts that aren’t too short or too long and these were the perfect length. Also as someone who is considered plus size there aren’t a ton of denim shorts that are 'trendy,' and I’m happy to say these are! I typically wear a size 18–20 in jeans and I ordered these in a size 22 just because I like my shorts to be a little loser, especially on the thighs. They are a perfect fit." —Lauren

Price:$23.74+ (originally $59.50; available in women's sizes 23–39 and 22 colors).
35
amazon.com
A couple of double-walled coffee mugs for 34% off
Each one can hold up to 16 ounces and are dishwasher-safe for an easier clean.

Promising review: "I love this mug! It feels good in my hand, looks pretty on the table, and my coffee tastes better in it! I am going to buy more as gifts for all my coffee/tea-loving friends." —Lis

Price:$24.97 for two (originally $37.97)
36
amazon.com
A sunflower-shaped cat scratching post for 34% off
Promising review: "I was skeptical if my cats would actually get any use out of it but they love this! It's their favorite scratching post and they've finally stopped scratching the carpet." —Hollie

Price:$23.19 (originally $34.99).
37
amazon.com
A plush orthopedic knee pillow for 66% off
It's even machine washable!

Promising review: "I am a side sleeper and have used a regular pillow between my knees for years, but still woke up with a sore hip and backache. My son uses one of these knee pillows and highly recommended I try it. The first time I used the knee pillow, I had the best night's sleep and woke up rested with no sore hip or backache. I highly recommend this knee pillow." —wini2

Price:$16.78 (originally $49.97).
Up to 60% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

