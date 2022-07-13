Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1
A buttery soft tank top for 30% off that's supportive enough for workouts
2
A set of lightweight microfiber sheets for 30% off
3
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off that'll bring you thousands of streaming programs
4
An asymmetrical draped skirt for up to 43% off
5
A pancake batter mixer with a built-in BlenderBall wire whisk for 30% off
6
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement that's 30% off for poor pups with itchy skin
7
A moisturizing hair treatment for 17% off
8
Amazon
A Calvin Klein bralette for up to 34% off
9
A bento lunch box for 54% off
10
Amazon
Some eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags that are 30% off
11
A Tile Bluetooth tracker for up to 28% off
12
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 55% off
13
A cuticle oil for 30% off that'll restore your shredded nails
14
A teeth-whitening pen for 20% off
15
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 25% off
16
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 26% off
17
A leather cleaner and conditioner for 30% off
18
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off
19
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 33% off
20
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for 40% off
21
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 45% off
22
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
23
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 26% off
24
A slow feeder bowl that's up to 77% off
25
A scallop bathing suit for 34% off
26
Or a faux wrap one-piece bathing suit for 30% off
27
Amazon
A LifeStraw for 63% off to give you peace of mind when you're camping
28
Amazon
A set of Cuisinart stainless steel knives for 25% off
29
Amazon
A vampire-shaped garlic press for 20% off
30
A stackable cube bed for 34% off
31
A long-wear lip tint for 40% off
32
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A hair-removing glove for 32% off that'll curb your dog's shedding
33
Amazon
A set of Barbie-themed coasters for up to 36% off
34
A pair of Levi's denim shorts for up to 60% off
35
A couple of double-walled coffee mugs for 34% off
36
A sunflower-shaped cat scratching post for 34% off
37
A plush orthopedic knee pillow for 66% off